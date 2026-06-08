Essex vs Kent T20 Blast Match Prediction ESS 47 % Chance of Winning KEN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is all set to offer some exciting games to the cricket fans, as Essex prepares to go against Kent. This match will be played on 9 June at 11:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Middlesex by 60 runs. On the other hand, Kent is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Sussex by 7 wickets. It remains to be seen which team gets its fourth win of the season.

Who will win? Essex Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has defeated Kent three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Paul Walter, from Essex, has scored 157 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.25.

Jake Lintott, from Kent, has taken 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 22.40.

Essex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 54, and Jake Lintott, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.40. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to continue its winning streak. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Essex in recent head-to-head encounters. They have players such as Paul Walter, who has scored 157 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.25, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.44.

Essex Chances of Winning: 47%

Kent Chances of Winning: 53%

Essex vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has been on a strong run in the T20 Blast 2026. The team started the tournament with two consecutive losses but after that, they have secured three consecutive wins, showing a dominant run. With the next game against Kent, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, and they have also been strong over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 146 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 148.97, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38. Wiaan Mulder has taken 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 21.50.

On the other hand, Kent also had a run similar to Essex in this season. The team also holds three wins and two losses in the five games it has played, but their winning momentum has not been consistent. But with its better form, Kent will be taking the next game as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 149.18, and Zak Crawley, who has scored 120 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30. Matt Milnes has taken 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 29.20.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Kent will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, which means Essex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 14 T20Is, out of which 6 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 8 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls down to 123 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which would win the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Kent could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 64% 8° - 17° C 24 kmph

Partly Sunny 64% 8° - 17° C 24 kmph

Essex and Kent Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same. They have players such as Shane Snater, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.83, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 168 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.60.

Kent Team Form

Kent just had its winning momentum affected before heading to this game. The team is still having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Keith Dudgeon, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.50, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 77 runs in 5 innings at an average of 15.40.

Essex vs Kent T20 County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now!

Essex vs Kent Top Batters

Michael Pepper is leading the run-scoring charts for Essex in this tournament. In just five innings, he has managed to score 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 152.72.

Sam Billings is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to score 162 runs in 5 innings at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 178.02.

Essex vs Kent Top Bowlers

Charlie Bennett still stands as the highest wicket-taker for Essex this season. He has managed to take 9 wickets in just 5 innings at an average of 14.44.

Jake Lintott is the highest wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.40.