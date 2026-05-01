Squads Kent vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

KEN
KEN

352

DER
DER

(5 ov.) 24/0

Playing

KEN
KEN
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Came Harry

batsman

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Evison Joey

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Reece Luis

all rounder

Singh Ekansh

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Jas Singh

bowler

Bench

KEN
KEN
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Stewart Grant

all rounder