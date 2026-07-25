Match details Northamptonshire vs Kent First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

NOR
NOR
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersBartlett George, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Conway Harry, Guthrie Liam, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Dudgeon Keith, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Foreman Bertie, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muthusamy Senuran, Muyeye Tawanda, Northeast Sam, Parkinson Matt, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton, Taylor James
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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Match has not started yet