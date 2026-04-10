Results Score Middlesex vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

MID
MID

(33 ov.) 91/6

WOR
WOR

191

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Albert Geddes Benedict Brodiebatsman34457075.56
Holden Maxbatsman25733034.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hannon-Dalby Oliverbowler11.232632.2900
Taylor Tomall rounder1051321.301

Latest Highlights

33.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cracknell, 0 runs

33.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cracknell, 0 runs

32.6
.

Taylor to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

Read all highlights