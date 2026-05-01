Highlights Kent vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026
Milnes to Came, 0 runs
Milnes to Came, 2 runs
Milnes to Came, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 1 run
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 4 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jewell, 1 run
Dudgeon to Jewell, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Came, 3 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs
Milnes to Came, 1 run
Milnes to Came, 4 runs
Milnes to Came, 0 runs
Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jaskaran Singh)
Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 1 run
Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 1 run
Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 1 run
Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 1 run
Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, appeal, wicket (caught - Dudgeon)
Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 2 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 4 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 2 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, appeal
Aitchison to Dudgeon, 1 run
Aitchison to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Aitchison to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 4 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Aitchison to Evison, appeal, wicket (caught - Evison)
Aitchison to Evison, 0 runs
Aitchison to Evison, 0 runs
Aitchison to Evison, 0 runs
Aitchison to Milnes, 1 run
Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 1 run
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 0 runs
Bashir to Milnes, 1 run
Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 1 run
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, wide
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Evison, 1 run
Andersson to Evison, 0 runs
Andersson to Evison, 0 runs
Bashir to Milnes, appeal
Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 1 run
Bashir to Evison, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Evison, 1 run
Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs
Bashir to Milnes, 4 runs
Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs
Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs
Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs
Bashir to Evison, 1 run
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs
Chappell to Evison, 0 runs
Chappell to Evison, 0 runs
Chappell to Evison, 6 runs
Chappell to Milnes, 1 run
Chappell to Evison, 1 run
Chappell to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 1 run
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 4 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (caught - Bell-Drummond)
Chappell to Evison, 1 run
Chappell to Evison, 0 runs
Chappell to Evison, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Haydon to Evison, 1 run
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Evison, leg bye
Chappell to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 1 run
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Evison, 1 run
Haydon to Benjamin, wicket (lbw - Benjamin)
Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 4 runs
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run
Haydon to Benjamin, 1 run
Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs
Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 2 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 4 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run
Aitchison to Benjamin, 2 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs
Chappell to Benjamin, 2 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Benjamin, 1 run
Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs
Bashir to Benjamin, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 6 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs
Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Chappell to Benjamin, 1 run
Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs
Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run
Haydon to Benjamin, 1 run
Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Haydon to Benjamin, 1 run
Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Benjamin, 1 run
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Benjamin, 1 run
Andersson to Benjamin, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 2 no balls
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Benjamin, 0 runs
Andersson to Benjamin, 4 runs
Andersson to Benjamin, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, appeal
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs
Haydon to Singh, wicket (lbw - Singh)
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Andersson to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, appeal
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, appeal
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 4 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 4 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 4 runs
Chappell to Singh, 2 runs
Chappell to Singh, 4 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Singh, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, appeal, wicket (caught - Muyeye)
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, appeal
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Northeast, appeal, wicket (caught - Northeast)
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 4 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 4 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 4 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 1 run
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs
Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs
Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 1 run
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 1 run
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs
Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 1 run
Andersson to Muyeye, 1 run
Andersson to Crawley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Crawley)
Andersson to Crawley, 0 runs
Andersson to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 4 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 1 run
Haydon to Crawley, 4 runs
Andersson to Crawley, 1 run
Andersson to Crawley, 4 runs
Andersson to Crawley, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, 1 run
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Andersson to Northeast, wide
Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 2 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Crawley, 1 run
Chappell to Crawley, 0 runs
Chappell to Crawley, 4 runs
Chappell to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 4 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Crawley, 4 runs
Chappell to Crawley, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 1 run
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 4 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, wide
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, appeal
Aitchison to Crawley, 2 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 4 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 4 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 4 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs
Haydon to Dawkins, wicket (caught - Dawkins)
Haydon to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 1 run
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 1 run
Aitchison to Crawley, 4 runs
Haydon to Dawkins, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 1 run
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 4 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 4 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 4 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 1 run
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs
Aitchison to Dawkins, 1 run