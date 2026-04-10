Match details Middlesex vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

MID
MID

(33 ov.) 91/6

WOR
WOR

191

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRobson Sam, Caires Joshua Michael De, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Higgins Ryan, Cracknell Joe, Gohar Zafar, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Roland-Jones Toby, Sharma Naavya
BenchBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Brookes Henry, Cullen Blake, Falconer Caleb, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Helm Tom, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Sawant Aaryan

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersLategan Dan, Libby Jake, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, D Oliveira Brett, Roderick Gareth, Brookes Ethan, Waite Matthew, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver
BenchAli Azhar, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Raza Sikandar, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Swanepoel Beyers, Virdi Amir, Walsh Jr Hayden

Venue Guide

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