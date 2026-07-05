Big Bash League Points Table 2026

|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
Perth ScorchersPSC
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|WWWWW
Hobart HurricanesHOH
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|14
|LWLDW
Sydney SixersSYS
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|12
|LWLWW
Melbourne StarsMST
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|LLWWL
Brisbane HeatBRH
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|LWWDW
Adelaide StrikersADS
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|WLLLW
Melbourne RenegadesMER
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|LLLLW
Sydney ThunderSYT
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|LWLLL
1st Place1ST
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
2nd Place2ND
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
3rd Place3RD
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
4th Place4TH
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D