Big Bash League Points Table 2026

Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPSC		12930018WWWWW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		25 JanWPSC vs SYS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 25.01.2026
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		20 JanWPSC vs SYS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 20.01.2026
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		17 JanWPSC vs MST T20 Big Bash League Results Score 17.01.2026
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		15 JanWMER vs PSC T20 Big Bash League Results Score 15.01.2026
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		11 JanWADS vs PSC T20 Big Bash League Results Score 11.01.2026
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		12741014LWLDW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		23 JanLSYS vs HOH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 23.01.2026
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		21 JanWHOH vs MST T20 Big Bash League Results Score 21.01.2026
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane HeatBRH		14 JanLHOH vs BRH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 14.01.2026
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		11 JanDSYS vs HOH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 11.01.2026
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		09 JanWHOH vs ADS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 09.01.2026
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		13652012LWLWW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPSC		25 JanLPSC vs SYS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 25.01.2026
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		23 JanWSYS vs HOH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 23.01.2026
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPSC		20 JanLPSC vs SYS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 20.01.2026
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane HeatBRH		18 JanWBRH vs SYS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 18.01.2026
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		16 JanWSYS vs SYT T20 Big Bash League Results Score 16.01.2026
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		11650012LLWWL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		21 JanLHOH vs MST T20 Big Bash League Results Score 21.01.2026
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPSC		17 JanLPSC vs MST T20 Big Bash League Results Score 17.01.2026
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		13 JanWMST vs ADS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 13.01.2026
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		10 JanWMER vs MST T20 Big Bash League Results Score 10.01.2026
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		08 JanLMST vs SYS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 08.01.2026
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane HeatBRH		10541010LWWDW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		18 JanLBRH vs SYS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 18.01.2026
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		14 JanWHOH vs BRH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 14.01.2026
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		10 JanWBRH vs SYT T20 Big Bash League Results Score 10.01.2026
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		05 JanDSYS vs BRH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 05.01.2026
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		02 JanWBRH vs MST T20 Big Bash League Results Score 02.01.2026
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		1046008WLLLW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		17 JanWADS vs MER T20 Big Bash League Results Score 17.01.2026
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		13 JanLMST vs ADS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 13.01.2026
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPSC		11 JanLADS vs PSC T20 Big Bash League Results Score 11.01.2026
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		09 JanLHOH vs ADS T20 Big Bash League Results Score 09.01.2026
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		06 JanWADS vs SYT T20 Big Bash League Results Score 06.01.2026
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		1037006LLLLW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		17 JanLADS vs MER T20 Big Bash League Results Score 17.01.2026
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPSC		15 JanLMER vs PSC T20 Big Bash League Results Score 15.01.2026
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		12 JanLSYT vs MER T20 Big Bash League Results Score 12.01.2026
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		10 JanLMER vs MST T20 Big Bash League Results Score 10.01.2026
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPSC		07 JanWPSC vs MER T20 Big Bash League Results Score 07.01.2026
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		1028004LWLLL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		16 JanLSYS vs SYT T20 Big Bash League Results Score 16.01.2026
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		12 JanWSYT vs MER T20 Big Bash League Results Score 12.01.2026
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane HeatBRH		10 JanLBRH vs SYT T20 Big Bash League Results Score 10.01.2026
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		06 JanLADS vs SYT T20 Big Bash League Results Score 06.01.2026
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		03 JanLSYT vs HOH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 03.01.2026
1st Place
1st Place1ST		100100D
OpponentDateResultMatch link
2nd Place
2nd Place2ND		20 JanD1ST vs 2ND T20 Big Bash League Results Score 20.01.2026
2nd Place
2nd Place2ND		100100D
OpponentDateResultMatch link
1st Place
1st Place1ST		20 JanD1ST vs 2ND T20 Big Bash League Results Score 20.01.2026
3rd Place
3rd Place3RD		100100D
OpponentDateResultMatch link
4th Place
4th Place4TH		21 JanD3RD vs 4TH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 21.01.2026
4th Place
4th Place4TH		100100D
OpponentDateResultMatch link
3rd Place
3rd Place3RD		21 JanD3RD vs 4TH T20 Big Bash League Results Score 21.01.2026

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