Jonathan Marc Bairstow

Jonathan Marc Bairstow

wicket keeper

Full name:Jonathan Marc Bairstow
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):26 September 1989 (33)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Height:180 cm
Hometown:Bradford, West Yorkshire, England
Jersey Number:51
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm Medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

England

Joburg Super Kings

Mi Emirates

Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Welsh Fire

Yorkshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches959870210166183
Innings000100
Overs0001.000
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs000100
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco000100
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches959870210166183
Innings1688964351151170
Not outs12813391427
Runs5804365315121353555754358
Balls Faced993835151099053993167
Avg37.245.0929.6443.3840.6930.47
SR58.4103.92137.580103.26137.6
Fours6914101350568378
Fifties261510682525
Sixies5089670148189
Highest16714190246174114
Hundreds1211030143

Jonathan Marc Bairstow Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultNottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

167

YOR

YOR

169

ResultYorkshire vs Derbyshire

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

195

DER

DER

194

ResultDurham vs Yorkshire

Durham vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DUR

DUR

93

YOR

YOR

151

ResultYorkshire vs Gloucestershire

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

104

GLO

GLO

217

ResultYorkshire vs Lancashire

Yorkshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

213

LAN

LAN

107

ResultLeicestershire vs Yorkshire

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

147

YOR

YOR

135

ResultHampshire vs Yorkshire

Hampshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

155

YOR

YOR

150

ResultDerbyshire vs Yorkshire

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Queen's Park

DER

DER

215

YOR

YOR

215

ResultYorkshire vs Durham

Yorkshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

208

DUR

DUR

205

LiveYorkshire vs Leicestershire

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

207

LEI

LEI

(17 ov.) 159/7

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Jonny Bairstow News

View all

If you want to know right now what is the life of cricketer Jonny Bairstow, you can find out all the latest news about him: how his training sessions are going, what kind of results he is showing on the field and what teams he is playing against.

Aakash Chopra Questions Chennais Biggest Miss in IPL Auction

Aakash Chopra Questions Chennais Biggest Miss in IPL Auction

The IPL auction has ended, and several experienced players have also gone unsold. It was seen that various IPL teams went to go with the new talents to make the season more exciting. But Aakash Chopra has expressed his concern, as an experienced all-rounder goes unsold.

Jonny Bairstow02:20 PM, 05 November, 2025

England Drop Their Wicketkeeper From Contract List In Surprise Move

Jonny Bairstow03:04 PM, 23 August, 2025

BP vs WF, Review | Welsh Fire avoid elimination with dominant win over Birmingham Phoenix

Jonny Bairstow04:37 PM, 20 August, 2025

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave | The Hundred Men's 2025, 21st Match in Cardiff Preview

Jonny Bairstow08:40 PM, 16 August, 2025

OI vs WF, Preview | Invincibles looking to come back from heartbreaking loss at Edgbaston

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