Highlights Kent vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

Live
First class

KEN
KEN

(22 ov.) 69/2

WOR
WOR
22.3
1

Finch to Northeast, 1 run

22.2
.

Finch to Northeast, 0 runs

22.1
1

Finch to Muyeye, 1 run

21.6
.

Taylor to Northeast, appeal

21.5
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

21.4
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

21.3
4

Taylor to Northeast, 4 runs

21.2
3

Taylor to Muyeye, 3 runs

21.1
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

20.6
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

20.5
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

20.4
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

20.3
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

20.2
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

20.1
1

Waite to Muyeye, 1 run

19.6
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, appeal

19.5
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

19.4
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

19.3
3

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 3 runs

19.2
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.1
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

18.6
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

18.5
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

18.4
.

Waite to Northeast, 0 runs

18.3
2

Waite to Northeast, 2 runs

18.2
1

Waite to Muyeye, 1 run

18.1
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

17.6
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

17.5
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

17.4
4

Swanepoel to Northeast, 4 runs

17.3
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

17.2
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

17.1
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

16.6
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.5
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.4
.

Waite to Muyeye, appeal

16.3
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.2
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.1
1

Waite to Northeast, 1 run

15.6
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

15.5
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

15.4
1

Swanepoel to Northeast, 1 run

15.3
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

15.2
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

15.1
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

14.6
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

14.5
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

14.4
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

14.3
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

14.2
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

14.1
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

13.6
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

13.5
2

Swanepoel to Northeast, 2 runs

13.4
2

Northeast plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

13.3
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

13.2
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

13.1
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

12.6
2

Waite to Muyeye, 2 runs

12.5
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

12.4
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

12.3
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

12.2
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

12.1
1

Waite to Northeast, 1 run

11.6
.

Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs

11.5
.

Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs

11.4
1lb

Allison to Northeast, leg bye, appeal

11.3
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

11.2
1

Allison to Muyeye, 1 run

11.1
1

Allison to Northeast, 1 run

10.6
1lb

Taylor to Northeast, leg bye, appeal

10.5
4

Taylor to Northeast, 4 runs

10.4
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

10.3
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

10.2
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

10.1
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

9.6
.

Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs

9.5
.

Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs

9.4
1

Allison to Northeast, 1 run

9.3
4

Allison to Northeast, 4 runs

9.2
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

9.1
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

8.6
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

8.5
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

8.4
2

Taylor to Muyeye, 2 runs

8.3
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

8.2
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

8.1
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

7.6
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

7.5
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

7.4
1

Allison to Muyeye, leg bye

7.3
.

Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs

7.2
.

Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs

7.1
.

Allison to Muyeye, 0 runs

6.6
.

Taylor to Northeast, appeal

6.5
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

6.4
.

Taylor to Northeast, 0 runs

6.3
1

Taylor to Muyeye, 1 run

6.2
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

6.1
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

5.6
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

5.5
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

5.4
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

5.3
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

5.2
2

Allison to Northeast, 2 runs

5.1
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

4.6
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

4.5
4

Taylor to Muyeye, 4 runs

4.4
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

4.3
W

Taylor to Compton, appeal, wicket (caught - Compton)

4.2
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

4.1
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

3.6
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

3.5
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

3.4
4

Allison to Northeast, 4 runs

3.3
.

Allison to Northeast, 0 runs

3.2
W

Allison to Crawley, appeal, wicket (caught - Crawley)

3.1
4

Allison to Crawley, 4 runs

2.6
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

2.5
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

2.4
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

2.2
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

2.1
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

1.6
.

Allison to Crawley, 0 runs

1.5
.

Allison to Crawley, 0 runs

1.4
.

Allison to Crawley, 0 runs

1.3
.

Allison to Crawley, 0 runs

1.2
1

Allison to Compton, 1 run

1.1
.

Allison to Compton, appeal

0.6
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

0.5
2

Taylor to Crawley, 2 runs

0.4
3

Taylor to Compton, 3 runs

0.3
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

0.2
4

Taylor to Compton, 4 runs

0.1
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs