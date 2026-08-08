Squads Kent vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

KEN
KEN
WOR
WOR

Playing

KEN
KEN
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Azhar

batsman

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Evison Joey

all rounder

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Jas Singh

bowler

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Singh Ekansh

no information yet

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Bench

KEN
KEN
WOR
WOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet