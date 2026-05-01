Highlights Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

LEI
LEI
NOT
NOT

(96 ov.) 405/4

95.6
.

Green to Clarke, 0 runs

95.5
4

Green to Clarke, 4 runs

95.4
1

Green to Haynes, 1 run

95.3
4

Green to Haynes, 4 runs

95.2
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

95.1
4

Green to Clarke, 4 runs

94.6
.

Scriven to Haynes, 0 runs

94.5
.

Scriven to Haynes, 0 runs

94.4
4

Scriven to Haynes, 4 runs

94.3
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

94.2
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

94.1
2

Scriven to Clarke, 2 runs

93.6
.

Green to Haynes, 0 runs

93.5
.

Green to Haynes, 0 runs

93.4
.

Green to Haynes, 0 runs

93.3
.

Green to Haynes, 0 runs

93.2
.

Green to Haynes, 0 runs

93.1
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

92.6
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

92.5
1

Scriven to Haynes, 1 run

92.4
.

Scriven to Haynes, 0 runs

92.3
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

92.2
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

92.1
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

91.6
.

Green to Haynes, 0 runs

91.5
.

Green to Haynes, 0 runs

91.4
W

Green to Stone, appeal, wicket (caught - Stone)

91.3
.

Green to Stone, 0 runs

91.2
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

91.1
.

Green to Clarke, 0 runs

90.6
.

Scriven to Stone, 0 runs

90.5
.

Scriven to Stone, 0 runs

90.4
.

Scriven to Stone, 0 runs

90.3
.

Scriven to Stone, 0 runs

90.2
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

90.1
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

89.6
.

Green to Stone, 0 runs

89.4
W

Green to Slater, appeal, wicket (caught - Slater)

89.3
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

89.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

89.1
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

88.6
2

Holland to Clarke, 2 runs

88.5
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

88.4
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

88.3
1

Holland to Clarke, 1 run

88.2
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

88.1
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

87.6
4

Green to Slater, 4 runs

87.5
4

Green to Slater, 4 runs

87.4
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

87.3
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

87.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

87.1
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

86.6
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

86.5
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

86.4
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

86.3
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

86.2
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

86.1
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

85.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

85.5
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

85.4
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

85.3
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

85.2
2

Green to Slater, 2 runs

85.1
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

84.6
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

84.5
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

84.4
2

Holland to Slater, 2 runs

84.3
1

Holland to Clarke, 1 run

84.2
2

Holland to Clarke, 2 runs

84.1
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

83.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

83.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

83.4
4

Green to Slater, 4 runs

83.3
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

83.2
.

Green to Clarke, 0 runs

83.1
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

82.6
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

82.5
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

82.4
.

Holland to Clarke, appeal

82.3
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

82.2
1

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

82.1
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

81.6
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

81.5
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

81.4
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

81.3
4

Green to Slater, 4 runs

81.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

81.1
2

Green to Slater, 2 runs

80.6
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

80.5
2

Holland to Clarke, 2 runs

80.4
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

80.3
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

80.2
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

80.1
1

Holland to Clarke, 1 run

79.6
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

79.5
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

79.4
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

79.3
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

79.2
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

79.1
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

78.6
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

78.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

78.4
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

78.3
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

78.2
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

78.1
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

77.6
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

77.5
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

77.4
4

Scriven to Slater, 4 runs

77.3
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

77.2
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

77.1
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

76.6
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

76.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

76.4
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

76.3
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

76.2
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

76.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

75.6
1

Scriven to Slater, leg bye

75.5
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

75.4
4

Scriven to Clarke, 4 runs

75.3
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

75.2
1

Scriven to Slater, leg bye

75.1
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

74.6
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

74.5
4

Patel to Slater, 4 runs

74.4
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

74.3
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

74.2
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

74.1
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

73.6
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

73.5
1

Scriven to Clarke, 1 run

73.5
1

Scriven to Clarke, wide

73.4
4

Scriven to Clarke, 4 runs

73.3
4

Scriven to Clarke, 4 runs

73.2
.

Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs

73.1
1lb

Scriven to Slater, leg bye, appeal

72.6
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

72.5
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

72.4
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

72.3
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

72.2
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

72.1
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

71.6
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

71.5
2

Scriven to Slater, 2 runs

71.4
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

71.3
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

71.2
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

71.1
.

Scriven to Slater, 0 runs

70.6
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

70.5
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

70.4
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

70.3
2

Patel to Slater, 2 runs

70.2
1

Clarke defends for a pair of runs.

70.1
.

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

69.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

69.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

69.4
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

69.3
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

69.2
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

69.1
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

68.6
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

68.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

68.4
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

68.3
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

68.2
4

Patel to Clarke, 6 runs

68.1
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

67.6
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

67.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

67.4
1

Green to Clarke, 1 run

67.3
.

Green to Clarke, 0 runs

67.2
.

Green to Clarke, 0 runs

67.1
.

Green to Clarke, 0 runs

66.6
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

66.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

66.4
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

66.3
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

66.2
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

66.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

65.6
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

65.5
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

65.4
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

65.3
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

65.2
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

65.1
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

64.6
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

64.5
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

64.4
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

64.3
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

64.2
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

64.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

63.6
1

Hull to Slater, leg bye

63.5
.

Hull to Slater, appeal

63.4
1

Hull to Clarke, 1 run

63.3
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

63.2
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

63.1
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

62.6
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

62.5
2

Patel to Slater, 2 runs

62.4
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

62.3
4

Patel to Slater, 4 runs

62.2
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

62.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

61.6
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

61.5
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

61.4
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

61.3
4

Hull to Clarke, 4 runs

61.2
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

61.1
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

60.6
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

60.5
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

60.4
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

60.3
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

60.2
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

60.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

59.6
2

Hull to Clarke, 2 runs

59.5
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

59.4
1

Hull to Clarke, 1 run

59.3
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

59.2
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

59.2
1

Hull to Clarke, wide

59.1
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

58.6
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

58.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

58.4
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

58.3
4

Patel to Slater, 4 byes

58.2
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

58.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

57.6
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

57.5
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

57.4
1

Hull to Clarke, 1 run

57.3
.

Hull to Clarke, 0 runs

57.2
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

57.1
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

56.5
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

56.4
4

Patel to Slater, 4 runs

56.3
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

56.2
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

56.1
4

Patel to Slater, 4 runs

55.6
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

55.5
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

55.4
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

55.3
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

55.2
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

55.1
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

54.6
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

54.5
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

54.4
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

54.3
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

54.2
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

54.1
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

53.6
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

53.5
.

Holland to Clarke, 0 runs

53.4
2

Holland to Clarke, 1 run

53.3
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

53.2
1

Holland to Clarke, 1 run

53.1
4

Holland to Clarke, 4 runs

52.6
1

Patel to Clarke, 1 run

52.5
2

Patel to Clarke, 2 runs

52.4
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

52.3
.

Patel to Clarke, 0 runs

52.2
2

Patel to Clarke, 2 runs

52.1
W

Patel to Duckett, wicket (lbw - Duckett)

51.6
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

51.5
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

51.4
1

Holland to Duckett, 1 run

51.3
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

51.2
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

51.1
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

50.6
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

50.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

50.4
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

50.3
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

50.2
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

50.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

49.6
2

Holland to Duckett, 2 runs

49.5
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

49.4
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

49.3
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

49.2
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

49.1
1

Holland to Duckett, 1 run

48.6
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

48.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

48.4
1

Patel to Duckett, 1 run

48.3
4

Patel to Duckett, 4 runs

48.2
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

48.1
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

47.6
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

47.5
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

47.4
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

47.3
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

47.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

47.1
1

Green to Duckett, 1 run

46.6
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

46.5
.

Patel to Slater, 0 runs

46.4
1

Patel to Duckett, 1 run

46.3
4

Patel to Duckett, 4 runs

46.2
4

Patel to Duckett, 4 runs

46.1
4

Patel to Duckett, 4 runs

45.6
1

Green to Duckett, 1 run

45.5
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

45.4
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

45.3
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

45.2
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

45.1
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

44.6
.

Patel to Duckett, 0 runs

44.5
.

Patel to Duckett, 0 runs

44.4
.

Patel to Duckett, 0 runs

44.3
.

Patel to Duckett, 0 runs

44.2
1

Patel to Slater, 1 run

44.1
1

Patel to Duckett, 1 run

43.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

43.5
1

Green to Duckett, 1 run

43.4
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

43.3
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

43.2
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

42.6
2

Davey to Slater, 2 runs

42.5
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

42.4
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

42.3
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

42.2
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

42.1
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

41.6
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

41.5
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

41.4
4

Green to Duckett, 4 runs

41.3
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

41.2
2

Green to Duckett, 2 runs

41.1
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

40.6
1

Davey to Duckett, 1 run

40.5
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

40.4
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

40.3
1

Davey to Slater, leg bye

40.2
1

Davey to Duckett, 1 run

40.1
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

39.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

39.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

39.4
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

39.3
2

Green to Slater, 2 runs

38.6
1

Davey to Slater, 1 run

38.5
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

38.4
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

38.3
1

Davey to Duckett, 1 run

38.2
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

38.1
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

37.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

37.5
2

Green to Slater, 2 leg byes

37.4
1

Green to Duckett, 1 run

37.3
4

Green to Duckett, 4 runs

37.2
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

37.1
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

36.6
2

Davey to Duckett, 2 runs

36.5
1

Davey to Slater, 1 run

36.4
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

36.3
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

36.2
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

36.1
1

Davey to Duckett, 1 run

35.6
4

Hull to Slater, 4 runs

35.5
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

35.4
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

35.3
4

Hull to Slater, 4 runs

35.2
2

Hull to Slater, 2 runs

35.1
1

Hull to Duckett, 1 run

34.6
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

34.5
1

Holland to Duckett, 1 run

34.4
4

Holland to Duckett, 4 runs

34.3
4

Holland to Duckett, 4 runs

34.2
4

Holland to Duckett, 4 runs

34.1
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

33.6
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

33.5
1

Hull to Duckett, 1 run

33.4
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

33.3
.

Hull to Slater, appeal

33.2
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

33.1
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

32.6
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

32.5
4

Holland to Slater, 4 runs

32.4
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

32.3
1

Holland to Duckett, 1 run

32.2
2

Holland to Duckett, 2 runs

32.1
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

31.6
2

Hull to Duckett, 2 runs

31.5
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

31.4
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

31.3
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

31.2
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

31.1
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

30.6
4

Holland to Slater, 4 runs

30.5
4

Holland to Slater, 4 runs

30.4
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

30.3
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

30.2
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

30.1
1

Holland to Duckett, 1 run

29.6
1

Hull to Duckett, 1 run

29.5
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

29.4
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

29.3
.

Hull to Duckett, 0 runs

29.2
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

29.1
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

28.6
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

28.5
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

28.4
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

28.3
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

28.2
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

28.1
4

Holland to Duckett, 4 runs

27.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

27.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

27.4
4

Green to Slater, 4 runs

27.3
4

Green to Slater, 4 runs

26.6
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

26.5
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

26.4
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

26.3
1

Holland to Duckett, 1 run

26.2
4

Holland to Duckett, 4 runs

26.1
.

Holland to Duckett, 0 runs

25.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

25.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

25.4
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

25.3
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

25.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

25.1
.

Green to Slater, appeal

24.6
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

24.5
1

Davey to Slater, 1 run

24.4
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

24.3
1

Davey to Duckett, 1 run

24.2
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

24.1
.

Davey to Duckett, 0 runs

23.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

23.5
2

Green to Slater, 2 runs

23.4
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

23.3
1

Green to Duckett, 1 run

23.2
.

Green to Duckett, 0 runs

23.1
W

Green to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)

22.6
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

22.5
1

Davey to Hameed, 1 run

22.4
4

Davey to Hameed, 4 runs

22.3
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

22.2
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

22.1
1

Davey to Slater, 1 run

21.6
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

21.5
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

21.4
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

21.3
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

21.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

21.1
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

20.6
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

20.5
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

20.4
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

20.3
3

Davey to Slater, 3 runs

20.2
4

Davey to Slater, 4 runs

20.1
1

Davey to Hameed, 1 run

19.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

19.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

19.4
4

Green to Slater, 4 runs

19.3
1

Green to Hameed, 1 run

19.2
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

19.1
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

18.6
4

Hull to Slater, 4 runs

18.5
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

18.4
4

Hull to Slater, 4 runs

18.3
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

18.2
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

18.1
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

17.6
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

17.5
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

17.4
1

Green to Slater, 1 run

17.3
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

17.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

17.1
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

16.6
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

16.5
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

16.4
.

Hull to Slater, 0 runs

16.3
1

Hull to Hameed, 1 run

16.2
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

16.1
1

Hull to Hameed, 1 run

15.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

15.5
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

15.4
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

15.3
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

15.2
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

15.1
1

Green to Hameed, 1 run

14.6
1

Hull to Hameed, 1 run

14.5
.

Hull to Hameed, appeal

14.4
.

Hull to Hameed, 0 runs

14.3
.

Hull to Hameed, 0 runs

14.2
.

Hull to Hameed, 0 runs

14.1
4

Hull to Hameed, 4 runs

13.6
.

Green to Slater, 0 runs

13.5
1

Green to Hameed, 1 run

13.4
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

13.3
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

13.2
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

13.1
.

Green to Hameed, 0 runs

12.6
4

Hull to Slater, 4 runs

12.5
4

Hull to Slater, 4 runs

12.4
1

Hull to Hameed, 1 run

12.3
2

Hull to Hameed, 2 runs

12.2
.

Hull to Hameed, 0 runs

12.1
1

Hull to Slater, 1 run

11.6
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

11.5
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

11.4
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

11.3
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

11.2
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

11.1
1

Holland to Hameed, 1 run

10.6
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

10.5
1

Davey to Hameed, 1 run

10.4
4

Davey to Hameed, 4 runs

10.3
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

10.2
3

Davey to Slater, 3 runs

10.1
4

Davey to Slater, 4 byes

9.6
4

Holland to Hameed, 4 runs

9.5
2

Holland to Hameed, 2 runs

9.4
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

9.3
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

9.2
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

9.1
1

Holland to Hameed, 1 run

8.6
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

8.5
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

8.4
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

8.3
1

Davey to Hameed, 1 run

8.2
2

Davey to Hameed, 2 runs

8.1
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

7.6
4

Holland to Slater, 4 runs

7.5
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

7.4
3

Holland to Hameed, 3 runs

7.3
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

7.2
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

7.1
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

6.6
3

Davey to Hameed, 3 runs

6.5
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

6.4
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

6.3
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

6.2
1

Davey to Slater, 1 run

6.1
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

5.6
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

5.5
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

5.4
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

5.3
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

5.2
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

5.1
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

4.6
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

4.5
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

4.4
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

4.3
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

4.2
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

3.6
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

3.5
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

3.4
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

3.3
.

Holland to Hameed, 0 runs

3.2
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

3.1
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

2.6
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

2.5
1

Davey to Slater, 1 run

2.4
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

2.3
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

2.2
.

Davey to Slater, 0 runs

2.1
1

Davey to Hameed, 1 run

1.6
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

1.5
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

1.4
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

1.3
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

1.2
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

1.1
.

Holland to Slater, 0 runs

0.6
1

Davey to Slater, 1 run

0.5
1

Davey to Hameed, 1 run

0.4
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

0.3
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

0.2
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs

0.1
.

Davey to Hameed, 0 runs