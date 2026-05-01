Highlights Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

NOR
NOR

(0 ov.) 40/0

WOR
WOR

306

13.6
.

Finch to Procter, 0 runs

13.5
.

Finch to Procter, 0 runs

13.4
.

Finch to Procter, 0 runs

13.3
2

Finch to Procter, 2 runs

13.2
.

Finch to Procter, 0 runs

13.1
.

Finch to Procter, 0 runs

12.6
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

12.5
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

12.4
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

12.3
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

12.2
1

Swanepoel to Procter, 1 run

12.1
.

Swanepoel to Procter, 0 runs

11.6
.

Finch to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

11.5
1

Finch to Procter, 1 run

11.4
.

Finch to Procter, 0 runs

11.3
1

Finch to Vasconcelos, 1 run

11.2
.

Finch to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

11.1
1

Finch to Procter, 1 run

10.6
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

10.5
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

10.4
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

10.3
2

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

10.2
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

10.1
.

Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

9.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

9.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

9.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

9.3
2

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 2 runs

9.2
4

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 4 runs

9.1
2

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 2 runs

8.6
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.5
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.4
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.3
1

Taylor to Procter, 1 run

8.2
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

8.1
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

7.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

7.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

7.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

7.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 1 run

7.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

7.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

6.6
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

6.5
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

6.4
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

6.3
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

6.2
4

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

6.1
2

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

5.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 1 run

5.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

5.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

5.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

5.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

5.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 1 run

4.6
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.5
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.4
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.3
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.2
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.1
1

Taylor to Procter, 1 run

3.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

3.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

2.6
4

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

2.5
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

2.4
4

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

2.2
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

2.1
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

1.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

1.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

1.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

1.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs

0.6
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.5
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.3
4

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

0.2
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.1
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

79.1
W

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, appeal, wicket (caught - Hannon-Dalby)

78.6
1

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

78.5
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

78.4
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

78.3
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, appeal

78.2
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

78.1
1

McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run

77.6
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

77.5
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

77.4
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

77.3
1

Procter to Roderick, leg bye

77.2
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

77.1
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

76.6
1

McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run

76.5
1

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

76.4
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

76.3
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

76.2
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

76.1
1

McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run

75.6
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

75.5
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

75.4
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

75.3
1

Procter to Roderick, 1 run

75.2
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

75.1
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

74.6
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

74.5
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

74.4
1

McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run

74.3
.

McSweeney to Roderick, 0 runs

74.2
4

McSweeney to Roderick, 4 runs

74.1
.

McSweeney to Roderick, 0 runs

73.6
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

73.5
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

73.4
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

73.3
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

73.2
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

73.1
2

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 2 runs

72.6
.

McSweeney to Roderick, 0 runs

72.5
1

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

72.4
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

72.3
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

72.2
.

McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

72.1
1

McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run

71.6
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

71.5
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

71.4
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

71.3
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

71.2
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

71.1
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

70.6
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

70.5
1

Procter to Roderick, 1 run

70.4
1

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

70.3
1

Procter to Roderick, 1 run

70.2
1

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

70.1
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

69.6
1

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

69.5
1

Zaib to Roderick, 1 run

69.4
1

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

69.3
.

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

69.2
.

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

69.1
1

Zaib to Roderick, 1 run

68.6
4

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 4 byes

68.5
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

68.4
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

68.3
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

68.2
.

Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

68.1
1

Procter to Roderick, 1 run

67.6
.

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

67.5
.

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

67.4
4

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs

67.3
4

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 2 byes

67.2
1

Zaib to Roderick, 1 run

67.1
.

Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs

66.6
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

66.5
4

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs

66.4
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

66.3
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

66.2
1

Procter to Roderick, 1 run

66.1
4

Procter to Roderick, 4 runs

65.6
.

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

65.5
1

Zaib to Roderick, 1 run

65.4
.

Zaib to Roderick, appeal

65.3
1

Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

65.2
1

Zaib to Roderick, 1 run

65.1
.

Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs

64.6
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

64.5
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

64.4
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

64.3
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

64.2
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

64.1
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

63.6
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

63.5
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

63.4
4

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs

63.3
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

63.2
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

63.1
4

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs

62.6
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

62.5
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

62.4
4

Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs

62.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

62.2
2

Sanderson to Roderick, 2 runs

62.1
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

61.6
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

61.5
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

61.4
2

Harrison to Roderick, 2 runs

61.3
6

Harrison to Roderick, 6 runs

61.2
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

61.1
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

60.6
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

60.5
.

Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

60.4
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

60.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

60.2
4

Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs

60.1
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

59.6
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

59.5
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

59.4
6

Harrison to Roderick, 6 runs

59.3
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

59.2
6

Harrison to Roderick, 6 runs

59.1
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

58.6
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

58.5
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

58.4
1

Sales to Roderick, 1 run

58.3
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

58.2
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

58.1
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

57.6
.

Weatherall to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

57.5
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

57.4
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

57.3
2

Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs

57.2
2

Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs

57.1
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

56.6
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

56.5
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

56.4
1

Sales to Roderick, 1 run

56.3
4

Sales to Roderick, 4 runs

56.2
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

56.1
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

55.6
1

Zaib to Roderick, 1 run

55.5
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

55.4
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

55.3
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

55.2
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

55.1
4

Harrison to Roderick, 4 runs

54.6
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

54.5
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

54.4
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

54.3
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

54.2
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

54.1
1

Sales to Roderick, 1 run

53.3
4

Harrison to Roderick, 4 runs

53.2
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

53.1
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

52.6
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

52.5
.

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

52.4
1

Sales to Roderick, 1 run

52.3
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

52.2
1

Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

52.1
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

51.6
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

51.5
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

51.4
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

51.3
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

51.2
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

51.1
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

50.6
.

Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

50.5
.

Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

50.4
.

Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

50.3
.

Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

50.2
.

Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

50.1
1

Conway to Roderick, 1 run

49.6
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

49.5
.

Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

49.4
W

Harrison to Finch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Finch)

49.3
.

Harrison to Finch, 0 runs

49.2
.

Harrison to Finch, 0 runs

49.1
.

Harrison to Finch, 0 runs

48.6
4

Conway to Roderick, 4 runs

48.5
1

Conway to Finch, 1 run

48.4
.

Conway to Finch, 0 runs

48.3
.

Conway to Finch, 0 runs

48.2
.

Conway to Finch, 0 runs

48.1
1

Conway to Roderick, 1 run

47.6
.

Harrison to Finch, 0 runs

47.5
.

Harrison to Finch, 0 runs

47.4
.

Harrison to Finch, 0 runs

47.3
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

47.2
1

Harrison to Finch, 1 run

47.1
W

Harrison to Swanepoel, wicket (lbw - Swanepoel)

46.6
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

46.5
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

46.4
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

46.3
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

46.2
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

46.1
4

Conway to Roderick, 4 runs

45.6
1

Sales to Roderick, 1 run

45.5
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

45.4
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

45.3
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

45.2
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

45.1
1

Sales to Swanepoel, 1 run

44.6
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

44.6
1

Conway to Roderick, wide

44.5
1

Conway to Swanepoel, 1 run

44.4
.

Conway to Swanepoel, 0 runs

44.3
.

Conway to Swanepoel, 0 runs

44.2
1

Conway to Roderick, 1 run

44.1
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

43.6
1

Sales to Roderick, 1 run

43.5
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

43.4
1

Sales to Swanepoel, 1 run

43.3
.

Sales to Swanepoel, 0 runs

43.2
.

Sales to Swanepoel, 0 runs

43.1
3

Sales to Roderick, 2 runs

42.6
4

Sanderson to Swanepoel, 4 runs

42.5
.

Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs

42.4
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

42.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

41.6
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

41.5
.

Sales to Roderick, 0 runs

41.4
4

Sales to Roderick, 4 runs

41.3
1

Sales to Swanepoel, 1 run

41.2
.

Sales to Swanepoel, 0 runs

41.1
1

Sales to Roderick, 1 run

40.6
.

Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs

40.5
.

Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs

40.4
4

Sanderson to Swanepoel, 4 runs

40.3
.

Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs

40.2
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

40.1
4

Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs

39.6
.

Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs

39.5
.

Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs

39.4
.

Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs

39.3
.

Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs

39.2
.

Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs

39.1
4

Weatherall to Swanepoel, 4 runs

38.6
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

38.6
2

Sanderson to Roderick, 2 no balls

38.5
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

38.4
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

38.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

37.6
.

Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs

37.5
W

Weatherall to Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)

37.4
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

37.3
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

37.2
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

37.1
2

Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs

36.6
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

36.5
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

36.4
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

36.3
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

36.2
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

36.1
2

Sanderson to Taylor, 2 runs

35.6
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

35.5
2

Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs

35.4
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

35.3
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

35.2
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

35.1
1

Weatherall to Taylor, 1 run

34.6
1

Sanderson to Taylor, 1 run

34.5
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

34.4
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

34.3
W

Sanderson to Waite, wicket (lbw - Waite)

34.2
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

34.1
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

33.6
4

Weatherall to Waite, 4 runs

33.5
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

33.4
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

33.3
4

Weatherall to Roderick, 4 runs

33.2
2

Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs

33.1
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

32.6
.

Sanderson to Waite, 0 runs

32.5
W

Sanderson to Brookes, wicket (lbw - Brookes)

32.4
2

Sanderson to Brookes, 2 runs

32.3
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

32.2
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

32.1
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

31.6
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

31.5
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

31.4
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

31.3
1

Weatherall to Brookes, 1 run

31.2
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

31.1
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

30.6
.

Sanderson to Brookes, appeal

30.5
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

30.4
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

30.3
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

30.2
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

30.1
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

30.1
2

Sanderson to Brookes, 2 no balls

29.6
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

29.5
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

29.4
3

Weatherall to Brookes, 3 runs

29.3
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

29.2
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

29.1
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

28.6
.

Zaib to Brookes, 0 runs

28.5
1

Zaib to Roderick, 1 run

28.4
.

Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs

28.3
.

Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs

28.2
.

Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs

28.1
.

Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs

27.6
.

Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs

27.5
4

Harrison to Brookes, 4 runs

27.4
.

Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs

27.3
.

Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs

27.2
.

Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs

27.1
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

26.6
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

26.3
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

26.2
1

Procter to Brookes, 1 run

26.1
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

25.6
1

Harrison to Brookes, 1 run

25.5
4

Harrison to Brookes, 4 runs, appeal

25.4
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

25.3
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

25.2
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

25.1
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

24.6
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

24.5
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

24.4
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

24.3
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

24.2
1

Procter to Roderick, 1 run

24.1
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

23.6
1

Harrison to Roderick, 1 run

23.5
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

23.4
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

23.3
4

Harrison to Roderick, 4 runs

23.2
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

23.1
.

Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs

22.6
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

22.5
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

22.4
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

22.3
1

Procter to Roderick, 1 run

22.2
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

22.1
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

21.6
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

21.5
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

21.4
4

Conway to Brookes, 4 runs

21.3
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

21.2
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

21.1
1

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

20.6
2

Procter to Brookes, 2 runs

20.5
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

20.4
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

20.3
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

20.2
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

20.1
.

Procter to Brookes, 0 runs

19.6
1

Conway to Brookes, 1 run

19.5
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

19.4
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

19.3
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

19.2
.

Conway to Brookes, 0 runs

19.1
4

Conway to Brookes, 4 runs

18.6
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

18.5
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

18.4
4

Procter to Roderick, 4 runs

18.3
2

Procter to Roderick, 2 runs

18.2
2

Procter to Roderick, 2 runs

18.1
.

Procter to Roderick, 0 runs

17.6
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

17.5
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

17.4
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

17.3
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

17.2
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

17.1
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

16.6
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

16.5
4

Sanderson to Brookes, 4 runs

16.4
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

16.3
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

16.2
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

16.1
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

15.6
1

Weatherall to Brookes, 1 run

15.5
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

15.4
.

Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs

15.3
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

15.2
4

Weatherall to Roderick, 4 runs

15.1
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

14.6
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

14.5
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

14.4
.

Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs

14.3
W

Sanderson to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)

14.2
.

Sanderson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

14.1
.

Sanderson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

13.6
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

13.5
1

Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 1 run

13.4
.

Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

13.3
.

Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

13.2
.

Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

13.1
W

Weatherall to Hose, appeal, wicket (caught - Hose)

12.6
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

12.5
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

12.4
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

12.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

12.2
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

12.1
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

11.6
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

11.5
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

11.4
.

Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs

11.3
1

Weatherall to Hose, 1 run

11.2
4

Weatherall to Hose, 4 runs

11.1
1

Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run

10.6
.

Sanderson to Hose, 0 runs

10.5
W

Sanderson to Lategan, appeal, wicket (caught - Lategan)

10.4
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

10.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

10.2
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

10.1
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

9.6
4

Conway to Lategan, 4 runs

9.5
1

Conway to Roderick, 1 run

9.4
1

Conway to Lategan, 1 run

9.3
.

Conway to Lategan, 0 runs

9.2
.

Conway to Lategan, 0 runs

9.1
4

Conway to Lategan, 4 runs

8.6
1

Sanderson to Lategan, 1 run

8.5
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

8.4
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

8.3
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

8.2
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

8.1
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

7.6
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

7.5
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

7.4
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

7.3
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

7.2
1

Conway to Lategan, 1 run

7.1
4

Conway to Lategan, 4 runs

6.6
.

Roderick defends for 3 runs.

6.5
3

Sanderson to Lategan, 3 runs

6.4
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

6.3
4

Sanderson to Lategan, 4 runs

6.2
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

6.1
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

5.6
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

5.5
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

5.4
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

5.3
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

5.2
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

5.1
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

4.6
4

Sanderson to Lategan, 4 runs

4.5
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

4.4
1

Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run

4.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

4.2
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

4.1
2

Sanderson to Roderick, 2 runs

3.6
.

Conway to Lategan, 0 runs

3.5
.

Conway to Lategan, 0 runs

3.4
.

Conway to Lategan, 0 runs

3.2
.

Conway to Lategan, 0 runs

3.1
.

Conway to Lategan, 0 runs

2.6
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

2.5
4

Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs

2.4
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

2.3
.

Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs

2.2
3

Sanderson to Lategan, 3 runs

2.1
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

1.6
.

Conway to Roderick, 0 runs

1.5
W

Conway to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)

1.4
.

Conway to Libby, 0 runs

1.3
.

Conway to Libby, 0 runs

1.2
2

Conway to Libby, 2 runs

1.1
.

Conway to Libby, 0 runs

0.6
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

0.5
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs

0.4
1

Sanderson to Libby, 1 run

0.3
.

Sanderson to Libby, 0 runs

0.2
3

Sanderson to Lategan, 3 runs

0.1
.

Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs