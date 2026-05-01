Squads Kent vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
Came Harry
batsman
Northeast Sam
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Evison Joey
all rounder
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Reece Luis
all rounder
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Chappell Zak
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Jas Singh
bowler
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Cohen Michael
bowler
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Compton Ben
batsman
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Curtiss Olly
no information yet
Brown Pat
bowler
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Denly Joe
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Finch Harry
batsman
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Flintoff Corey Leigh
no information yet
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Moore Harry John
bowler
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Quinn Matt
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Rogers Tom
bowler
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Stuurman Glenton
bowler
Whiteley Ross
batsman