Highlights Leicestershire vs Essex First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

LEI
LEI
ESS
ESS

(75 ov.) 342/5

74.6
.

Evison to Allison, 0 runs

74.5
.

Evison to Allison, 0 runs

74.4
.

Evison to Allison, 0 runs

74.3
.

Evison to Allison, 0 runs

74.2
.

Evison to Allison, 0 runs

74.1
1

Evison to Cox, 1 run

73.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Allison, 0 runs

73.5
2

Rehan Ahmed to Allison, 2 runs

73.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Allison, 0 runs

73.3
W

Rehan Ahmed to Porter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Porter)

73.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Porter, 0 runs

73.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

72.6
.

Evison to Porter, appeal

72.5
W

Evison to Critchley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Critchley)

72.4
4

Evison to Critchley, 4 runs

72.3
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

72.2
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

72.1
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

71.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

71.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

71.4
1

Cox plays a defensive stroke for a run.

71.3
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

71.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

71.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

70.6
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

70.5
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

70.4
1

Evison to Critchley, 1 run

70.3
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

70.2
1

Evison to Cox, 1 run

70.1
4

Evison to Cox, 4 runs

69.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

69.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

69.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

69.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

69.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

69.1
1

Cox plays a defensive stroke for a run.

68.6
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

68.5
1

Evison to Cox, 1 run

68.4
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

68.3
1

Evison to Critchley, 1 run

68.2
1

Evison to Cox, 1 run

68.1
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

67.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

67.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

67.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

67.3
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

67.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

67.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

66.6
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

66.5
2

Evison to Cox, 2 runs

66.4
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

66.3
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

66.2
4

Evison to Cox, 4 runs

66.1
1

Evison to Critchley, 1 run

65.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

65.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

65.4
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

65.3
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

65.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

65.1
4

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 4 runs

64.6
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

64.5
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

64.4
4

Evison to Critchley, 4 runs

64.3
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

64.2
.

Evison to Critchley, 0 runs

64.1
4

Evison to Critchley, 4 runs

63.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

63.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

63.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

63.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

63.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

63.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

62.6
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

62.5
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

62.4
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

62.3
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

62.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

62.1
1

Green to Critchley, 1 run

61.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

61.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

61.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

61.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

61.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

61.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

60.6
1

Green to Critchley, 1 run

60.5
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

60.4
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

60.3
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

60.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

60.1
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

59.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

59.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

59.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

59.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

59.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

59.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

58.6
4

Green to Cox, 4 byes

58.5
3

Green to Critchley, 3 runs

58.4
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

58.3
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

58.2
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

58.1
1

Green to Critchley, 1 run

57.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

57.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

57.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

57.3
4

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 4 runs

57.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

57.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

56.6
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

56.5
2

Scriven to Cox, 2 runs

56.4
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

56.3
2

Scriven to Cox, 2 runs

56.2
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

56.1
1

Scriven to Critchley, 1 run

55.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

55.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

55.4
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

55.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

55.2
4

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs

55.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

54.6
.

Scriven to Critchley, 0 runs

54.5
4

Scriven to Critchley, 4 runs

54.4
1

Scriven to Cox, 1 run

54.3
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

54.2
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

54.1
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

53.6
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

53.5
4

Green to Critchley, 4 runs

53.4
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

53.3
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

53.2
1

Green to Critchley, 1 run

53.1
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

52.6
.

Scriven to Critchley, 0 runs

52.5
1

Scriven to Cox, 1 run

52.4
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

52.3
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

52.2
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

52.1
1

Scriven to Critchley, 1 run

51.6
1

Green to Critchley, 1 run

51.5
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

51.4
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

51.3
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

51.2
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

51.1
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

50.6
2

Scriven to Cox, 2 runs

50.5
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

50.4
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

50.3
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

50.2
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

50.1
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

49.6
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

49.5
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

49.4
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

49.3
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

49.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

49.1
1

Green to Critchley, 1 run

48.6
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

48.5
1

Scriven to Critchley, 1 run

48.4
.

Scriven to Critchley, 0 runs

48.3
4

Scriven to Critchley, 4 runs

48.2
1

Scriven to Cox, 1 run

48.1
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

47.6
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

47.5
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

47.4
4

Green to Critchley, 4 runs

47.3
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

47.2
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

47.1
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

46.6
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

46.5
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

46.4
2

Davey to Critchley, 2 runs

46.3
1

Davey to Cox, 1 run

46.2
.

Davey to Cox, 0 runs

46.1
.

Davey to Cox, 0 runs

45.6
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

45.5
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

45.4
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

45.3
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

45.2
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

45.1
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

44.6
1

Davey to Critchley, 1 run

44.5
2

Davey to Critchley, 2 runs

44.4
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

44.3
1

Davey to Cox, 1 run

44.2
1

Davey to Critchley, 1 run

44.1
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

43.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

43.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

43.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

43.3
4

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs

43.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

43.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

42.6
1

Davey to Critchley, 1 run

42.5
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

42.4
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

42.3
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

42.2
1

Davey to Cox, 1 run

42.1
.

Davey to Cox, 0 runs

41.6
2

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 2 runs

41.5
4

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs

41.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

41.3
6

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 6 runs

41.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

41.1
4

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 4 runs

40.6
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

40.5
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

40.4
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

40.3
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

40.2
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

40.1
.

Davey to Critchley, 0 runs

39.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

39.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

39.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

39.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

39.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

39.1
4

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs

38.6
1

Green to Critchley, 1 run

38.5
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

38.4
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

38.3
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

38.2
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

38.1
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

37.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

37.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

37.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

37.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

37.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

37.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

36.6
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

36.5
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

36.4
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

36.3
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

36.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

36.1
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

35.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

35.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

35.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

35.3
4

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs

35.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

35.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run

34.6
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

34.5
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

34.4
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

34.3
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

34.2
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

34.1
.

Green to Critchley, 0 runs

33.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

33.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run

33.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

33.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs

33.2
W

Rehan Ahmed to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)

33.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Westley, 0 runs

32.6
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

32.5
1

Green to Westley, 1 run

32.4
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

32.3
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

32.2
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

32.1
.

Green to Westley, appeal

31.6
6

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 6 runs

31.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

31.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

31.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

31.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

31.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs

30.6
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

30.5
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

30.2
1

Green to Westley, 1 run

30.1
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

29.6
2

Green to Westley, 2 runs

29.5
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

29.4
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

29.3
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

29.2
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

29.1
2

Green to Cox, 2 runs

28.6
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

28.5
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

28.4
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

28.3
1

Green to Westley, 1 run

28.2
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

28.1
3

Green to Cox, 3 runs

27.6
3

Green to Cox, 3 runs

27.5
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

27.4
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

27.3
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

27.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

27.1
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

26.6
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

26.5
2

Green to Westley, 2 runs

26.4
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

26.3
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

26.2
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

26.1
1

Green to Westley, 1 run

25.6
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

25.5
4

Evison to Cox, 4 runs

25.4
2

Evison to Cox, 2 runs

25.3
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

25.2
2

Evison to Cox, 2 runs

25.1
1

Evison to Westley, 1 run

24.6
1

Green to Westley, 1 run

24.5
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

24.4
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

24.3
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

24.2
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

24.1
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

23.6
.

Evison to Westley, 0 runs

23.5
2

Evison to Westley, 2 runs

23.4
.

Evison to Westley, 0 runs

23.3
.

Evison to Westley, 0 runs

23.2
.

Evison to Westley, appeal

23.1
4

Evison to Westley, 4 runs

22.6
1

Scriven to Westley, leg bye

22.5
1

Scriven to Cox, 1 run

22.4
4

Scriven to Cox, 4 runs

22.3
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

22.2
2

Scriven to Cox, 2 runs

22.1
.

Scriven to Cox, 0 runs

21.6
.

Evison to Westley, 0 runs

21.5
1

Evison to Cox, 1 run

21.4
4

Evison to Cox, 4 runs

21.3
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

21.2
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

21.1
1

Evison to Westley, 1 run

20.6
1

Scriven to Westley, 1 run

20.5
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

20.4
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

20.3
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

20.2
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

20.1
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

19.6
4

Evison to Cox, 4 runs

19.5
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

19.4
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

19.3
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

19.2
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

19.1
2

Evison to Cox, 2 runs

18.6
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

18.5
4

Scriven to Westley, 4 runs

18.4
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

18.3
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

18.2
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

18.1
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

17.6
.

Evison to Cox, 0 runs

17.5
1

Evison to Westley, 1 run

17.4
.

Evison to Westley, 0 runs

17.3
.

Evison to Westley, 0 runs

16.6
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

16.5
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

16.4
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

16.3
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

16.2
2lb

Scriven to Westley, 2 leg byes, appeal

16.1
4

Scriven to Westley, 4 runs

15.6
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

15.5
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

15.4
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

15.3
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

15.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

15.1
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

14.6
4

Scriven to Westley, 4 runs

14.5
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

14.4
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

14.3
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

14.2
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

14.1
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

13.6
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

13.5
4

Green to Cox, 4 leg byes

13.4
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

13.3
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

13.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

13.1
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

12.6
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

12.5
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

12.4
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

12.3
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

12.2
.

Scriven to Westley, 0 runs

12.1
1

Scriven to Cox, 1 run

11.6
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

11.5
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

11.4
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

11.3
2

Green to Westley, 2 runs

11.2
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

11.1
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

10.6
.

Davey to Cox, 0 runs

10.5
4

Davey to Cox, 4 runs

10.4
4

Davey to Cox, 4 runs

10.3
2

Davey to Cox, 2 runs

10.2
4

Davey to Cox, 4 runs

10.1
.

Davey to Cox, 0 runs

9.4
1

Green to Westley, 1 run

9.3
1

Green to Cox, 1 run

9.2
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

9.1
.

Green to Cox, 0 runs

8.6
.

Davey to Westley, 0 runs

8.5
.

Davey to Westley, appeal

8.4
.

Davey to Westley, 0 runs

8.3
.

Davey to Westley, 0 runs

8.2
2

Davey to Westley, 2 runs

8.1
4

Davey to Westley, 4 runs

7.6
4

Green to Cox, 4 runs

7.5
W

Green to Elgar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elgar)

7.4
.

Green to Elgar, 0 runs

7.3
1

Green to Westley, 1 run

7.2
1

Green to Elgar, 1 run

7.1
.

Green to Elgar, 0 runs

6.6
.

Davey to Westley, 0 runs

6.5
.

Davey to Westley, 0 runs

6.4
.

Davey to Westley, 0 runs

6.3
.

Davey to Westley, 0 runs

6.2
1

Davey to Elgar, leg bye

6.1
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

5.6
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

5.5
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

5.4
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

5.3
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

5.2
.

Green to Westley, 0 runs

5.1
W

Green to Walter, wicket (lbw - Walter)

4.6
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

4.5
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

4.4
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

4.3
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

4.2
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

4.1
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

4.1
1

Davey to Elgar, wide

3.6
2

Green to Walter, 2 runs

3.5
.

Green to Walter, 0 runs

3.4
.

Green to Walter, 0 runs

3.3
.

Green to Walter, 0 runs

3.2
.

Green to Walter, 0 runs

3.1
.

Green to Walter, 0 runs

2.6
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

2.5
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

2.4
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

2.3
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

2.2
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

2.1
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

1.6
.

Green to Walter, 0 runs

1.5
1

Green to Elgar, 1 run

1.4
.

Green to Elgar, 0 runs

1.3
.

Green to Elgar, 0 runs

1.2
.

Green to Elgar, 0 runs

1.1
.

Green to Elgar, 0 runs

0.6
.

Davey to Walter, 0 runs

0.5
.

Davey to Walter, 0 runs

0.4
1

Davey to Elgar, 1 run

0.3
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs

0.2
.

Davey to Elgar, 0 runs