Max David Edward Holden

Max David Edward Holden

batsman

Full name:Max David Edward Holden
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

Middlesex

Trent Rockets

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches802452
Innings2071
Overs107.021.01.0
Balls---
Maidens710
Runs46010412
Wickets510
Avg921040
SR128.41260
Eco4.294.9512
BB310
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches802452
Innings1422251
Not outs826
Runs35688451273
Balls Faced7438889884
Avg26.6242.2528.28
SR47.9695.05144
Fours46291144
Fifties1755
Sixies10837
Highest153166121
Hundreds312

Max David Edward Holden Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

LiveEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

(20 ov.) 142/8

MID

MID

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Another Players

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Lakra, Aryan

Lakra, Aryan

Watt, Mark

Watt, Mark