Match details Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

LEI
LEI
NOT
NOT

(96 ov.) 405/4

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Weatherald Jake, Holland Ian, Hill Lewis, Tattersall Jonathan, Eskinazi Stevie, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Patel Ajaz, Hull Josh, Scriven Tom, Davey Josh
BenchAhmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Green Alex M, Mike Ben, Singh Yadvinder, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Wood Sam

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersHameed Haseeb, Slater Ben, Duckett Ben, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, Verreynne Kyle, James Lyndon, Patterson-White Liam, Hutton Brett, Stone Olly, Pennington Dillon
BenchAhmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, O'Neill Fergus, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Tongue Josh

Venue Guide

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