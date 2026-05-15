Highlights Lancashire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

(11 ov.) 28/0

WOR
WOR

270

10.6
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

10.5
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

10.4
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

10.3
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

10.2
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

10.1
1

Taylor to Jennings, 1 run

9.6
4

Swanepoel to Balderson, 4 runs

9.5
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

9.4
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

9.3
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

9.2
1

Swanepoel to Jennings, 1 run

9.1
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

8.6
4

Taylor to Balderson, 4 runs

8.5
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

8.4
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

8.3
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

8.2
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

8.1
1

Taylor to Jennings, leg bye

7.6
1

Swanepoel to Jennings, 1 run

7.5
1

Swanepoel to Balderson, 1 run

7.4
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

7.3
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

7.2
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

7.1
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

6.6
.

Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs

6.5
.

Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs

6.4
2

Taylor to Jennings, 2 runs

6.3
.

Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs

6.2
.

Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs

6.1
.

Taylor to Jennings, 0 runs

5.6
.

Swanepoel to Balderson, 0 runs

5.5
1

Swanepoel to Jennings, 1 run

5.4
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

5.3
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

5.2
2

Swanepoel to Jennings, 2 runs

5.1
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

4.6
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

4.5
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

4.4
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

4.3
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

4.2
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

4.1
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

3.6
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

3.5
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

3.4
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

3.3
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

3.2
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

3.1
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

2.6
2

Taylor to Balderson, 2 runs

2.5
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

2.4
2

Taylor to Balderson, 2 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

2.2
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

2.1
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

1.6
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

1.5
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

1.4
2

Swanepoel to Jennings, 2 runs

1.3
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

1.2
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

1.1
.

Swanepoel to Jennings, 0 runs

0.6
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

0.5
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

0.3
4

Taylor to Balderson, 4 runs

0.2
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

0.1
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

82.4
W

Anderson to Waite, appeal, wicket (caught - Waite)

82.3
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

82.2
2

Anderson to Waite, 2 runs

82.1
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

81.6
1

Bailey to Waite, 1 run

81.5
2

Bailey to Waite, 2 runs

81.4
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

81.3
4

Bailey to Waite, 4 runs

81.2
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

81.1
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

80.6
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

80.5
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

80.4
1

Anderson to Waite, 1 run

80.3
4

Anderson to Waite, 4 runs

80.2
4

Anderson to Waite, 4 runs

80.1
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

79.6
.

Green to Finch, 0 runs

79.5
.

Green to Finch, 0 runs

79.4
.

Green to Finch, 0 runs

79.3
.

Green to Finch, 0 runs

79.2
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

79.1
1

Green to Waite, 0 runs

78.6
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

78.5
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

78.4
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

78.3
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

78.2
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

78.1
1

Hartley to Waite, 1 run

77.6
.

Green to Finch, 0 runs

77.5
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

77.4
1

Green to Finch, 1 run

77.3
.

Green to Finch, 0 runs

77.2
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

77.1
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

76.6
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

76.5
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

76.4
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

76.3
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

76.2
1

Hartley to Waite, 1 run

76.1
.

Hartley to Waite, 0 runs

75.6
.

Green to Finch, 0 runs

75.5
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

75.4
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

75.3
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

75.2
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

75.1
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

74.6
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

74.5
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

74.4
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

74.3
.

Hartley to Finch, 0 runs

74.2
W

Hartley to Drissell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Drissell)

74.1
1

Hartley to Waite, 1 run

73.6
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

73.5
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

73.4
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

73.3
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

73.2
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

73.1
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

72.6
1

Hartley to Drissell, 1 run

72.5
.

Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs

72.4
1

Hartley to Waite, 1 run

72.3
.

Hartley to Waite, 0 runs

72.2
.

Hartley to Waite, 0 runs

72.1
.

Hartley to Waite, 0 runs

71.6
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

71.5
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

71.4
4

Green to Drissell, 4 runs

71.3
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

71.2
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

71.1
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

70.6
.

Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs

70.5
1

Balderson to Waite, 1 run

70.4
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

70.3
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

70.2
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

70.1
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

69.6
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

69.5
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

69.4
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

69.3
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

69.2
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

69.1
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

68.6
.

Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs

68.5
.

Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs

68.4
4

Balderson to Drissell, 4 runs

68.3
2

Balderson to Drissell, 2 runs

68.2
.

Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs

68.2
2

Balderson to Drissell, 2 no balls

68.1
.

Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs

67.6
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

67.5
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

67.4
1

Green to Drissell, 1 run

67.3
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

67.2
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

67.1
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

66.6
1

Balderson to Waite, 1 run

66.5
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

66.4
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

66.3
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

66.2
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

66.1
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

65.6
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

65.5
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

65.4
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

65.3
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

65.2
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

65.1
1

Green to Drissell, 1 run

64.6
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

64.5
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

64.4
1

Balderson to Drissell, 1 run

64.3
.

Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs

64.2
.

Balderson to Drissell, 0 runs

64.1
1

Balderson to Waite, 1 run

63.6
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

63.5
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

63.4
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

63.3
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

63.2
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

63.1
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

62.6
4

Hartley to Waite, 4 runs

62.5
.

0 runs

62.4
1

Hartley to Drissell, 2 runs

62.3
.

Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs

62.2
.

Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs

62.1
.

Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs

61.6
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

61.5
2

0 runs

61.4
1

Green to Drissell, 1 run

61.3
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

61.2
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

61.1
.

Green to Drissell, 0 runs

60.6
.

Hartley to Waite, 0 runs

60.5
.

Hartley to Waite, 0 runs

60.4
1

Hartley to Drissell, 1 run

60.3
.

Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs

60.2
.

Hartley to Drissell, 0 runs

60.1
W

Hartley to Swanepoel, wicket (lbw - Swanepoel)

59.6
1

Green to Swanepoel, 1 run

59.5
.

Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs

59.4
.

Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs

59.3
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

59.2
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

59.1
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

58.6
.

Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs

58.5
.

Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs

58.4
4

Hartley to Swanepoel, 4 runs

58.3
.

Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs

58.2
.

Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs

58.1
.

Hartley to Swanepoel, 0 runs

57.6
1

Green to Swanepoel, 1 run

57.5
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

57.4
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

57.3
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

57.2
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

57.1
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

56.6
4

Coughlin to Swanepoel, 4 runs

56.5
1

Coughlin to Waite, 1 run

56.4
1

Coughlin to Swanepoel, 1 run

56.3
.

Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs

56.2
.

Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs

56.1
.

Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs

55.6
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

55.5
4

Green to Waite, 4 runs

55.4
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

55.3
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

55.2
1

Green to Swanepoel, 1 run

55.1
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

54.6
1

Coughlin to Waite, 1 run

54.5
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

54.4
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

54.3
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

54.2
4

Coughlin to Waite, 4 runs

54.1
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

53.6
2

Green to Swanepoel, 2 runs

53.5
.

Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs

53.4
4

Green to Swanepoel, 4 runs

53.3
.

Green to Swanepoel, 0 runs

53.2
2

Green to Swanepoel, 2 runs

53.1
1

Green to Waite, 1 run

52.6
1

Coughlin to Waite, 1 run

52.5
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

52.4
1

Coughlin to Swanepoel, 1 run

52.3
.

Coughlin to Swanepoel, 0 runs

52.2
W

Coughlin to Taylor, wicket (lbw - Taylor)

52.1
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

51.6
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

51.6
2

Green to Waite, 2 no balls

51.5
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

51.4
.

Green to Waite, 0 runs

51.3
1

Green to Taylor, 1 run

51.2
.

Green to Taylor, 0 runs

51.1
2

Green to Taylor, 2 runs

51.1
2

Green to Taylor, 2 no balls

50.6
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

50.5
2

Coughlin to Waite, 2 runs

50.4
4

Coughlin to Waite, 4 runs

50.3
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

50.2
1

Coughlin to Taylor, 1 run

50.1
1

Coughlin to Waite, 1 run

49.6
.

Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs

49.5
4

Anderson to Taylor, 4 runs

49.4
.

Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs

49.3
1

Anderson to Waite, 1 run

49.2
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

49.1
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

48.6
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

48.5
1

Coughlin to Waite, 1 run

48.4
.

Coughlin to Waite, 0 runs

48.3
1

Coughlin to Taylor, 1 run

48.2
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

48.1
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

47.6
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

47.5
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

47.4
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

47.3
4

Anderson to Waite, 4 runs

47.2
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

47.1
.

Anderson to Waite, 0 runs

46.6
4

Balderson to Taylor, 4 runs

46.5
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

46.4
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

46.3
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

46.2
1

Balderson to Waite, 1 run

46.2
2

Balderson to Waite, 2 no balls

46.1
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

45.6
4

Anderson to Taylor, 4 runs

45.5
.

Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs

45.4
.

Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs

45.3
.

Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs

45.2
.

Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs

45.1
.

Anderson to Taylor, 0 runs

44.6
1

Balderson to Taylor, 1 run

44.5
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

44.4
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

44.3
1

Balderson to Waite, 1 run

44.2
1

Balderson to Taylor, 1 run

44.1
6

Balderson to Taylor, 6 runs

43.6
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

43.5
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

43.4
4

Bailey to Taylor, 4 runs

43.3
1

Bailey to Waite, 1 run

43.2
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

43.2
2

Bailey to Waite, 2 no balls

43.1
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

42.6
4

Balderson to Taylor, 4 runs

42.5
4

Balderson to Taylor, 4 runs

42.4
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.3
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.2
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.1
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

41.6
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

41.5
.

Bailey to Taylor, 0 runs

41.4
1

Bailey to Waite, 1 run

41.3
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

41.2
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

41.1
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

40.6
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

40.5
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

40.4
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

40.3
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

40.2
.

Balderson to Waite, 0 runs

40.1
1

Balderson to Taylor, 1 run

39.6
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

39.5
2

Bailey to Waite, 2 runs

39.4
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

39.3
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

39.2
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

39.1
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

38.6
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

38.5
W

Balderson to Hose, appeal, wicket (caught - Hose)

38.4
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

38.3
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

38.2
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

38.1
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

37.6
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

37.5
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

37.4
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

37.3
4

Bailey to Waite, 4 runs

37.2
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

37.1
.

Bailey to Waite, 0 runs

36.6
2

Balderson to Hose, 2 runs

36.5
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

36.4
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

36.3
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

36.2
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

36.1
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

35.6
W

Bailey to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)

35.5
W

Bailey to Lategan, appeal, wicket (caught - Lategan)

35.4
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

35.3
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

35.2
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

35.1
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

34.6
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

34.5
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

34.4
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

34.3
.

Balderson to Hose, 0 runs

34.2
W

Balderson to Kashif Ali, wicket (lbw - Kashif Ali)

34.1
1

Balderson to Lategan, 1 run

33.6
.

Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.5
4

Bailey to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

33.4
.

Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.3
.

Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.2
.

Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.1
.

Bailey to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

32.6
1

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

32.5
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

32.4
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

32.3
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

32.2
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

32.1
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

31.6
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

31.5
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

31.4
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

31.3
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

31.2
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

31.1
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

30.6
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

30.5
1

Coughlin to Lategan, 1 run

30.4
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

30.3
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

30.2
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

30.1
4

Coughlin to Lategan, 4 runs

29.6
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

29.5
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

29.4
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

29.3
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

29.2
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

29.1
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

28.6
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

28.5
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

28.4
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

28.3
2

Coughlin to Lategan, 2 runs

28.2
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

28.1
.

Coughlin to Lategan, 0 runs

27.6
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

27.5
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

27.4
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

27.3
.

Green to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

27.2
1

Green to Lategan, 1 run

27.1
.

Green to Lategan, 0 runs

26.6
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

26.5
2

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

26.4
4

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

26.3
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

26.2
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

26.1
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

25.6
2

Anderson to Lategan, 2 runs

25.5
1

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

25.4
.

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

25.3
1

Anderson to Lategan, leg bye

25.2
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

25.1
4

Anderson to Lategan, 4 runs

24.6
4

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

24.5
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.4
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.3
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.2
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.1
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

23.6
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

23.5
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

23.4
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

23.3
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

23.2
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

23.1
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

22.6
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.5
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.4
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.3
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.2
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.1
.

Coughlin to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

21.6
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

21.5
1

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

21.4
.

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

21.3
.

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

21.2
.

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

21.1
.

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

20.6
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

20.5
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

20.4
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

20.3
4

Balderson to Lategan, 4 runs

20.2
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

20.1
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

19.6
.

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

19.5
.

Anderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

19.4
1

Anderson to Lategan, 1 run

19.3
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

19.2
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

19.1
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

18.6
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.5
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.4
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.3
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.2
.

Balderson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.1
W

Balderson to Roderick, appeal, wicket (caught - Roderick)

17.6
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

17.5
1

Anderson to Roderick, 1 run

17.4
.

Anderson to Roderick, 0 runs

17.3
.

Anderson to Roderick, 0 runs

17.2
.

Anderson to Roderick, 0 runs

17.1
W

Anderson to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)

16.6
1

Balderson to Libby, 1 run

16.5
.

Balderson to Libby, 0 runs

16.5
2

Balderson to Libby, 2 no balls

16.4
1

Balderson to Lategan, 1 run

16.3
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

16.2
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

16.1
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

15.6
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

15.5
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

15.4
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

15.3
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

15.2
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

15.1
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

14.6
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

14.5
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

14.4
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

14.3
1

Balderson to Libby, 1 run

14.2
.

Balderson to Libby, 0 runs

14.1
.

Balderson to Libby, 0 runs

13.6
1

Bailey to Libby, 1 run

13.5
.

Bailey to Libby, 0 runs

13.4
.

Bailey to Libby, 0 runs

13.3
1

Bailey to Lategan, 1 run

13.2
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

13.1
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

12.6
1

Balderson to Lategan, 1 run

12.5
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

12.4
2

Balderson to Lategan, 2 runs

12.3
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

12.2
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

12.1
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

11.6
1

Bailey to Lategan, leg bye

11.5
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

11.4
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

11.3
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

11.2
1

Bailey to Libby, 1 run

11.1
.

Bailey to Libby, 0 runs

10.6
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

10.5
4

Balderson to Lategan, 4 runs

10.4
4

Balderson to Lategan, 4 runs

10.3
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

10.2
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

10.1
1

Balderson to Libby, leg bye

9.6
4

Bailey to Lategan, 4 leg byes

9.5
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

9.4
4

Bailey to Lategan, 4 runs

9.3
2

Bailey to Lategan, 2 runs

9.2
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

9.1
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

8.6
.

Balderson to Libby, 0 runs

8.5
1

Balderson to Lategan, 1 run

8.4
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

8.3
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

8.2
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

8.1
.

Balderson to Lategan, 0 runs

7.6
.

Bailey to Libby, 0 runs

7.5
.

Bailey to Libby, 0 runs

7.4
.

Bailey to Libby, 0 runs

7.3
1

Bailey to Lategan, 1 run

7.2
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

7.1
4

Bailey to Lategan, 4 runs

6.6
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

6.5
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

6.4
4

Anderson to Libby, 4 runs

6.3
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

6.2
2

Anderson to Libby, 2 runs

6.1
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

5.6
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

5.4
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

4.6
4

Anderson to Libby, 4 runs

4.5
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

4.4
1

Anderson to Lategan, 1 run

4.3
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

4.2
1

Anderson to Libby, 1 run

4.1
.

Anderson to Libby, 0 runs

3.6
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

3.4
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

3.3
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

3.2
2

Bailey to Lategan, 2 runs

3.1
1

Bailey to Libby, 1 run

2.6
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

2.5
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

2.4
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

2.3
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

2.2
1

Libby plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

2.1
.

Anderson to Libby, 1 run

1.6
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

1.5
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

1.4
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

1.1
.

Bailey to Lategan, 0 runs

0.6
4

Anderson to Libby, 4 runs

0.5
1

Anderson to Lategan, 1 run

0.4
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

0.3
4

Anderson to Lategan, 4 runs

0.2
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Anderson to Lategan, 0 runs