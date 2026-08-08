Squads Kent vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Playing
Match has not started yet
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Ali Azhar
batsman
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Cohen Michael
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
Compton Ben
batsman
Baker Josh
bowler
Crawley Zak
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Curtiss Olly
no information yet
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Denly Joe
batsman
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Evison Joey
all rounder
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Finch Harry
batsman
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Flintoff Corey Leigh
no information yet
Drissell George
bowler
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Jas Singh
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Mahmud Hasan
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Hartshorn James William
batsman
Northeast Sam
batsman
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Quinn Matt
bowler
Home Jack
no information yet
Rogers Tom
bowler
Hose Adam
batsman
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Jones Cameron William
bowler
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Jones Rob
batsman
Stuurman Glenton
bowler
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Taylor James
bowler
Khan Hishaam
no information yet
Match has not started yet