Highlights Lancashire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Jennings, 1 run
Swanepoel to Balderson, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 1 run
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 4 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Jennings, leg bye
Swanepoel to Jennings, 1 run
Swanepoel to Balderson, 1 run
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Jennings, 2 runs
Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 1 run
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 2 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 2 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 4 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, appeal, wicket (caught - Waite)
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 2 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 1 run
Bailey to Waite, 2 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 4 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 1 run
Anderson to Waite, 4 runs
Anderson to Waite, 4 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Finch, 0 runs
Green to Finch, 0 runs
Green to Finch, 0 runs
Green to Finch, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 1 run
Green to Finch, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Finch, 1 run
Green to Finch, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 1 run
Hartley to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Finch, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Finch, 0 runs
Hartley to Drissell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Drissell)
Hartley to Waite, 1 run
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Drissell, 1 run
Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 1 run
Hartley to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 4 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 1 run
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 4 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 2 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 2 no balls
Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 1 run
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 1 run
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Drissell, 1 run
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 1 run
Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs
Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 1 run
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 4 runs
0 runs
Hartley to Drissell, 2 runs
Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
0 runs
Green to Drissell, 1 run
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Green to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Drissell, 1 run
Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs
Hartley to Swanepoel, wicket (lbw - Swanepoel)
Green to Swanepoel, 1 run
Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Hartley to Swanepoel, 4 runs
Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 1 run
Green to Waite, 1 run
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Swanepoel, 4 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 1 run
Coughlin to Swanepoel, 1 run
Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 4 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 1 run
Green to Waite, 1 run
Coughlin to Waite, 1 run
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 4 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 2 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 4 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Green to Swanepoel, 2 runs
Green to Waite, 1 run
Coughlin to Waite, 1 run
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Swanepoel, 1 run
Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Coughlin to Taylor, wicket (lbw - Taylor)
Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 2 no balls
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Waite, 0 runs
Green to Taylor, 1 run
Green to Taylor, 0 runs
Green to Taylor, 2 runs
Green to Taylor, 2 no balls
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 2 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 4 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Taylor, 1 run
Coughlin to Waite, 1 run
Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 4 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 1 run
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs
Coughlin to Waite, 1 run
Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs
Coughlin to Taylor, 1 run
Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs
Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 4 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 4 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 1 run
Balderson to Waite, 2 no balls
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 4 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 1 run
Balderson to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Taylor, 6 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Bailey to Taylor, 4 runs
Bailey to Waite, 1 run
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 2 no balls
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 4 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 4 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Bailey to Taylor, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 1 run
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 1 run
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 2 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, appeal, wicket (caught - Hose)
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 4 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Bailey to Waite, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 2 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Bailey to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)
Bailey to Lategan, appeal, wicket (caught - Lategan)
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Hose, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, wicket (lbw - Kashif Ali)
Balderson to Lategan, 1 run
Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Bailey to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 1 run
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 4 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 2 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Green to Lategan, 1 run
Green to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 2 runs
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, leg bye
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 4 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 4 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 1 run
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Balderson to Roderick, appeal, wicket (caught - Roderick)
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Roderick, 1 run
Anderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Anderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Anderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)
Balderson to Libby, 1 run
Balderson to Libby, 0 runs
Balderson to Libby, 2 no balls
Balderson to Lategan, 1 run
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Libby, 1 run
Balderson to Libby, 0 runs
Balderson to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Libby, 1 run
Bailey to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 1 run
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 1 run
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 2 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, leg bye
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Libby, 1 run
Bailey to Libby, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 4 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 4 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Libby, leg bye
Bailey to Lategan, 4 leg byes
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 4 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 2 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Libby, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 1 run
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 1 run
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 4 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 4 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 2 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 4 runs
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 1 run
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 1 run
Anderson to Libby, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 2 runs
Bailey to Libby, 1 run
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Libby plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Anderson to Libby, 1 run
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Libby, 4 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 1 run
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 4 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs