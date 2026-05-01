Squads Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 01.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Procter Luke
all rounder
Libby Jake
batsman
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Hose Adam
batsman
Zaib Saif
all rounder
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Sales James
batsman
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Bartlett George
batsman
Waite Matthew
all rounder
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Conway Harry
bowler
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Ali Azhar
batsman
Broad Justin
all rounder
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Buchake Arush
batsman
Allison Ben
bowler
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Baker Josh
bowler
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Leech Dominic
bowler
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Ramesh Nirvan
no information yet
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
Gibbon Ben
all rounder