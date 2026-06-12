Match details Leicestershire vs Essex First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

LEI
LEI
ESS
ESS

(75 ov.) 342/5

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Gumbs Sheridon, Ahmed Rehan, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Hill Lewis, Evison Joey, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Scriven Tom, Davey Josh, Green Alex M
BenchBudinger SG, Eskinazi Stevie, Helm Tom, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam

Essex Squad

PlayersWalter Paul Ian, Elgar Dean, Westley Tom, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Allison Charles, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Porter Jamie, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchAkhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Cook Sam, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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