Benedict Brodie Albert Geddes

Benedict Brodie Albert Geddes

batsman

Full name:Benedict Brodie Albert Geddes
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6196
Innings110
Overs2.02.40
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1280
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco630
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6196
Innings9196
Not outs010
Runs33650844
Balls Faced86956749
Avg37.3328.227.33
SR38.6689.5989.79
Fours41533
Fifties040
Sixies3130
Highest1249228
Hundreds200

Benedict Brodie Albert Geddes Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

LiveEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

(14 ov.) 66/7

MID

MID

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie