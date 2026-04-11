International career

Urvil Patel, born on 17 October 1998, is an Indian cricketer known for his aggressive batting style, drawing inspiration from the legendary Virender Sehwag. As of November 2024, Urvil is aiming to represent India at the international level. His powerful approach to batting has caught the attention of many, and he is working towards earning a place in the national team.

Leagues Participation

Due to his consistent performance in domestic cricket, Urvil Patel was signed by the Gujarat Titans for INR 20 lakh in the 2023 IPL. However, Urvil has not played any IPL match so far. His presence in the squad shows that his talent has been recognized, and he remains hopeful for future opportunities.

Indian Premier League

Urvil Patel made his IPL debut in 2025 with the Chennai Super Kings. Although he initially went unselected in the 2025 mega auction, in May 2025 the Chennai Super Kings signed him as a replacement for the injured Vansha Bedi for a base amount of INR 30 lakh. For the 2026 season, Urvish Patel was retained by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakh.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Titans Signed for INR 20 lakh but did not play in any matches. 2025 Chennai Super Kings Joined as a replacement for Vansh Bedi. Scored 68 runs in 3 matches with a strike rate of 212.50. 2026 Chennai Super Kings Retained for INR 30 lakh.

Domestic career

Urvil Patel started his domestic career on January 7, 2018, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 competition. He scored 50 runs off 28 balls in his first match, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes. He became the third-highest run scorer for Baroda that season. Urvil has played 41 domestic T20 matches, scoring 847 runs with an average of 21.5.

A month later, he played his first match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a List A tournament, on February 7, 2018. He scored 10 not out in his debut game. Urvil had a tough time in List A cricket for a while, but in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 311 runs in 4 matches at an average of 103.66. This included two centuries and a half-century, making him Gujarat’s highest run scorer. He has played 14 List A matches, scoring 415 runs at an average of 41.50.

In 2024, Urvil debuted in the Ranji Trophy for Gujarat against Tamil Nadu. He scored 14 runs in his first match and struggled in the following matches. He also played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024. In a match against Uttar Pradesh, he scored 115 runs off 41 balls, earning the Player of the Match award. Later that year, in a match against Tripura, Urvil hit the fastest century by an Indian in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 113 runs off 35 balls, including 11 sixes and 7 boundaries. This came just after he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Records and Achievements

Urvil Patel has set some notable records and achieved impressive feats in his career.

November 27, 2024: He scored the fastest century by an Indian batter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hitting 113 runs off 35 balls.

October 2024: Urvil was part of the Gujarat team that won the Ranji Trophy. He played a key role both with the bat and behind the stumps.

2022: He set the record for the fastest half-century among Gujarat players, completing it in just 18 balls.

2023: In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Urvil scored 311 runs in 4 matches. This included two centuries and a half-century.

2017-2018: On his T20 debut for Baroda, Urvil scored 50 runs off 28 balls against Mumbai.

Vijay Hazare Trophy (Date Unknown): In a match against Arunachal Pradesh, Urvil scored 41 runs off 13 balls, helping his team secure a win.

Personal life

Urvil Patel was born on October 17, 1998, in Mehsana, Gujarat. He comes from a middle-class family. His father, a Physical Training teacher, saw his potential early and enrolled him in a local cricket academy.

Finance

Urvil’s net worth is around ₹80 lakhs. His main income comes from his contracts with Gujarat Titans in the IPL and his domestic cricket matches. There is no public information on his properties or vehicles.

House

Urvil currently lives in Vadodara, Gujarat. He is originally from Mehsana but moved to Vadodara for his cricket career.

Scandals

Urvil was not selected in the IPL 2025 auction despite his strong performances in domestic cricket. This rejection motivated him to work harder and focus more on improving his skills.

Fans

Urvil has gained a lot of support from fans, especially after his domestic success. In December 2024, he thanked his family and fans for their support. His Instagram following grew to 42,000, with fans eager to see his future in cricket.