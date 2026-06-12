Highlights Leicestershire vs Essex First class County Championship 12.06.2026
Evison to Allison, 0 runs
Evison to Allison, 0 runs
Evison to Allison, 0 runs
Evison to Allison, 0 runs
Evison to Allison, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Allison, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Allison, 2 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Allison, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Porter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Porter)
Rehan Ahmed to Porter, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Evison to Porter, appeal
Evison to Critchley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Critchley)
Evison to Critchley, 4 runs
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Cox plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 1 run
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Cox plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 2 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 4 runs
Evison to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 4 runs
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 4 runs
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 0 runs
Evison to Critchley, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 1 run
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Green to Cox, 4 byes
Green to Critchley, 3 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 2 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 2 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Scriven to Critchley, 0 runs
Scriven to Critchley, 4 runs
Scriven to Cox, 1 run
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 4 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Critchley, 1 run
Green to Cox, 1 run
Scriven to Critchley, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 1 run
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Critchley, 1 run
Green to Critchley, 1 run
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 2 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 1 run
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Critchley, 1 run
Scriven to Critchley, 0 runs
Scriven to Critchley, 4 runs
Scriven to Cox, 1 run
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 4 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 2 runs
Davey to Cox, 1 run
Davey to Cox, 0 runs
Davey to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 1 run
Davey to Critchley, 2 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Cox, 1 run
Davey to Critchley, 1 run
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Davey to Critchley, 1 run
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Cox, 1 run
Davey to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 2 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 6 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 4 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Davey to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs
Green to Critchley, 1 run
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 1 run
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Green to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Critchley, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)
Rehan Ahmed to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 1 run
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, appeal
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 6 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 1 run
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Westley, 2 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 2 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 1 run
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 3 runs
Green to Cox, 3 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 2 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Westley, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 4 runs
Evison to Cox, 2 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 2 runs
Evison to Westley, 1 run
Green to Westley, 1 run
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 1 run
Evison to Westley, 0 runs
Evison to Westley, 2 runs
Evison to Westley, 0 runs
Evison to Westley, 0 runs
Evison to Westley, appeal
Evison to Westley, 4 runs
Scriven to Westley, leg bye
Scriven to Cox, 1 run
Scriven to Cox, 4 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 2 runs
Scriven to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Westley, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 1 run
Evison to Cox, 4 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Westley, 1 run
Scriven to Westley, 1 run
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 4 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 2 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 4 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Evison to Cox, 0 runs
Evison to Westley, 1 run
Evison to Westley, 0 runs
Evison to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 2 leg byes, appeal
Scriven to Westley, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 4 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 4 leg byes
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Westley, 0 runs
Scriven to Cox, 1 run
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 2 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Cox, 0 runs
Davey to Cox, 4 runs
Davey to Cox, 4 runs
Davey to Cox, 2 runs
Davey to Cox, 4 runs
Davey to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 1 run
Green to Cox, 1 run
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Green to Cox, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, appeal
Davey to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, 2 runs
Davey to Westley, 4 runs
Green to Cox, 4 runs
Green to Elgar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elgar)
Green to Elgar, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 1 run
Green to Elgar, 1 run
Green to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Westley, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, leg bye
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Westley, 0 runs
Green to Walter, wicket (lbw - Walter)
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, wide
Green to Walter, 2 runs
Green to Walter, 0 runs
Green to Walter, 0 runs
Green to Walter, 0 runs
Green to Walter, 0 runs
Green to Walter, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Green to Walter, 0 runs
Green to Elgar, 1 run
Green to Elgar, 0 runs
Green to Elgar, 0 runs
Green to Elgar, 0 runs
Green to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Walter, 0 runs
Davey to Walter, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 1 run
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs
Davey to Elgar, 0 runs