Squads Lancashire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

(11 ov.) 28/0

WOR
WOR

270

Playing

LAN
LAN
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Libby Jake

batsman

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Singh Harry

all rounder

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Hose Adam

batsman

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Bench

LAN
LAN
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Ali Azhar

batsman

Bell George

wicket keeper

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Moores Joseph

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Wells Luke

batsman

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Wood Luke

bowler

Holder Jason

all rounder