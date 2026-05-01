Match details Kent vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

KEN
KEN

352

DER
DER

(5 ov.) 24/0

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersDawkins Ben, Crawley Zak, Northeast Sam, Muyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Evison Joey, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Singh Ekansh, Milnes Matt, Dudgeon Keith, Jas Singh
BenchCohen Michael, Compton Ben, Curtiss Olly, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Klaassen Fred, Muthusamy Senuran, Parkinson Matt, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersJewell Caleb Paul, Came Harry, Montgomery Matthew, Madsen Wayne, Andersson Martin, Guest Brooke, Reece Luis, Chappell Zak, Aitchison Benjamin William, Haydon Rory, Bashir Shoaib
BenchAbbas Mohammad, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Hawkins Joe, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross

Venue Guide

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