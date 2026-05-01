Highlights Kent vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

KEN
KEN

352

DER
DER

(5 ov.) 24/0

4.6
.

Milnes to Came, 0 runs

4.5
2

Milnes to Came, 2 runs

4.4
.

Milnes to Came, 0 runs

4.3
1

Milnes to Jewell, 1 run

4.2
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

4.1
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

3.6
.

Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs

3.5
2

Dudgeon to Came, 2 runs

3.4
.

Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs

2.6
4

Milnes to Jewell, 4 runs

2.5
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

2.4
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

2.3
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

2.2
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

2.1
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

1.6
.

Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs

1.5
4

Dudgeon to Came, 4 runs

1.4
.

Dudgeon to Came, 0 runs

1.3
1

Dudgeon to Jewell, 1 run

1.2
2

Dudgeon to Jewell, 2 runs

1.1
3

Dudgeon to Came, 3 runs

0.6
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

0.5
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

0.4
.

Milnes to Jewell, 0 runs

0.3
1

Milnes to Came, 1 run

0.2
4

Milnes to Came, 4 runs

0.1
.

Milnes to Came, 0 runs

88.6
W

Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jaskaran Singh)

88.5
.

Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

88.4
.

Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

88.3
.

Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

88.2
.

Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

88.1
1

Haydon to Milnes, 1 run

87.6
.

Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

87.5
.

Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

87.4
1

Aitchison to Milnes, 1 run

87.3
1

Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 1 run

87.2
.

Aitchison to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

87.1
1

Aitchison to Milnes, 1 run

86.6
.

Haydon to Jaskaran Singh, 0 runs

86.5
W

Haydon to Dudgeon, appeal, wicket (caught - Dudgeon)

86.4
.

Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs

86.3
4

Haydon to Dudgeon, 4 runs

86.2
.

Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs

86.1
2

Haydon to Dudgeon, 2 runs

85.6
.

Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs

85.5
.

Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs

85.4
4

Aitchison to Milnes, 4 runs

85.3
.

Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs

85.2
.

Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs

85.1
.

Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs

84.6
.

Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs

84.5
.

Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs

84.4
2

Haydon to Dudgeon, 2 runs

84.3
.

Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs

84.2
.

Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs

84.1
.

Haydon to Dudgeon, 0 runs

83.6
.

Aitchison to Milnes, appeal

83.5
1

Aitchison to Dudgeon, 1 run

83.4
.

Aitchison to Dudgeon, 0 runs

83.3
.

Aitchison to Dudgeon, 0 runs

83.2
4

Aitchison to Dudgeon, 4 runs

83.1
.

Aitchison to Dudgeon, 0 runs

82.6
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

82.5
4

Haydon to Milnes, 4 runs

82.4
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

82.3
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

82.2
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

82.1
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

81.6
W

Aitchison to Evison, appeal, wicket (caught - Evison)

81.5
.

Aitchison to Evison, 0 runs

81.4
.

Aitchison to Evison, 0 runs

81.3
.

Aitchison to Evison, 0 runs

81.2
1

Aitchison to Milnes, 1 run

81.1
.

Aitchison to Milnes, 0 runs

80.6
1

Haydon to Milnes, 1 run

80.5
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

80.4
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

80.3
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

80.2
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

80.1
.

Haydon to Milnes, 0 runs

79.6
.

Bashir to Evison, 0 runs

79.5
.

Bashir to Evison, 0 runs

79.4
.

Bashir to Evison, 0 runs

79.3
1

Bashir to Milnes, 1 run

79.2
.

Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs

79.1
1

Bashir to Evison, 1 run

78.6
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

78.6
1

Andersson to Milnes, wide

78.5
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

78.4
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

78.3
1

Andersson to Evison, 1 run

78.2
.

Andersson to Evison, 0 runs

78.1
.

Andersson to Evison, 0 runs

77.6
.

Bashir to Milnes, appeal

77.5
.

Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs

77.4
1

Bashir to Evison, 1 run

77.3
.

Bashir to Evison, 0 runs

77.2
.

Bashir to Evison, 0 runs

77.1
.

Bashir to Evison, 0 runs

76.6
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

76.5
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

76.4
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

76.3
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

76.2
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

76.1
1

Andersson to Evison, 1 run

75.6
.

Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs

75.5
4

Bashir to Milnes, 4 runs

75.4
.

Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs

75.3
.

Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs

75.2
.

Bashir to Milnes, 0 runs

75.1
1

Bashir to Evison, 1 run

74.6
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

74.5
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

74.4
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

74.3
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

74.2
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

74.1
.

Andersson to Milnes, 0 runs

73.6
.

Chappell to Evison, 0 runs

73.5
.

Chappell to Evison, 0 runs

73.4
6

Chappell to Evison, 6 runs

73.3
1

Chappell to Milnes, 1 run

73.2
1

Chappell to Evison, 1 run

73.1
.

Chappell to Evison, 0 runs

72.6
1

Haydon to Evison, 1 run

72.5
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

72.4
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

72.3
4

Haydon to Evison, 4 runs

72.2
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

72.1
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

71.6
W

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (caught - Bell-Drummond)

71.5
1

Chappell to Evison, 1 run

71.4
.

Chappell to Evison, 0 runs

71.3
.

Chappell to Evison, 0 runs

71.2
1

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

71.1
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

70.6
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

70.5
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

70.4
1

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

70.3
1

Haydon to Evison, 1 run

70.2
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

70.1
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

69.6
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

69.5
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

69.4
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

69.3
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

69.2
1

Chappell to Evison, leg bye

69.1
.

Chappell to Evison, 0 runs

68.6
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

68.5
1

Haydon to Evison, 1 run

68.4
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

68.3
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

68.2
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

68.1
.

Haydon to Evison, 0 runs

67.6
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

67.5
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

67.4
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

67.3
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

67.2
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

67.1
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

66.6
1

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

66.5
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

66.4
1

Haydon to Evison, 1 run

66.3
W

Haydon to Benjamin, wicket (lbw - Benjamin)

66.2
.

Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs

66.1
1

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

65.6
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

65.5
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

65.4
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

65.3
4

Bashir to Benjamin, 4 runs

65.2
1

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

65.1
1

Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run

64.6
1

Haydon to Benjamin, 1 run

64.5
.

Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs

64.4
.

Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs

64.3
1

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

64.2
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

64.1
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

63.6
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

63.5
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

63.4
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

63.3
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

63.2
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

63.1
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

62.6
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

62.5
1

Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run

62.4
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

62.3
2

Aitchison to Benjamin, 2 runs

62.2
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

62.1
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

61.6
.

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

61.5
.

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

61.4
.

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

61.3
1

Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run

61.2
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

61.1
4

Bashir to Benjamin, 4 runs

60.6
1

Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run

60.5
2

Aitchison to Benjamin, 2 runs

60.4
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

60.3
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

60.2
1

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

60.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

59.6
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

59.5
1

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

59.4
.

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

59.3
1

Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run

59.2
1

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

59.1
.

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

58.6
1

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

58.3
1

Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run

58.2
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

58.1
4

Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs

57.6
1

Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run

57.5
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

57.4
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

57.3
1

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

57.2
.

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

57.1
.

Bashir to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

56.6
.

Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs

56.5
2

Chappell to Benjamin, 2 runs

56.4
1

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

56.3
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

56.2
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

56.1
1

Chappell to Benjamin, 1 run

55.6
1

Bashir to Benjamin, 1 run

55.5
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

55.4
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

55.3
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

55.2
.

Bashir to Benjamin, 0 runs

55.1
4

Bashir to Benjamin, 4 runs

54.6
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

54.5
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

54.4
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

54.3
6

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 6 runs

54.2
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

54.1
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

53.6
4

Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs

53.5
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

53.4
1

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

53.3
4

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

53.2
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

53.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

52.6
.

Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs

52.5
.

Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs

52.4
1

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

52.3
1

Chappell to Benjamin, 1 run

52.2
.

Chappell to Benjamin, 0 runs

52.1
1

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

51.6
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

51.5
1

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

51.4
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

51.3
4

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

51.2
4

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

51.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

50.6
1

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

50.5
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

50.4
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

50.3
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

50.2
2

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs

50.1
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

49.6
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

49.5
4

Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs

49.4
.

Aitchison to Benjamin, 0 runs

49.3
4

Aitchison to Benjamin, 4 runs

49.2
1

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

49.1
1

Aitchison to Benjamin, 1 run

48.6
1

Haydon to Benjamin, 1 run

48.5
.

Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs

48.4
1

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

48.3
4

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

48.2
1

Haydon to Benjamin, 1 run

48.1
.

Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs

47.6
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

47.5
1

Andersson to Benjamin, 1 run

47.4
1

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

47.3
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

47.2
1

Andersson to Benjamin, 1 run

47.1
.

Andersson to Benjamin, 0 runs

46.6
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

46.5
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

46.4
2

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 2 no balls

46.2
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

46.1
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

45.6
.

Andersson to Benjamin, 0 runs

45.5
4

Andersson to Benjamin, 4 runs

45.4
.

Andersson to Benjamin, 0 runs

44.6
4

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

44.5
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

44.4
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

44.3
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, appeal

44.2
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

44.1
2

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs

43.6
1

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

43.5
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

43.4
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

43.3
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

43.2
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

43.1
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

42.6
.

Haydon to Benjamin, 0 runs

42.5
W

Haydon to Singh, wicket (lbw - Singh)

42.4
1

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

42.3
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

42.2
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

42.1
4

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

41.6
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

41.5
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

41.2
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

41.1
.

Andersson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.6
1

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

40.5
4

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

40.4
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.3
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.2
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.1
.

Haydon to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

39.6
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

39.5
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

39.4
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

39.3
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

39.2
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

39.1
.

Andersson to Singh, 0 runs

38.6
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

38.5
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

38.4
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

38.3
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

38.2
4

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

38.1
.

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

37.6
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

37.5
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

37.4
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

37.3
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

37.2
1

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

37.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, appeal

36.6
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

36.5
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

36.4
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

36.3
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

36.2
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

36.1
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

35.6
4

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

35.5
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.4
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.3
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, appeal

35.2
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.6
4

Chappell to Singh, 4 runs

34.5
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

34.4
4

Chappell to Singh, 4 runs

34.3
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

34.2
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

34.1
1

Chappell to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

33.6
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

33.5
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

33.4
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

33.3
.

Aitchison to Singh, 0 runs

33.2
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

33.1
1

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

32.6
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

32.5
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

32.4
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

32.3
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

32.2
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

32.1
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

31.6
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

31.5
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

31.4
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

31.3
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

31.2
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

31.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

30.6
4

Chappell to Singh, 4 runs

30.5
2

Chappell to Singh, 2 runs

30.4
4

Chappell to Singh, 4 runs

30.3
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

30.2
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

30.1
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

29.6
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.5
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.4
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.3
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.2
4

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

29.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

28.6
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

28.5
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

28.4
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

28.2
.

Chappell to Singh, 0 runs

28.1
W

Chappell to Muyeye, appeal, wicket (caught - Muyeye)

27.6
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.5
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, appeal

27.4
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.3
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.2
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.1
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

26.6
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.5
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.4
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.3
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.2
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.1
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

25.6
4

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

25.5
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.4
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.3
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.2
.

Aitchison to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.1
W

Aitchison to Northeast, appeal, wicket (caught - Northeast)

24.6
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

24.5
4

Chappell to Muyeye, 4 runs

24.4
4

Chappell to Muyeye, 4 runs

24.3
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

24.2
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

24.1
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

23.6
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

23.5
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

23.4
4

Andersson to Northeast, 4 runs

23.3
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

23.2
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

23.1
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

22.6
1

Chappell to Northeast, 1 run

22.5
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

22.4
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

22.3
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

22.2
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

22.1
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

21.6
.

Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs

21.5
.

Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs

21.4
.

Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs

21.3
1

Andersson to Northeast, 1 run

21.2
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

21.1
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

20.6
.

Chappell to Muyeye, 0 runs

20.5
1

Chappell to Northeast, 1 run

20.4
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

20.3
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

20.2
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

20.1
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

19.7
.

Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.6
.

Andersson to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.5
1

Andersson to Northeast, 1 run

19.4
1

Andersson to Muyeye, 1 run

19.3
W

Andersson to Crawley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Crawley)

19.2
.

Andersson to Crawley, 0 runs

19.1
.

Andersson to Crawley, 0 runs

18.6
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

18.5
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

18.4
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

18.3
4

Haydon to Northeast, 4 runs

18.2
1

Haydon to Crawley, 1 run

18.1
4

Haydon to Crawley, 4 runs

17.6
1

Andersson to Crawley, 1 run

17.5
4

Andersson to Crawley, 4 runs

17.4
.

Andersson to Crawley, 0 runs

17.3
1

Andersson to Northeast, 1 run

17.2
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

17.2
1

Andersson to Northeast, wide

17.1
.

Andersson to Northeast, 0 runs

16.6
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

16.5
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

16.4
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

16.3
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

16.2
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

16.1
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

15.6
2

Chappell to Northeast, 2 runs

15.5
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

15.4
1

Chappell to Crawley, 1 run

15.3
.

Chappell to Crawley, 0 runs

15.2
4

Chappell to Crawley, 4 runs

15.1
.

Chappell to Crawley, 0 runs

14.6
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

14.5
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

14.4
4

Haydon to Northeast, 4 runs

14.3
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

14.2
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

14.1
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

13.6
4

Chappell to Crawley, 4 runs

13.5
.

Chappell to Crawley, 0 runs

13.4
1

Chappell to Northeast, 1 run

13.3
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

13.2
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

13.1
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

12.6
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

12.5
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

12.4
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

12.3
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

12.2
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

12.1
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

11.6
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

11.5
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

11.4
4

Chappell to Northeast, 4 runs

11.3
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

11.3
1

Chappell to Northeast, wide

11.2
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

11.1
.

Chappell to Northeast, 0 runs

10.6
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

10.5
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

10.4
.

Aitchison to Crawley, appeal

10.3
2

Aitchison to Crawley, 2 runs

10.2
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

10.1
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

9.6
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

9.5
4

Haydon to Northeast, 4 runs

9.4
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

9.3
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

9.2
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

9.1
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

8.6
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

8.5
4

Aitchison to Crawley, 4 runs

8.4
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

8.3
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

8.2
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

8.1
4

Aitchison to Crawley, 4 runs

7.6
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

7.5
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

7.4
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

7.3
.

Haydon to Northeast, 0 runs

7.2
W

Haydon to Dawkins, wicket (caught - Dawkins)

7.1
.

Haydon to Dawkins, 0 runs

6.6
1

Aitchison to Dawkins, 1 run

6.5
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

6.4
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

6.3
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

6.2
1

Aitchison to Crawley, 1 run

6.1
4

Aitchison to Crawley, 4 runs

5.6
.

Haydon to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.5
1

Haydon to Crawley, 1 run

5.4
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

5.3
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

5.2
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

5.1
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

4.4
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.3
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.2
4

Aitchison to Dawkins, 4 runs

4.1
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

3.6
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

3.5
4

Haydon to Crawley, 4 runs

3.4
4

Haydon to Crawley, 4 runs

3.3
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

3.2
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

3.1
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

2.6
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.5
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.4
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.3
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.2
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.1
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.6
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

1.5
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

1.4
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

1.3
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

1.2
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

1.1
.

Haydon to Crawley, 0 runs

0.6
.

Aitchison to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.5
1

Aitchison to Crawley, 1 run

0.4
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

0.3
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

0.2
.

Aitchison to Crawley, 0 runs

0.1
1

Aitchison to Dawkins, 1 run