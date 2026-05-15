Results Score Lancashire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Balderson George Philipall rounder
|17
|38
|3
|0
|44.74
|Jennings Keatonbatsman
|10
|28
|0
|0
|35.71
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Taylor Tomall rounder
|6
|1
|15
|0
|2.5
|0
|0
|Swanepoel Beyersall rounder
|5
|1
|12
|0
|2.4
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
10.6
.
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
10.5
.
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs
10.4
.
Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs