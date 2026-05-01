Highlights Somerset vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 1 run
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 2 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 1 run
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 3 runs
Richardson to Abell, 1 run
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 1 run
Bess to Abell, 1 run
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 4 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 1 run
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 1 run
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 2 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 0 runs
Bess to Abell, 6 runs
Bess to Thomas, 1 run
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
Bess to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Abell, 1 run
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
Revis to Abell, 0 runs
Revis to Abell, 4 runs
Revis to Thomas, 3 runs
Revis to Thomas, 4 runs
Revis to Thomas, 0 runs
Revis to Thomas, 4 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
Revis to Thomas, 1 run
Revis to Thomas, 6 runs
Revis to Abell, 1 run
Revis to Abell, 0 runs
Revis to Thomas, 1 run
Revis to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 1 run
White to Thomas, 0 runs
Revis to Abell, 0 runs
Revis to Thomas, 1 run
Revis to Thomas, 0 runs
Revis to Thomas, 0 runs
Revis to Thomas, 0 runs
Revis to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Abell, 4 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 2 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs
White to Thomas, 1 run
White to Abell, 1 run
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 2 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs
Richardson to Abell, 3 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 1 run
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Abell, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 1 run
Hill to Thomas, 1 run
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 2 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Abell, 1 run
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 3 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 1 run
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 1 run
Hill to Thomas, 4 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 2 no balls
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 1 run
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 1 run
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 4 runs
Hill to Thomas, 4 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 3 runs
van Beek to Abell, leg bye
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
Hill to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Abell, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 1 run
van Beek to Thomas, 2 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs
van Beek to Thomas, 2 no balls + 4 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 2 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 4 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 2 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 2 runs
White to Thomas, 2 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
Hill to Abell, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Abell, 3 runs
White to Abell, 0 runs
White to Rew, appeal, wicket (caught - Rew)
White to Rew, 0 runs
Richardson to Rew, 1 run
Richardson to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Rew, 1 run
Richardson to Rew, 4 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Rew, 1 run
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Rew, 0 runs
Richardson to Rew, 0 runs
Richardson to Lammonby, wicket (lbw - Lammonby)
Richardson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Richardson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Richardson to Lammonby, 0 runs
White to Lammonby, 0 runs
White to Lammonby, 0 runs
White to Lammonby, 0 runs
White to Lammonby, 0 runs
White to Lammonby, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Lammonby, 1 run
White to Lammonby, 3 runs
White to Lammonby, 0 runs
White to Lammonby, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, 1 run
White to Thomas, 4 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 1 run
White to Thomas, 1 run
White to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, 4 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 1 run
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
White to Vaughan, 0 runs
Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, 1 run
Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Richardson to Vaughan, appeal
Overton to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)
Overton to Hill, 2 runs
Gregory to White, 0 runs
Gregory to White, 0 runs
Gregory to Hill, 1 run
Gregory to Hill, 0 runs
Gregory to Hill, 0 runs
Gregory to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to White, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 1 run
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 6 runs
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Gregory to Hill, 4 runs
Gregory to White, 1 run
Gregory to White, 0 runs
Gregory to Richardson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Richardson)
Gregory to Richardson, 0 runs
Overton to Richardson, 1 run
Overton to Richardson, appeal
Overton to Richardson, 0 runs
Overton to Richardson, appeal
Overton to Hill, 1 run
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Gregory to Richardson, 0 runs
Gregory to Richardson, 0 runs
Gregory to Hill, 1 run
Gregory to Hill, 0 runs
Gregory to Hill, 0 runs
Gregory to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Richardson, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 1 run
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Gregory to van Beek, appeal, wicket (caught - van Beek)
Gregory to van Beek, 2 leg byes
Gregory to Bess, wicket (lbw - Bess)
Gregory to Bess, 0 runs
Gregory to Bess, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Revis)
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Hill, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, appeal, wicket (caught - Bairstow)
Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 4 runs
Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run
Gregory to Revis, 1 run
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Revis, 1 run
Overton to Revis, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 1 run
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, 2 runs
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run
Overton to Revis, 0 runs
Overton to Revis, 4 runs
Overton to Revis, 0 runs
Overton to Revis, 0 runs
Overton to Revis, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 1 run
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Revis, 0 runs
Gregory to Root, appeal, wicket (bowled - Root)
Gregory to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run
Overton to Root, 2 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 1 run
0 runs
Gregory to Bairstow, 0 runs
Gregory to Bairstow, 0 runs
Gregory to Bairstow, 4 runs
Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run
Gregory to Bairstow, appeal
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 1 run
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 4 byes
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 4 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 4 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 2 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs
Ogborne to Root, 4 runs
Ogborne to Root, 0 runs
Ogborne to Root, 2 leg byes
Ogborne to Root, 4 runs
Ogborne to Root, 4 runs
Ogborne to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 1 run
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bairstow, 4 runs
Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs
Ogborne to Root, 1 run
Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs
Pretorius to Bean, appeal, wicket (caught - Bean)
Pretorius to Root, 1 run
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Pretorius to Root, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 4 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 1 run
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 1 run
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 2 runs
Overton to Bean, 1 run
Overton to Root, 1 run
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Overton to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Root, 1 run
Gregory to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 1 run
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 2 runs
Gregory to Root, leg bye
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Root, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, appeal, wicket (caught - Wharton)
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, bye
Gregory to Bean, 4 runs
Gregory to Bean, no ball + 5 byes
Gregory to Bean, 4 runs
Overton to Wharton, 0 runs
Overton to Wharton, 0 runs
Overton to Wharton, 0 runs
Overton to Wharton, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 1 run
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 4 byes
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 2 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Overton to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 4 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 1 run
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 2 no balls + 2 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Wharton, 0 runs
Ogborne to Wharton, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lyth, wicket (lbw - Lyth)
Ogborne to Lyth, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lyth, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lyth, 4 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 1 run
Ogborne to Bean, 2 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lyth, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lyth, 4 runs
Ogborne to Bean, 2 no balls
Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
Gregory to Lyth, 4 runs
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs