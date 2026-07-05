Yash Dhull News View all You have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Yash Dhull. We provide all the latest information about him, including the results of past matches and what cricket records he plans to set. PD6 vs CDK, Review | Central Delhi Kings outmuscle Purani Delhi 6 by 104 runs in rain-affected game Central Delhi Kings strengthened their position at the second spot in the tournament standings, with a massive 104-run win over Purani Delhi 6 in the 35th game of the ongoing DPL 2025. Yash Dhull’s brilliant half-century and Aryan Rana’s blistering 42-run knock played a central role in this win. Yash Dhull AI Simulation, CDK vs SDS | South Delhi Superstarz beat Central Delhi Kings to claim first win in DPL 2025 Yash Dhull AI Simulation, CDK vs NDT । New Delhi Tigers outplay Central Delhi Kings by five wickets in DPL 2025 Yash Dhull CDK vs NDT Preview | New Delhi Tigers and Central Delhi Kings to face each other in fifth DPL 2025 game Yash Dhull Reports | Yash Dhull to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, Ishant Sharma to be included for first two matches

International career

Yash Dhull gained recognition through his performances at the Under-19 level. He captained India in major youth tournaments and played key innings.

2021

Led the India U-19 team in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.

Scored 115 runs in 5 innings.

Guided the team to victory in the final against Sri Lanka.

2022

Captained India in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Scored 229 runs in 4 innings with an average of 76.33.

Became the third India U-19 captain to score a century in the tournament. He hit 110 runs against Australia in the semi-final.

Helped India secure their fifth Under-19 World Cup title with a win over England in the final.

Named captain of the ICC Team of the Tournament.

2023

Scored his first List A century for India A.

Played against UAE A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Remained unbeaten on 108 runs in the match at Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo, on 14 July.

Leagues Participation

Yash Dhull played in domestic and franchise leagues. His performance in these tournaments helped his career grow.

Delhi Premier League 2024

In August 2024, doctors found a heart condition, and he had surgery. He returned to cricket and started the season as captain of Central Delhi Kings. Later, Jonty Sidhu took over as captain.

Against South Delhi Superstars, he scored 52 runs from 44 balls. Central Delhi Kings finished with 176/7 in 20 overs. In the match against Purani Delhi-6, he scored 9 runs from 6 balls and got out in the third over.

After three matches, he stepped down as captain to focus on batting. He played four matches in the 2024 season.

Year Team Notes 2024 Central Delhi Kings Played 4 matches, stepped down as captain after 3 games

Indian Premier League

After his success with India U-19, Delhi Capitals picked him in the 2022 IPL mega auction.

He made his IPL debut in 2023 with Delhi Capitals. In his first match against Mumbai Indians, he scored 2 runs from 4 balls. In the 2023 season, he played four matches and scored 16 runs. His highest score was 13 against Chennai Super Kings. His average was 5.33, and his strike rate was 69.57.

Delhi Capitals retained him for INR 50 lakh before the 2024 season. He did not play much that year.

In the 2025 IPL auction, he registered at a base price of INR 30 lakh but did not get any bids.

Year Team Notes 2022 Delhi Capitals Bought in the IPL mega auction 2023 Delhi Capitals Played 4 matches, scored 16 runs 2024 Delhi Capitals Retained for INR 50 lakh 2025 - Went unsold in the IPL auction

Domestic career

Yash Dhull started cricket at 11 and led the Delhi Under-14 and Under-16 teams. After winning the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2022, he played his first First-Class match for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu. He opened the innings with Dhruv Shorey and became the third player in Ranji Trophy history to score centuries in both innings of a debut match.

In his third First-Class match, he reached a double century against Chhattisgarh. He finished the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy as Delhi’s highest run-scorer with 479 runs at an average of 119.75, including three centuries. In December 2022, he took over as Delhi’s captain to improve the team’s Ranji Trophy performance.

In January 2024, after Delhi lost to Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy, he was removed from the captaincy, and Himmat Singh stepped in. In that match, Dhull scored 2 and 23 runs in two innings, while Delhi failed to cross 150 runs. Later in the season, against Odisha, he scored 112 runs on the third day, helping Delhi secure a total of 451 against Odisha’s 440.

Records and achievements

Yash Dhull has achieved important milestones in cricket. He played a key role in India’s Under-19 team and set records in domestic tournaments.

Led India U-19 to victory in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021

Became the third India U-19 captain to score a century in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand

Became the fifth India U-19 captain to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup after Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), and Prithvi Shaw (2018)

Became the third batter to score a century in both innings on Ranji Trophy debut after Nari Contractor and Virag Awate

Personal life

Yash Dhull is a well-known cricketer with strong family support, valuable assets, and a growing fan base.

Family

Yash Dhull started playing cricket at six. His mother saw him practicing shadow batting without a bat and decided to enroll him in the Bal Bhawan Cricket Academy.

His father worked as an executive in a cosmetic company in Delhi. He left his job to focus on his son's cricket career. He always bought high-quality equipment and changed Dhull’s bats frequently.

His grandfather also played a big role. He took him to practice and stayed outside the academy until training ended. He watched all his matches and encouraged him after bad performances. Dhull often says that his family helped him achieve success.

Finances

As of 2024, Yash Dhull’s net worth is around $1 million to $1.5 million (8–12 crore INR).

House

Dhull owns a house in Janakpuri, New Delhi. It is in a good location with a view of the city skyline. The house has a large living and dining area for family and friends. A spacious backyard is also there, where Dhull spends time with his loved ones.

Scandals

In January 2024, the Delhi team removed Dhull as captain after a loss to Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy.

In July 2024, doctors found a small hole in his heart. He had a minor procedure, and his coach said the recovery took about 10–15 days.

Fan Base

Yash Dhull has around 150,000 followers on Instagram.