Squads Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

NOR
NOR

(0 ov.) 40/0

WOR
WOR

306

Playing

NOR
NOR
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Procter Luke

all rounder

Libby Jake

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Hose Adam

batsman

Zaib Saif

all rounder

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Ali Azhar

batsman

Broad Justin

all rounder

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Sharma Aadi

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder