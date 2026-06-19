Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

SOM
SOM

208

WAR
WAR

(31 ov.) 92/2

30.6
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

30.5
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

30.4
1

Overton to Mousley, 1 run

30.3
.

Overton to Mousley, 0 runs

30.2
.

Overton to Mousley, 0 runs

30.1
.

Overton to Mousley, 0 runs

29.6
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

29.5
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

29.4
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

29.3
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

29.2
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

29.1
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

28.6
.

Overton to Mousley, 0 runs

28.5
1

Overton to Hain, 1 run

28.4
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

28.3
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

28.2
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

28.1
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

27.6
1

Leach to Hain, bye

27.5
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

27.4
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

27.3
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

27.2
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

27.1
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

26.6
2

Shaw to Mousley, 2 runs

26.5
.

Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs

26.4
1

Shaw to Hain, 1 run

26.3
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

26.2
1

Shaw to Mousley, 1 run

26.1
4

Shaw to Mousley, 4 runs

25.6
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

25.5
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

25.4
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

25.3
1

Leach to Mousley, 1 run

25.2
.

Leach to Mousley, 0 runs

25.1
1

Leach to Hain, 1 run

24.6
1

Shaw to Hain, 1 run

24.5
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

24.4
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

24.3
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

24.2
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

24.1
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

23.6
1

Leach to Hain, 1 run

23.5
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

23.4
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

23.3
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

23.2
1

Leach to Mousley, 1 run

23.1
4

Leach to Mousley, 4 runs

22.6
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

22.5
1

Shaw to Mousley, 1 run

22.4
.

Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs

22.3
1

Shaw to Hain, 1 run

22.2
1

Shaw to Mousley, 1 run

22.1
.

Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs

21.6
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

21.5
1

Leach to Mousley, 1 run

21.4
.

Leach to Mousley, 0 runs

21.3
1

Leach to Hain, 1 run

21.2
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

21.1
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

20.6
4

Pretorius to Mousley, 4 runs

20.5
1

Pretorius to Hain, 1 run

20.4
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

20.3
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

20.2
4

Pretorius to Hain, 4 runs

20.1
1

Pretorius to Mousley, 1 run

19.6
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

19.5
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

19.4
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

19.3
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

19.2
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

19.1
.

Leach to Hain, 0 runs

18.6
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

18.5
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

18.4
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

18.3
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

18.2
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

18.1
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

17.6
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

17.5
2

Shaw to Hain, 2 runs

17.4
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

17.3
4

Shaw to Hain, 4 runs

17.2
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

17.1
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

16.6
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

16.5
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

16.4
3

Pretorius to Hain, 3 runs

16.3
1

Pretorius to Mousley, 1 run

16.2
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

16.1
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

15.6
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

15.5
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

15.4
4

Shaw to Hain, 4 runs

15.3
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

15.2
.

Shaw to Hain, 0 runs

15.1
2

Shaw to Hain, 2 runs

14.6
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

14.5
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

14.4
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

14.3
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

14.2
2

Pretorius to Mousley, 2 runs

14.1
.

Pretorius to Mousley, 0 runs

13.6
1

Shaw to Mousley, 1 run

13.5
4

Shaw to Mousley, 4 runs

13.4
.

Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs

13.3
.

Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs

13.2
.

Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs

13.1
.

Shaw to Mousley, 0 runs

12.6
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

12.5
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

12.4
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

12.3
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

12.2
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

12.1
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

11.6
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

11.5
1

Ball to Hain, bye

11.4
4

Ball to Hain, 4 runs

11.3
.

Ball to Hain, 0 runs

11.2
3

Ball to Mousley, 3 runs

11.1
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

10.6
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

10.5
.

Pretorius to Hain, 0 runs

10.4
4

Pretorius to Hain, 4 runs

10.3
1

Pretorius to Mousley, bye

10.2
4

Pretorius to Mousley, 4 runs

10.1
1

Pretorius to Hain, leg bye

9.6
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

9.5
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

9.4
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

9.3
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

9.2
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

9.1
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

8.6
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

8.5
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

8.4
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

8.3
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

8.2
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

8.1
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

7.6
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

7.5
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

7.4
1

Ball to Hain, 1 run

7.3
.

Ball to Hain, 0 runs

7.2
.

Ball to Hain, 0 runs

7.1
.

Ball to Hain, 0 runs

6.6
.

Overton to Mousley, 0 runs

6.5
1

Overton to Hain, 1 run

6.4
.

Overton to Hain, 0 runs

6.3
W

Overton to Yates, appeal, wicket (caught - Yates)

6.2
4

Overton to Yates, 4 runs

6.1
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

5.6
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

5.5
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

5.4
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

5.3
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

5.2
.

Ball to Mousley, 0 runs

5.1
W

Ball to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

4.6
6

Overton to Yates, 6 runs

4.5
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

4.4
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

4.3
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

4.2
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

4.1
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

3.6
.

Ball to Davies, 0 runs

3.5
.

Ball to Davies, 0 runs

3.4
1

Ball to Yates, 1 run

3.3
.

Ball to Yates, 0 runs

3.2
.

Ball to Yates, 0 runs

3.1
.

Ball to Yates, 0 runs

2.6
.

Overton to Davies, 0 runs

2.5
2

Overton to Davies, 2 runs

2.4
.

Overton to Davies, 0 runs

2.3
.

Overton to Davies, 0 runs

2.2
.

Overton to Davies, 0 runs

2.1
.

Overton to Davies, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ball to Yates, 0 runs

1.5
.

Ball to Yates, 0 runs

1.4
.

Ball to Yates, 0 runs

1.3
1

Ball to Davies, 1 run

1.2
.

Ball to Davies, 0 runs

1.1
.

Ball to Davies, 0 runs

0.6
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

0.5
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

0.4
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

0.3
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

0.2
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

0.1
.

Overton to Yates, 0 runs

64.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)

64.5
4

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

64.4
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

64.3
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

64.2
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

64.1
4

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

63.6
.

Barnard to Ball, 0 runs

63.5
.

Barnard to Ball, 0 runs

63.4
1

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 1 run

63.3
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

63.2
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

63.1
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

62.6
.

MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs

62.4
4

MJ Suthar to Ball, 4 runs

62.3
.

MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs

62.2
.

MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs

62.1
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

61.6
.

Barnard to Ball, 0 runs

61.5
.

Barnard to Ball, 0 runs

61.4
2

Barnard to Ball, 2 runs

61.3
.

Barnard to Ball, 0 runs

61.2
.

Barnard to Ball, 0 runs

61.1
1

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 1 run

60.6
.

MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs

60.5
.

MJ Suthar to Ball, 0 runs

60.4
W

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

60.3
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

60.2
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

60.1
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

59.6
4

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

59.5
1

Barnard to Pretorius, 1 run

59.4
.

Barnard to Pretorius, 0 runs

59.3
2

Barnard to Pretorius, 2 runs

59.2
.

Barnard to Pretorius, 0 runs

59.1
.

Barnard to Pretorius, 0 runs

58.6
1

Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run

58.5
.

Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs

58.4
2

Thompson to Pretorius, 2 runs

58.3
.

Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs

58.2
.

Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs

58.1
1

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

57.6
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

57.5
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

57.4
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

57.3
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

57.2
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

57.1
1

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 1 run

56.6
2

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

56.5
3

Thompson to Pretorius, 3 runs

56.4
.

Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs

56.3
1

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

56.2
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

56.1
1

Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run

55.6
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

55.5
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

55.4
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

55.3
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

55.2
4

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

55.1
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

54.4
.

Thompson to Pretorius, 0 runs

54.3
1

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

54.2
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

54.1
1

Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run

53.6
1

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 1 run

53.5
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

53.4
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

53.3
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

53.2
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

53.1
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

52.6
4

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

52.5
4

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

52.4
1

Thompson to Pretorius, 1 run

52.3
1

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

52.2
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

52.1
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

51.6
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

51.5
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

51.4
1

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 1 run

51.3
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

51.2
.

MJ Suthar to Pretorius, 0 runs

51.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)

50.6
4

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

50.5
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

50.4
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

50.3
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

50.2
.

0 runs

50.1
1

Shaw defends for a single run.

49.6
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

49.5
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

49.4
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

49.3
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

49.2
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

49.1
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

48.6
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

48.5
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

48.4
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

48.3
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

48.2
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

48.1
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

47.6
1

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 1 run

47.5
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

47.4
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

47.3
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

47.2
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

47.1
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

46.6
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

46.5
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

46.4
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

46.3
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

46.2
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

46.1
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

45.6
1

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 1 run

45.5
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

45.4
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

45.3
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

45.2
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

45.1
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

44.6
4

Bamber to Shaw, 4 runs

44.5
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

44.4
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

44.3
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

44.2
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

44.1
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

43.6
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

43.5
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

43.4
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

43.3
1

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 1 run

43.2
4

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 4 runs

43.1
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

42.6
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.5
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.4
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.3
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.2
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.1
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

41.6
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

41.5
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

41.4
4

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 4 runs

41.3
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

41.2
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

41.1
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

40.6
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

40.5
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

40.4
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

40.3
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

40.2
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

40.1
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

39.6
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

39.4
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

39.3
4

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 4 runs

39.2
.

MJ Suthar to Shaw, 0 runs

38.6
4

Webster to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

38.5
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

38.4
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

38.3
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

38.2
1

Webster to Shaw, 1 run

38.1
.

Webster to Shaw, 0 runs

37.6
1

Gilchrist to Shaw, 1 run

37.5
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

37.4
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

37.3
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

37.2
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

37.1
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

36.6
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.5
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.4
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.3
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.2
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.1
1

Webster to Shaw, 1 run

35.6
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

35.5
1

Gilchrist to Shaw, 1 run

35.4
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

35.3
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

35.2
1

Gilchrist to Shaw, 1 run

35.1
1lb

Shaw plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

34.6
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.5
4

Webster to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

34.4
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.4
2

Webster to Goldsworthy, 2 no balls

34.3
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.2
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.1
2

Webster to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

33.6
4

Gilchrist to Shaw, 4 runs

33.5
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

33.4
.

Gilchrist to Shaw, 0 runs

33.3
1

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, leg bye

33.2
1

Gilchrist to Shaw, leg bye

33.1
1

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run

32.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Leach)

32.5
.

Webster to Leach, 0 runs

32.4
.

Webster to Leach, 0 runs

32.3
.

Webster to Leach, 0 runs

32.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Overton)

32.1
.

Webster to Overton, 0 runs

31.6
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.5
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.4
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.3
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.3
1

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, wide

31.2
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.1
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

30.6
.

Webster to Overton, 0 runs

30.5
2

Webster to Overton, 2 runs

30.4
W

Webster to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

30.2
.

Webster to Vaughan, 0 runs

30.1
1

Webster to Goldsworthy, 1 run

29.6
.

MJ Suthar to Vaughan, 0 runs

29.5
1

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 1 run

29.3
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

29.2
1

MJ Suthar to Vaughan, 1 run

28.6
1

Webster to Vaughan, 1 run

28.5
1

Webster to Goldsworthy, 1 run

28.4
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.3
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.2
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.1
1

Webster to Vaughan, 1 run

27.6
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.5
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.4
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.3
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.2
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.1
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

26.6
.

Webster to Vaughan, 0 runs

26.5
W

Webster to Rew, wicket (lbw - Rew)

26.4
1

Webster to Goldsworthy, 1 run

26.3
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

26.2
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

26.1
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

25.6
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

25.5
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

25.4
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

25.3
4

MJ Suthar to Rew, 4 runs

25.2
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

25.1
2

MJ Suthar to Rew, 2 runs

24.6
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.5
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.4
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.3
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.2
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.1
.

Webster to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.6
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

23.5
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

23.4
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

23.3
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

23.2
6

MJ Suthar to Rew, 6 runs

23.1
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

22.6
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.5
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.4
2

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

22.3
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.2
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.1
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

21.6
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

21.5
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

21.4
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

21.3
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

21.2
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

21.1
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

20.6
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.5
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.4
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.3
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.2
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.1
1

Barnard to Rew, 1 run

19.6
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

19.5
.

MJ Suthar to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

19.4
1

MJ Suthar to Rew, 1 run

19.3
2

MJ Suthar to Rew, 2 runs

19.2
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

19.1
.

MJ Suthar to Rew, 0 runs

18.6
4

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

18.5
4

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

18.4
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.3
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.2
1

Barnard to Rew, 1 run

18.1
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

17.6
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.5
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.4
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.3
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.2
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.1
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

16.6
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

16.5
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

16.4
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

16.3
1

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 1 run

16.2
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

16.1
.

Barnard to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

15.6
1

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

15.5
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

15.4
1

Thompson to Rew, 1 run

15.3
.

Thompson to Rew, 0 runs

15.2
1

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

15.1
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

14.6
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

14.5
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

14.4
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

14.3
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

14.2
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

14.1
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

13.6
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

13.5
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

13.4
1

Thompson to Rew, 1 run

13.3
.

Thompson to Rew, 0 runs

13.2
1

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

13.1
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

12.6
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

12.5
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

12.4
4

Barnard to Rew, 4 runs

12.3
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

12.2
4

Barnard to Rew, 4 runs

12.1
.

Barnard to Rew, 0 runs

11.6
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

11.5
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

11.4
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

11.3
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

11.2
.

Thompson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

11.1
1

Thompson to Rew, 1 run

10.6
4

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

10.5
2

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

10.4
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

10.3
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

10.2
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

10.1
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

9.6
1

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run

9.5
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

9.4
1

Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run

9.3
1

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run

9.2
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

9.1
1

Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run

8.6
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.5
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.4
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.3
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.2
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.1
1

Bamber to Rew, 1 run

7.6
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

7.5
1

Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run

7.4
.

Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs

7.3
1

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run

7.2
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

7.1
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

6.6
.

Bamber to Rew, 0 runs

6.5
.

Bamber to Rew, 0 runs

6.4
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

6.3
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

6.1
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

5.6
1

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 1 run

5.5
.

Gilchrist to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

5.4
1

Gilchrist to Rew, 1 run

5.3
.

Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs

5.2
.

Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs

5.1
.

Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

4.3
4

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

4.2
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

3.6
2

Gilchrist to Rew, 2 runs

3.5
.

Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs

3.4
.

Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs

3.3
.

Gilchrist to Rew, 0 runs

3.2
W

Gilchrist to J Hermann, appeal, wicket (caught - J Hermann)

3.1
.

Gilchrist to J Hermann, 0 runs

2.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Kohler-Cadmore)

2.5
.

Bamber to Kohler-Cadmore, 0 runs

2.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

2.3
1

Bamber to J Hermann, 1 run

2.2
4

Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs

2.1
4

Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs

1.6
.

Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs

1.5
.

Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs

1.4
4

Gilchrist to Thomas, 4 runs

1.3
.

Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs

1.2
.

Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs

1.1
.

Gilchrist to Thomas, 0 runs

0.6
.

Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs

0.4
4

Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs

0.3
.

Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs

0.2
4

Bamber to J Hermann, 4 runs

0.1
.

Bamber to J Hermann, 0 runs