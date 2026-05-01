Highlights Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 01.05.2026
Finch to Procter, 0 runs
Finch to Procter, 0 runs
Finch to Procter, 0 runs
Finch to Procter, 2 runs
Finch to Procter, 0 runs
Finch to Procter, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Procter, 1 run
Swanepoel to Procter, 0 runs
Finch to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Finch to Procter, 1 run
Finch to Procter, 0 runs
Finch to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Finch to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Finch to Procter, 1 run
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 2 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Procter, 1 run
Taylor to Procter, 0 runs
Taylor to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 1 run
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Procter, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Procter, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, appeal, wicket (caught - Hannon-Dalby)
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, appeal
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, leg bye
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run
McSweeney to Roderick, 0 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 4 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 2 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
McSweeney to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Procter to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Zaib to Roderick, 1 run
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Zaib to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 4 byes
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 1 run
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 2 byes
Zaib to Roderick, 1 run
Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Roderick, 4 runs
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Zaib to Roderick, 1 run
Zaib to Roderick, appeal
Zaib to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Zaib to Roderick, 1 run
Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 4 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 2 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 2 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 6 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Roderick, 6 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 6 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 1 run
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 1 run
Sales to Roderick, 4 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Zaib to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 4 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Roderick, 4 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 1 run
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Conway to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Harrison to Finch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Finch)
Harrison to Finch, 0 runs
Harrison to Finch, 0 runs
Harrison to Finch, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 4 runs
Conway to Finch, 1 run
Conway to Finch, 0 runs
Conway to Finch, 0 runs
Conway to Finch, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Finch, 0 runs
Harrison to Finch, 0 runs
Harrison to Finch, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Finch, 1 run
Harrison to Swanepoel, wicket (lbw - Swanepoel)
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 4 runs
Sales to Roderick, 1 run
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Swanepoel, 1 run
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, wide
Conway to Swanepoel, 1 run
Conway to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Conway to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 1 run
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 1 run
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Swanepoel, 1 run
Sales to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Sales to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 2 runs
Sanderson to Swanepoel, 4 runs
Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 4 runs
Sales to Swanepoel, 1 run
Sales to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Sales to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Sanderson to Swanepoel, 4 runs
Sanderson to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs
Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Swanepoel, 4 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Swanepoel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs
Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Sanderson to Taylor, 2 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Taylor, 1 run
Sanderson to Taylor, 1 run
Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs
Sanderson to Waite, wicket (lbw - Waite)
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Waite, 4 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 4 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 2 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Waite, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, wicket (lbw - Brookes)
Sanderson to Brookes, 2 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, appeal
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 2 no balls
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 3 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Zaib to Brookes, 0 runs
Zaib to Roderick, 1 run
Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs
Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs
Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs
Zaib to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs
Harrison to Brookes, 4 runs
Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs
Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs
Harrison to Brookes, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 1 run
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Harrison to Brookes, 1 run
Harrison to Brookes, 4 runs, appeal
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 1 run
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 4 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Harrison to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 1 run
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 4 runs
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 2 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Procter to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 1 run
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 0 runs
Conway to Brookes, 4 runs
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Procter to Roderick, 4 runs
Procter to Roderick, 2 runs
Procter to Roderick, 2 runs
Procter to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 4 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 1 run
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Brookes, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 4 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to Brookes, 0 runs
Sanderson to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)
Sanderson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Sanderson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Weatherall to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hose, appeal, wicket (caught - Hose)
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hose, 1 run
Weatherall to Hose, 4 runs
Weatherall to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Hose, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, appeal, wicket (caught - Lategan)
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 4 runs
Conway to Roderick, 1 run
Conway to Lategan, 1 run
Conway to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 4 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 1 run
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 1 run
Conway to Lategan, 4 runs
Roderick defends for 3 runs.
Sanderson to Lategan, 3 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 4 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 4 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 2 runs
Conway to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 4 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Roderick, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 3 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Conway to Roderick, 0 runs
Conway to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)
Conway to Libby, 0 runs
Conway to Libby, 0 runs
Conway to Libby, 2 runs
Conway to Libby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs
Sanderson to Libby, 1 run
Sanderson to Libby, 0 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 3 runs
Sanderson to Lategan, 0 runs