William J Cope

William J Cope

all rounder

Full name:William J Cope
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3030
Innings2222
Overs62.062.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs475475
Wickets2020
Avg23.7523.75
SR18.618.6
Eco7.667.66
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3030
Innings2626
Not outs66
Runs224224
Balls Faced200200
Avg11.211.2
SR112112
Fours3030
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest4949
Hundreds00

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