Highlights Kent vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Finch to Northeast, 1 run
Finch to Northeast, 0 runs
Finch to Muyeye, 1 run
Taylor to Northeast, appeal
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 4 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 3 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 1 run
Swanepoel to Northeast, appeal
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 3 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 2 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 1 run
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, appeal
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 1 run
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 1 run
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 2 runs
Northeast plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 2 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Northeast, 1 run
Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, leg bye, appeal
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Muyeye, 1 run
Allison to Northeast, 1 run
Taylor to Northeast, leg bye, appeal
Taylor to Northeast, 4 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 1 run
Allison to Northeast, 4 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 2 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Muyeye, leg bye
Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, appeal
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 1 run
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 2 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 4 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, appeal, wicket (caught - Compton)
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Northeast, 4 runs
Allison to Northeast, 0 runs
Allison to Crawley, appeal, wicket (caught - Crawley)
Allison to Crawley, 4 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Allison to Crawley, 0 runs
Allison to Crawley, 0 runs
Allison to Crawley, 0 runs
Allison to Crawley, 0 runs
Allison to Compton, 1 run
Allison to Compton, appeal
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 2 runs
Taylor to Compton, 3 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 4 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs