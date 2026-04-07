Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jonathan Marc Bairstow
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|26 September 1989 (33)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Height:
|180 cm
|Hometown:
|Bradford, West Yorkshire, England
|Jersey Number:
|51
|Batting Style:
|Right-handed Batsman
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm Medium
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|95
|98
|70
|210
|166
|183
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|95
|98
|70
|210
|166
|183
|Innings
|168
|89
|64
|351
|151
|170
|Not outs
|12
|8
|13
|39
|14
|27
|Runs
|5804
|3653
|1512
|13535
|5575
|4358
|Balls Faced
|9938
|3515
|1099
|0
|5399
|3167
|Avg
|37.2
|45.09
|29.64
|43.38
|40.69
|30.47
|SR
|58.4
|103.92
|137.58
|0
|103.26
|137.6
|Fours
|691
|410
|135
|0
|568
|378
|Fifties
|26
|15
|10
|68
|25
|25
|Sixies
|50
|89
|67
|0
|148
|189
|Highest
|167
|141
|90
|246
|174
|114
|Hundreds
|12
|11
|0
|30
|14
|3
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
County Championship
YOR
(24 ov.) 48/4
HAM
251
County Championship
YOR
SUS
(96 ov.) 373/6
County Championship
SOM
(50 ov.) 201/3
YOR
162
County Championship
WAR
147
YOR
(25 ov.) 110/4
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 362/4
SUR
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 386/6
WAR
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
County Championship
HAM
YOR
County Championship
YOR
LEI
County Championship
SUR
YOR
County Championship
YOR
ESS
County Championship
YOR
SOM
County Championship
NOT
YOR
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
167
YOR
169
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
195
DER
194
T20 Blast
County Ground
DUR
93
YOR
151
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
104
GLO
217
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
213
LAN
107
T20 Blast
Grace Road
LEI
147
YOR
135
T20 Blast
The Rose Bowl
HAM
155
YOR
150
T20 Blast
Queen's Park
DER
215
YOR
215
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
208
DUR
205
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
207
LEI
(17 ov.) 159/7
T20 Blast
LAN
YOR
T20 Blast
YOR
NOT
One-Day Cup
YOR
HAM
One-Day Cup
GLA
YOR
One-Day Cup
SUS
YOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
WOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
DUR
One-Day Cup
MID
YOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
DER
One-Day Cup
ESS
YOR
The Hundred
SOU
WEL
The Hundred
WEL
LON
The Hundred
WEL
TRE
The Hundred
BIR
WEL
The Hundred
WEL
SOU
The Hundred
MSG
WEL
The Hundred
SUL
WEL
The Hundred
WEL
LON
If you want to know right now what is the life of cricketer Jonny Bairstow, you can find out all the latest news about him: how his training sessions are going, what kind of results he is showing on the field and what teams he is playing against.
The IPL auction has ended, and several experienced players have also gone unsold. It was seen that various IPL teams went to go with the new talents to make the season more exciting. But Aakash Chopra has expressed his concern, as an experienced all-rounder goes unsold.