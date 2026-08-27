Highlights Northamptonshire vs Kent First class County Championship 27.08.2026

Live
First class

NOR
NOR
KEN
KEN

(36 ov.) 153/0

35.6
.

Harrison to Compton, appeal

35.5
.

Harrison to Compton, appeal

35.4
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

35.3
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

35.2
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

35.1
2

Harrison to Compton, 2 runs

34.6
1

Chahal to Compton, 1 run

34.5
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

34.4
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

34.3
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

34.2
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

34.1
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

33.6
.

Harrison to Crawley, 0 runs

33.5
1

Harrison to Compton, 1 run

33.4
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

33.3
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

33.2
1

Harrison to Crawley, 1 run

33.1
1

Harrison to Compton, 1 run

32.6
1

Chahal to Compton, 1 run

32.5
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

32.4
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

32.3
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

32.2
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

32.1
1

Chahal to Crawley, 1 run

31.6
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

31.5
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

31.4
1

Harrison to Crawley, 1 run

31.3
1

Harrison to Compton, 1 run

31.2
.

Harrison to Compton, appeal

31.1
.

Harrison to Compton, 0 runs

30.6
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

30.5
4

Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs

30.5
2

Sanderson to Crawley, 2 no balls

30.4
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

30.3
4

Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs

30.2
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

30.1
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

29.6
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

29.5
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

29.4
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

29.3
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

29.2
4

Sales to Compton, 4 runs

29.1
.

0 runs

28.6
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

28.5
4

Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs

28.4
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

28.4
2

no ball

28.4
2

no ball

28.3
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

28.2
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

28.1
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

27.6
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

27.5
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

27.4
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

27.3
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

27.2
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

27.1
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

26.6
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

26.5
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

26.4
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

26.3
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

26.2
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

26.1
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

25.6
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

25.5
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

25.4
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

25.3
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

25.2
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

25.1
4

Sales to Compton, 4 runs

24.6
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

24.5
4

Chahal to Crawley, 4 runs

24.4
2

Chahal to Crawley, 2 runs

24.3
6

Chahal to Crawley, 6 runs

24.2
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

24.1
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

23.6
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

23.5
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

23.4
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

23.3
2

Sales to Compton, 2 runs

23.2
3

Sales to Crawley, 3 runs

23.2
4

No ball. Crawley plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

23.1
.

Sales to Crawley, 0 runs

22.6
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

22.5
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

22.4
1

Chahal to Crawley, 1 run

22.3
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

22.2
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

22.1
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

21.6
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

21.5
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

21.4
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

21.3
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

21.2
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

21.1
.

Sales to Compton, 0 runs

20.6
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

20.5
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

20.4
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

20.3
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

20.2
1

Chahal to Compton, 1 run

20.1
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

19.6
4

Sales to Crawley, 4 runs

19.5
.

Sales to Crawley, 0 runs

19.4
.

Sales to Crawley, 0 runs

19.3
2

Sales to Crawley, 2 runs

19.2
.

Sales to Crawley, 0 runs

19.1
.

Sales to Crawley, 0 runs

18.6
1

Chahal to Crawley, 1 run

18.5
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

18.4
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

18.3
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

18.2
4

Chahal to Crawley, 4 runs

18.1
2

Chahal to Crawley, 2 runs

17.6
4

Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs

17.5
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

17.4
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

17.3
4

Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs

17.2
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

17.1
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

16.6
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

16.5
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

16.4
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

16.3
2

Chahal to Crawley, 2 runs

16.2
.

Chahal to Crawley, appeal

16.1
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

15.6
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

15.5
4

Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs

15.4
1

Guthrie to Crawley, leg bye

15.3
1

Guthrie to Compton, 1 run

15.2
1

Guthrie to Crawley, 1 run

15.1
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

14.6
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

14.5
4

Chahal to Compton, 4 leg byes

14.4
1

Chahal to Crawley, 1 run

14.3
.

Chahal to Crawley, 0 runs

14.2
3

Chahal to Compton, 3 runs

14.1
.

Chahal to Compton, 0 runs

13.6
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

13.5
4

Procter to Crawley, 4 runs

13.4
4

Procter to Crawley, 4 runs

13.3
2

Procter to Crawley, 2 runs

13.2
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

13.1
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

12.5
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

12.4
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

12.3
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

12.3
nb

No ball. Compton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.3
2

no ball

12.2
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

12.1
4

Sanderson to Compton, 4 runs

11.6
1

Procter to Compton, 1 run

11.5
.

Procter to Compton, 0 runs

11.4
1

Procter to Crawley, 1 run

11.3
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

11.2
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

11.1
4

Procter to Crawley, 4 runs

10.6
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

10.5
4

Sanderson to Compton, 4 runs

10.4
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

10.3
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

10.2
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

10.1
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

9.6
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

9.5
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

9.4
.

Procter to Crawley, 0 runs

9.3
1

Procter to Compton, 1 run

9.2
.

Procter to Compton, 0 runs

9.1
.

Procter to Compton, 0 runs

8.6
1

Sanderson to Compton, 1 run

8.5
1

Sanderson to Crawley, 1 run

8.4
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

8.3
.

Sanderson to Crawley, appeal

8.2
.

Sanderson to Crawley, appeal

8.1
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

7.6
4

Guthrie to Compton, 4 runs

7.5
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

7.4
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

7.3
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

7.2
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

7.1
.

Guthrie to Compton, 0 runs

6.6
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

6.5
1

Sanderson to Compton, 1 run

6.4
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

6.3
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

6.2
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

6.1
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

5.6
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

5.5
.

Guthrie to Crawley, appeal

5.4
4

Guthrie to Crawley, 4 leg byes

5.3
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

5.2
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

5.1
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

4.6
1

Sanderson to Crawley, 1 run

4.5
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

4.4
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

4.3
4

Sanderson to Crawley, 4 runs

4.2
1

Sanderson to Compton, 1 run

4.1
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

3.6
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

3.5
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

3.4
4

Guthrie to Crawley, 4 runs

3.3
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

3.2
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

3.1
4

Guthrie to Crawley, 4 runs

2.6
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

2.5
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

2.4
1

Sanderson to Crawley, 1 run

2.3
.

Sanderson to Crawley, 0 runs

2.2
1

Sanderson to Compton, bye

2.1
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

1.6
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

1.5
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

1.4
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

1.3
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

1.2
2

Guthrie to Crawley, 2 runs

1.2
1

Guthrie to Crawley, wide

1.1
.

Guthrie to Crawley, 0 runs

0.6
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

0.5
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

0.4
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

0.3
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

0.2
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs

0.1
.

Sanderson to Compton, 0 runs