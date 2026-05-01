Match details Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

NOR
NOR

(0 ov.) 40/0

WOR
WOR

306

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Procter Luke, Harrison Calvin, McSweeney Nathan, Zaib Saif, Sales James, Bartlett George, McManus Lewis, Sanderson Ben, Weatherall Raphael A, Conway Harry
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Guthrie Liam, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Ramesh Nirvan, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Willey David

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersLategan Dan, Libby Jake, Roderick Gareth, Hose Adam, D Oliveira Brett, Brookes Ethan, Waite Matthew, Swanepoel Beyers, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver
BenchAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Raza Sikandar, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Virdi Amir, Walsh Jr Hayden

Venue Guide

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