Results Score Lancashire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

(11 ov.) 28/0

WOR
WOR

270

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Balderson George Philipall rounder17383044.74
Jennings Keatonbatsman10280035.71
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Taylor Tomall rounder611502.500
Swanepoel Beyersall rounder511202.400

Latest Highlights

10.6
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

10.5
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

10.4
.

Taylor to Balderson, 0 runs

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