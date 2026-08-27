Highlights Northamptonshire vs Kent First class County Championship 27.08.2026
Harrison to Compton, appeal
Harrison to Compton, appeal
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Compton, 2 runs
Chahal to Compton, 1 run
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Crawley, 0 runs
Harrison to Compton, 1 run
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Crawley, 1 run
Harrison to Compton, 1 run
Chahal to Compton, 1 run
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 1 run
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Harrison to Crawley, 1 run
Harrison to Compton, 1 run
Harrison to Compton, appeal
Harrison to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 4 runs
0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
no ball
no ball
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 4 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 4 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 2 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 6 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 2 runs
Sales to Crawley, 3 runs
No ball. Crawley plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Sales to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 1 run
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 1 run
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Sales to Crawley, 4 runs
Sales to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Crawley, 2 runs
Sales to Crawley, 0 runs
Sales to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 1 run
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 4 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 2 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Crawley, 2 runs
Chahal to Crawley, appeal
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, leg bye
Guthrie to Compton, 1 run
Guthrie to Crawley, 1 run
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 4 leg byes
Chahal to Crawley, 1 run
Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs
Chahal to Compton, 3 runs
Chahal to Compton, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 4 runs
Procter to Crawley, 4 runs
Procter to Crawley, 2 runs
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
No ball. Compton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
no ball
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 4 runs
Procter to Compton, 1 run
Procter to Compton, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 1 run
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 4 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 4 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Procter to Crawley, 0 runs
Procter to Compton, 1 run
Procter to Compton, 0 runs
Procter to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 1 run
Sanderson to Crawley, 1 run
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, appeal
Sanderson to Crawley, appeal
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 1 run
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, appeal
Guthrie to Crawley, 4 leg byes
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 1 run
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 1 run
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 4 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 4 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Crawley, 1 run
Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, bye
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, 2 runs
Guthrie to Crawley, wide
Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs
Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs