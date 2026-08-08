Match details Kent vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

KEN
KEN
WOR
WOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Dudgeon Keith, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Foreman Bertie, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muthusamy Senuran, Muyeye Tawanda, Northeast Sam, Parkinson Matt, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton, Taylor James
Benchno information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Drissell George, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Swanepoel Beyers, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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