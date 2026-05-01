Highlights Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026
Green to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 4 runs
Green to Haynes, 1 run
Green to Haynes, 4 runs
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Clarke, 4 runs
Scriven to Haynes, 0 runs
Scriven to Haynes, 0 runs
Scriven to Haynes, 4 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 2 runs
Green to Haynes, 0 runs
Green to Haynes, 0 runs
Green to Haynes, 0 runs
Green to Haynes, 0 runs
Green to Haynes, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Haynes, 1 run
Scriven to Haynes, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Haynes, 0 runs
Green to Haynes, 0 runs
Green to Stone, appeal, wicket (caught - Stone)
Green to Stone, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Stone, 0 runs
Scriven to Stone, 0 runs
Scriven to Stone, 0 runs
Scriven to Stone, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Stone, 0 runs
Green to Slater, appeal, wicket (caught - Slater)
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 2 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 1 run
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 4 runs
Green to Slater, 4 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 2 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 2 runs
Holland to Clarke, 1 run
Holland to Clarke, 2 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 4 runs
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, appeal
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 4 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 2 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 2 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 4 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, leg bye
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, 4 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, leg bye
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 4 runs
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 1 run
Scriven to Clarke, wide
Scriven to Clarke, 4 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 4 runs
Scriven to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, leg bye, appeal
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 2 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Scriven to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 2 runs
Clarke defends for a pair of runs.
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 6 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 1 run
Green to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 0 runs
Green to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, leg bye
Hull to Slater, appeal
Hull to Clarke, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 2 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 4 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 4 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 2 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Clarke, 1 run
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, wide
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 4 byes
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Clarke, 1 run
Hull to Clarke, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 4 runs
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 4 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 0 runs
Holland to Clarke, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Clarke, 1 run
Holland to Clarke, 4 runs
Patel to Clarke, 1 run
Patel to Clarke, 2 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 0 runs
Patel to Clarke, 2 runs
Patel to Duckett, wicket (lbw - Duckett)
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 1 run
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 2 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Duckett, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Duckett, 1 run
Patel to Duckett, 4 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 1 run
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 0 runs
Patel to Duckett, 1 run
Patel to Duckett, 4 runs
Patel to Duckett, 4 runs
Patel to Duckett, 4 runs
Green to Duckett, 1 run
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Duckett, 0 runs
Patel to Duckett, 0 runs
Patel to Duckett, 0 runs
Patel to Duckett, 0 runs
Patel to Slater, 1 run
Patel to Duckett, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 1 run
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 2 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 4 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 2 runs
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 1 run
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, leg bye
Davey to Duckett, 1 run
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 2 runs
Davey to Slater, 1 run
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 1 run
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 2 leg byes
Green to Duckett, 1 run
Green to Duckett, 4 runs
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 2 runs
Davey to Slater, 1 run
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 4 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 4 runs
Hull to Slater, 2 runs
Hull to Duckett, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 1 run
Holland to Duckett, 4 runs
Holland to Duckett, 4 runs
Holland to Duckett, 4 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Duckett, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Slater, appeal
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 4 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 1 run
Holland to Duckett, 2 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Duckett, 2 runs
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 4 runs
Holland to Slater, 4 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 1 run
Hull to Duckett, 1 run
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Duckett, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 4 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 4 runs
Green to Slater, 4 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Duckett, 1 run
Holland to Duckett, 4 runs
Holland to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, appeal
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 1 run
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 1 run
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Davey to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 2 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Duckett, 1 run
Green to Duckett, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 1 run
Davey to Hameed, 4 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 1 run
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 3 runs
Davey to Slater, 4 runs
Davey to Hameed, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 4 runs
Green to Hameed, 1 run
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 4 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 4 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 0 runs
Hull to Hameed, 1 run
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Hull to Hameed, 1 run
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 1 run
Hull to Hameed, 1 run
Hull to Hameed, appeal
Hull to Hameed, 0 runs
Hull to Hameed, 0 runs
Hull to Hameed, 0 runs
Hull to Hameed, 4 runs
Green to Slater, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 1 run
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Green to Hameed, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 4 runs
Hull to Slater, 4 runs
Hull to Hameed, 1 run
Hull to Hameed, 2 runs
Hull to Hameed, 0 runs
Hull to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 1 run
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 1 run
Davey to Hameed, 4 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 3 runs
Davey to Slater, 4 byes
Holland to Hameed, 4 runs
Holland to Hameed, 2 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 1 run
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 1 run
Davey to Hameed, 2 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 4 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 3 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 3 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 1 run
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Hameed, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 1 run
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Slater, 0 runs
Davey to Slater, 1 run
Davey to Hameed, 1 run
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs
Davey to Hameed, 0 runs