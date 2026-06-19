Match details Somerset vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

SOM
SOM

208

WAR
WAR

(31 ov.) 92/2

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Hermann Jordan, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Rew Thomas, Goldsworthy Lewis, Vaughan Archie M, Overton Craig, Leach Jack, Pretorius Migael, Shaw Josh, Ball Jake
BenchAbell Tom, Banton Tom, Gregory Lewis, Hill Finley James, Lammonby Tom, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Rew James, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Smeed Will, Theedom James

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Malik Zen, Suthar Manav, Bamber Ethan, Thompson Jordan, Gilchrist Nathan
BenchAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Barker Keith, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Maxwell Glenn, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Young Will

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet