Vikram Vijh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vikram Vijh
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|33
|33
|Overs
|102.0
|102.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|808
|808
|Wickets
|34
|34
|Avg
|23.76
|23.76
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|7.92
|7.92
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|35
|35
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|658
|658
|Balls Faced
|633
|633
|Avg
|22.68
|22.68
|SR
|103.94
|103.94
|Fours
|45
|45
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|20
|20
|Highest
|64
|64
|Hundreds
|0
|0