Results Score Middlesex vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 10.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Albert Geddes Benedict Brodiebatsman
|34
|45
|7
|0
|75.56
|Holden Maxbatsman
|25
|73
|3
|0
|34.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hannon-Dalby Oliverbowler
|11.2
|3
|26
|3
|2.29
|0
|0
|Taylor Tomall rounder
|10
|5
|13
|2
|1.3
|0
|1
Latest Highlights
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33.2
.
Hannon-Dalby to Cracknell, 0 runs
33.1
.
Hannon-Dalby to Cracknell, 0 runs
32.6
.
Taylor to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs