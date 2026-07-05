William J Cope
all rounder
|Full name:
|William J Cope
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|Innings
|22
|22
|Overs
|62.0
|62.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|475
|475
|Wickets
|20
|20
|Avg
|23.75
|23.75
|SR
|18.6
|18.6
|Eco
|7.66
|7.66
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|Innings
|26
|26
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|224
|224
|Balls Faced
|200
|200
|Avg
|11.2
|11.2
|SR
|112
|112
|Fours
|30
|30
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|49
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0