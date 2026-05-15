Squads Lancashire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Libby Jake
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Singh Harry
all rounder
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Hartley Tom
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Anderson James
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Drissell George
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Ali Azhar
batsman
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
Bell George
wicket keeper
Baker Josh
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Harris Marcus
batsman
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Moores Joseph
no information yet
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Hartshorn James William
batsman
Wells Luke
batsman
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Wood Luke
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder