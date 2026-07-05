Vikram Vijh

Vikram Vijh

all rounder

Full name:Vikram Vijh
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings3333
Overs102.0102.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs808808
Wickets3434
Avg23.7623.76
SR1818
Eco7.927.92
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings3535
Not outs66
Runs658658
Balls Faced633633
Avg22.6822.68
SR103.94103.94
Fours4545
Fifties22
Sixies2020
Highest6464
Hundreds00

Another Players

Nagayach, Mayank

Nagayach, Mayank

Dhingra, Amit

Dhingra, Amit

Manepalli, Advyth

Manepalli, Advyth

Madan, Jatin

Madan, Jatin

Halbhavi, Amit

Halbhavi, Amit

Packard, Edmund

Packard, Edmund

Barker, James

Barker, James

Barker, Timothy

Barker, Timothy

Puri, Sambhav

Puri, Sambhav

Mees, Joost

Mees, Joost