Tony De Zorzi News View all If you want to learn more about cricket player Tony De Zorzi, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set, and what he plans to set. AI Simulation, NZ vs SA | Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 56 seals series win for South Africa at Hagley Oval South Africa come out on top in the series decider clash against New Zealand at Hagley Oval. New Zealand went on to post 158 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the first innings. Tony De Zorzi Pakistan vs South Africa Preview | Decisive 3rd ODI at Faisalabad promises high-stakes action Tony De Zorzi South Africa tour of Pakistan | Twitter impressed as South Africa level series with clinical win in second ODI Tony De Zorzi Double Blow for Proteas David Miller and Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out Tony De Zorzi Lungi Ngidi returns as Proteas name pace-heavy squad for WTC summit clash

International career

Tony de Zorzi started playing for the South African national team in 2023. His performances helped him become a key player in different formats.

February 2023 – Joined South Africa’s Test squad for the series against West Indies. Played his first Test match on 28 February.

March 2023 – Entered the ODI squad for the series against West Indies. Played his first ODI on 18 March in the second match of the series.

April 2023 – Led South Africa A on a tour of Sri Lanka.

December 2023 – Scored an unbeaten 119 in the second ODI against India at St George’s Park Cricket Ground. His innings helped South Africa win and level the series 1-1.

October 2024 – Scored a Test century against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Finished the day with 141 runs, reaching the century in 146 balls.

2024 – Became an important part of the team. In the Test series against West Indies, opened the innings with 78 runs from 145 balls in the first match. Scored another 45 runs from 60 balls in the second innings.

Leagues Participation

Tony de Zorzi has played in different T20 leagues. His performances in South African tournaments helped him gain attention. He also showed interest in playing in international leagues like the Indian Premier League.

Mzansi Super League

De Zorzi joined Tshwane Spartans in 2018 for the first season of the Mzansi Super League. He stayed with the team for the 2019 season as well.

Year Team Notes 2018 Tshwane Spartans First season in MSL 2019 Tshwane Spartans Returned for the second season

Indian Premier League

In January 2024, De Zorzi said he wanted to play in the IPL. He mentioned that joining Royal Challengers Bangalore would be a great chance to play alongside Virat Kohli. At the IPL 2025 auction, no team selected him.

Year Team Notes 2025 - Not picked in the auction

SA20

De Zorzi joined Sunrisers late in the season as a replacement for Patrick Krueger. On February 6, 2025, he scored 78 runs from 49 balls against Paarl Royals. His innings included 11 boundaries and two sixes, helping Sunrisers reach 177-2.

Year Team Notes 2025 Sunrisers Joined as a replacement, scored 78 runs in a key match

Domestic career

Tony de Zorzi played his first first-class match for Northerns in the 2016–17 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. He also played his first List A game that season in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. In January 2018, he scored his first List A century for Titans in the Momentum One Day Cup.

In 2020, he scored 213 runs without losing his wicket against Cape Cobras. A year later, he joined Western Province for the 2021–22 season. On November 25, 2022, he scored 302 runs against Itek Knights, the third-highest score in South African franchise cricket since 2004.

He continued strong performances with 133 runs against Knights in December 2022 and 143 runs against KZN Inland Tuskers in October 2023. In August 2024, he scored 88 runs for Western Province in a CSA One-Day Cup match against Titans and helped his team win.

Other Leagues

Tony de Zorzi played in different leagues around the world.

2017 – Joined Pretoria Mavericks for the first T20 Global League season. The tournament was postponed and later canceled.

2018 – Took part in the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy with the Titans.

Records and achievements

Tony de Zorzi has set several notable records in cricket.

January 2020 – Scored 213 runs against Cape Cobras in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series. This was his first double century in first-class cricket.

November 2022 – Scored 305 runs against the Knights in Cape Town. This was the highest individual first-class score at Newlands. He hit 28 fours and 7 sixes.

December 2023 – Scored 119 runs in the second ODI against India.

October 30, 2024 – Scored 141 runs against Bangladesh in Chittagong during the second Test match.

Personal life

Tony de Zorzi is married, but details about his wife and children are not widely known. He keeps his personal life private.

Finances

His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, but specific details are not disclosed publicly.

Scandals

Tony de Zorzi has largely stayed out of controversies. However, in October 2024, during a match against Bangladesh in Chittagong, he missed an opportunity for a second hundred in Test cricket. Despite scoring 177 runs, he was dismissed by Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner, Taijul Islam.

Fans

Tony has a strong following among cricket fans. In 2023, an article on gq.co.za noted that he has gained attention from many sports fans. He is active on social media with 22,000 followers on TikTok and 31,000 followers on Instagram.