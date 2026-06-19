Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Mousley, 1 run
Overton to Mousley, 0 runs
Overton to Mousley, 0 runs
Overton to Mousley, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Mousley, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 1 run
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, bye
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 2 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 1 run
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 1 run
Shaw to Mousley, 4 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Mousley, 1 run
Leach to Mousley, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 1 run
Shaw to Hain, 1 run
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 1 run
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Mousley, 1 run
Leach to Mousley, 4 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 1 run
Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 1 run
Shaw to Mousley, 1 run
Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Mousley, 1 run
Leach to Mousley, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 1 run
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 4 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 1 run
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 4 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 1 run
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Leach to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 2 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 4 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 3 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 1 run
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 4 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 0 runs
Shaw to Hain, 2 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 2 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 1 run
Shaw to Mousley, 4 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs
Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Hain, bye
Ball to Hain, 4 runs
Ball to Hain, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 3 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hain, 4 runs
Pretorius to Mousley, bye
Pretorius to Mousley, 4 runs
Pretorius to Hain, leg bye
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Hain, 1 run
Ball to Hain, 0 runs
Ball to Hain, 0 runs
Ball to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Mousley, 0 runs
Overton to Hain, 1 run
Overton to Hain, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, appeal, wicket (caught - Yates)
Overton to Yates, 4 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Mousley, 0 runs
Ball to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Overton to Yates, 6 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Ball to Davies, 0 runs
Ball to Davies, 0 runs
Ball to Yates, 1 run
Ball to Yates, 0 runs
Ball to Yates, 0 runs
Ball to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Davies, 0 runs
Overton to Davies, 2 runs
Overton to Davies, 0 runs
Overton to Davies, 0 runs
Overton to Davies, 0 runs
Overton to Davies, 0 runs
Ball to Yates, 0 runs
Ball to Yates, 0 runs
Ball to Yates, 0 runs
Ball to Davies, 1 run
Ball to Davies, 0 runs
Ball to Davies, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
Overton to Yates, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Barnard to Ball, 0 runs
Barnard to Ball, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Ball, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Barnard to Ball, 0 runs
Barnard to Ball, 0 runs
Barnard to Ball, 2 runs
Barnard to Ball, 0 runs
Barnard to Ball, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Barnard to Pretorius, 1 run
Barnard to Pretorius, 0 runs
Barnard to Pretorius, 2 runs
Barnard to Pretorius, 0 runs
Barnard to Pretorius, 0 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run
Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 2 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 3 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
0 runs
Shaw defends for a single run.
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Shaw, 4 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Shaw, 1 run
Webster to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 1 run
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Shaw, 1 run
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 1 run
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 1 run
Shaw plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 2 no balls
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 4 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, leg bye
Gilchrist to Shaw, leg bye
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Leach)
Webster to Leach, 0 runs
Webster to Leach, 0 runs
Webster to Leach, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Overton)
Webster to Overton, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, wide
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Overton, 0 runs
Webster to Overton, 2 runs
Webster to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Webster to Vaughan, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Vaughan, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Vaughan, 1 run
Webster to Vaughan, 1 run
Webster to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Vaughan, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Vaughan, 0 runs
Webster to Rew, wicket (lbw - Rew)
Webster to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 2 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 6 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Rew, 2 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 1 run
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Rew, 1 run
Thompson to Rew, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Rew, 1 run
Thompson to Rew, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 4 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Barnard to Rew, 4 runs
Barnard to Rew, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thompson to Rew, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Rew, 1 run
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run
Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Rew, 0 runs
Bamber to Rew, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run
Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 2 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs
Gilchrist to J Hermann, appeal, wicket (caught - J Hermann)
Gilchrist to J Hermann, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Kohler-Cadmore)
Bamber to Kohler-Cadmore, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Bamber to J Hermann, 1 run
Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs
Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs
Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Thomas, 4 runs
Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs
Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs
Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs
Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs
Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs
Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs
Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs
Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs