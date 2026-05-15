Match details Lancashire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

(11 ov.) 28/0

WOR
WOR

270

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Balderson George Philip, Bohannon Josh, Singh Harry, Jones Michael, Hurst Matthew, Green Chris, Coughlin Paul, Hartley Tom, Anderson James, Bailey Tom
BenchAspinwall Tom, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Buttler Jos, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Harris Marcus, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joseph, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersLibby Jake, Lategan Dan, Roderick Gareth, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, D Oliveira Brett, Waite Matthew, Taylor Tom, Swanepoel Beyers, Finch Adam, Drissell George
BenchAli Azhar, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Raza Sikandar, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Virdi Amir, Walsh Jr Hayden

Venue Guide

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