Highlights Somerset vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

SOM
SOM

(50 ov.) 201/3

YOR
YOR

162

49.6
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

49.5
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

49.4
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

49.3
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

49.2
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

49.1
1

Bess to Thomas, 1 run

48.6
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

48.5
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

48.4
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

48.3
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

48.2
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

48.1
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

47.6
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

47.5
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

47.4
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

47.3
1

Bess to Abell, 1 run

47.2
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

47.1
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

46.6
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

46.5
4

Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs

46.4
2

Richardson to Thomas, 2 runs

46.3
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

46.2
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

46.1
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

45.6
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

45.5
1

Bess to Thomas, 1 run

45.4
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

45.3
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

45.2
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

45.1
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

44.6
3

Richardson to Thomas, 3 runs

44.5
1

Richardson to Abell, 1 run

44.4
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

44.3
1

Richardson to Thomas, 1 run

44.2
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

44.1
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

43.6
1

Bess to Thomas, 1 run

43.5
1

Bess to Abell, 1 run

43.4
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

43.3
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

43.2
4

Bess to Abell, 4 runs

43.1
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

42.6
1

van Beek to Abell, 1 run

42.5
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

42.4
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

42.3
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

42.2
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

42.1
4

van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs

41.6
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

41.5
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

41.4
1

Bess to Thomas, 1 run

41.3
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

41.2
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

41.1
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

40.6
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

40.5
4

van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs

40.4
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

40.3
2

van Beek to Thomas, 2 runs

40.2
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

40.1
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

39.6
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

39.5
.

Bess to Abell, 0 runs

39.4
6

Bess to Abell, 6 runs

39.3
1

Bess to Thomas, 1 run

39.2
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

39.1
.

Bess to Thomas, 0 runs

38.6
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

38.5
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

38.4
1

van Beek to Abell, 1 run

38.3
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

38.2
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

38.1
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

37.6
.

Revis to Abell, 0 runs

37.5
4

Revis to Abell, 4 runs

37.4
3

Revis to Thomas, 3 runs

37.3
4

Revis to Thomas, 4 runs

37.2
.

Revis to Thomas, 0 runs

37.1
4

Revis to Thomas, 4 runs

36.6
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

36.5
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

36.4
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

35.6
1

Revis to Thomas, 1 run

35.5
6

Revis to Thomas, 6 runs

35.4
1

Revis to Abell, 1 run

35.3
.

Revis to Abell, 0 runs

35.2
1

Revis to Thomas, 1 run

35.1
.

Revis to Thomas, 0 runs

34.6
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

34.5
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

34.4
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

34.3
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

34.2
1

White to Thomas, 1 run

34.1
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

33.6
.

Revis to Abell, 0 runs

33.5
1

Revis to Thomas, 1 run

33.4
.

Revis to Thomas, 0 runs

33.3
.

Revis to Thomas, 0 runs

33.2
.

Revis to Thomas, 0 runs

33.1
.

Revis to Thomas, 0 runs

32.6
4

White to Abell, 4 runs

32.5
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

32.4
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

32.3
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

32.2
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

32.1
1

White to Thomas, 1 run

31.6
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

31.5
1

Richardson to Thomas, 1 run

31.4
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

31.3
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

31.2
2

Richardson to Thomas, 2 runs

31.1
4

Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs

30.6
1

White to Thomas, 1 run

30.5
1

White to Abell, 1 run

30.4
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

30.3
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

30.2
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

30.1
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

29.6
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

29.5
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

29.4
2

Richardson to Thomas, 2 runs

29.3
4

Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs

29.2
3

Richardson to Abell, 3 runs

29.1
1

Richardson to Thomas, 1 run

28.6
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

28.5
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

28.4
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

28.3
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

28.2
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

28.1
1

Hill to Thomas, 1 run

27.6
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

27.5
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

27.4
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

27.3
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

27.2
.

Richardson to Abell, 0 runs

27.1
1

Richardson to Thomas, 1 run

26.6
1

Hill to Thomas, 1 run

26.5
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

26.4
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

26.3
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

26.2
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

26.1
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

25.6
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

25.5
2

van Beek to Abell, 2 runs

25.4
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

25.3
1

van Beek to Abell, 1 run

25.2
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

25.1
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

24.6
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

24.5
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

24.4
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

24.3
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

24.2
3

Hill to Abell, 3 runs

24.1
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

23.6
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

23.5
1

van Beek to Abell, 1 run

23.4
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

23.3
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

23.2
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

23.1
1

van Beek to Abell, 1 run

22.6
4

Hill to Thomas, 4 runs

22.5
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

22.4
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

22.3
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

22.2
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

22.2
2

Hill to Thomas, 2 no balls

22.1
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

21.6
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

21.5
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

21.4
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

21.3
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

21.2
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

21.1
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

20.6
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

20.5
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

20.4
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

20.3
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

20.2
1

Hill to Thomas, 1 run

20.1
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

19.6
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

19.5
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

19.4
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

19.3
4

van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs

19.2
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

19.1
4

van Beek to Thomas, 4 runs

18.6
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

18.5
1

Hill to Thomas, 1 run

18.4
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

18.3
4

Hill to Thomas, 4 runs

18.2
4

Hill to Thomas, 4 runs

18.1
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

17.6
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

17.5
3

van Beek to Thomas, 3 runs

17.4
1

van Beek to Abell, leg bye

17.3
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

17.2
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

17.1
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

16.6
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

16.5
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

16.4
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

16.3
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

16.2
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

16.1
.

Hill to Thomas, 0 runs

15.6
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

15.5
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

15.4
.

van Beek to Abell, 0 runs

15.3
1

van Beek to Thomas, 1 run

15.2
2

van Beek to Thomas, 2 runs

15.1
.

van Beek to Thomas, 0 runs

15.1
6

van Beek to Thomas, 2 no balls + 4 runs

14.6
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

14.5
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

14.4
2

Hill to Abell, 2 runs

14.3
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

14.2
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

14.1
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

13.6
4

White to Thomas, 4 runs

13.5
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

13.4
2

White to Thomas, 2 runs

13.3
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

13.2
2

White to Thomas, 2 runs

13.1
2

White to Thomas, 2 runs

12.6
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

12.5
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

12.4
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

12.3
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

12.2
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

12.1
.

Hill to Abell, 0 runs

11.6
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

11.5
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

11.4
3

White to Abell, 3 runs

11.3
.

White to Abell, 0 runs

11.2
W

White to Rew, appeal, wicket (caught - Rew)

11.1
.

White to Rew, 0 runs

10.6
1

Richardson to Rew, 1 run

10.5
1

Richardson to Thomas, 1 run

10.4
1

Richardson to Rew, 1 run

10.3
4

Richardson to Rew, 4 runs

10.2
1

Richardson to Thomas, 1 run

10.1
1

Richardson to Rew, 1 run

9.6
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

9.5
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

9.4
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

9.3
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

9.2
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

9.1
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

8.6
.

Richardson to Rew, 0 runs

8.5
.

Richardson to Rew, 0 runs

8.4
W

Richardson to Lammonby, wicket (lbw - Lammonby)

8.3
.

Richardson to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.2
.

Richardson to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.1
.

Richardson to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.5
.

White to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.4
.

White to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.3
.

White to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.2
.

White to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.1
.

White to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.6
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

6.5
4

Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs

6.4
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

6.3
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

6.2
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

6.1
1

Richardson to Lammonby, 1 run

5.6
3

White to Lammonby, 3 runs

5.5
.

White to Lammonby, 0 runs

5.4
.

White to Lammonby, 0 runs

5.3
W

White to Vaughan, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

5.2
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

5.1
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

4.6
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

4.5
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

4.4
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

4.3
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

4.2
4

Richardson to Thomas, 4 runs

4.1
1

Richardson to Vaughan, 1 run

3.6
4

White to Thomas, 4 runs

3.5
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

3.4
1

White to Vaughan, 1 run

3.3
1

White to Thomas, 1 run

3.2
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

3.1
.

White to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6
.

Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs

2.5
.

Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs

2.4
4

Richardson to Vaughan, 4 runs

2.3
1

Richardson to Thomas, 1 run

2.2
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

2.1
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

1.6
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.5
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.4
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.3
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.2
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.1
.

White to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.6
.

Richardson to Thomas, 0 runs

0.5
1

Richardson to Vaughan, 1 run

0.4
.

Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Richardson to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Richardson to Vaughan, appeal

43.2
W

Overton to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)

43.1
2

Overton to Hill, 2 runs

42.6
.

Gregory to White, 0 runs

42.5
.

Gregory to White, 0 runs

42.4
1

Gregory to Hill, 1 run

42.3
.

Gregory to Hill, 0 runs

42.2
.

Gregory to Hill, 0 runs

42.1
.

Gregory to Hill, 0 runs

41.6
.

Overton to White, 0 runs

41.5
1

Overton to Hill, 1 run

41.4
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

41.3
6

Overton to Hill, 6 runs

41.2
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

41.1
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

40.5
4

Gregory to Hill, 4 runs

40.4
1

Gregory to White, 1 run

40.3
.

Gregory to White, 0 runs

40.2
W

Gregory to Richardson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Richardson)

40.1
.

Gregory to Richardson, 0 runs

39.6
1

Overton to Richardson, 1 run

39.5
.

Overton to Richardson, appeal

39.4
.

Overton to Richardson, 0 runs

39.3
.

Overton to Richardson, appeal

39.2
1

Overton to Hill, 1 run

39.1
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

38.6
.

Gregory to Richardson, 0 runs

38.5
.

Gregory to Richardson, 0 runs

38.4
1

Gregory to Hill, 1 run

38.3
.

Gregory to Hill, 0 runs

38.2
.

Gregory to Hill, 0 runs

38.1
.

Gregory to Hill, 0 runs

37.6
.

Overton to Richardson, 0 runs

37.5
1

Overton to Hill, 1 run

37.4
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

37.3
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

37.2
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

36.6
W

Gregory to van Beek, appeal, wicket (caught - van Beek)

36.5
2

Gregory to van Beek, 2 leg byes

36.4
W

Gregory to Bess, wicket (lbw - Bess)

36.3
.

Gregory to Bess, 0 runs

36.2
.

Gregory to Bess, 0 runs

36.1
W

Gregory to Revis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Revis)

35.6
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

35.5
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

35.4
.

Overton to Hill, 0 runs

35.3
W

Overton to Bairstow, appeal, wicket (caught - Bairstow)

35.2
.

Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs

35.1
4

Overton to Bairstow, 4 runs

34.6
1

Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run

34.5
1

Gregory to Revis, 1 run

34.4
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

34.3
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

34.2
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

34.1
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

33.6
.

Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs

33.5
.

Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs

33.4
.

Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs

33.3
1

Overton to Revis, 1 run

33.2
.

Overton to Revis, 0 runs

33.1
1

Overton to Bairstow, 1 run

32.6
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

32.5
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

32.4
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

32.3
2

Gregory to Revis, 2 runs

32.2
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

32.1
1

Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run

31.6
.

Overton to Revis, 0 runs

31.5
4

Overton to Revis, 4 runs

31.4
.

Overton to Revis, 0 runs

31.3
.

Overton to Revis, 0 runs

31.2
.

Overton to Revis, 0 runs

31.1
1

Overton to Bairstow, 1 run

30.6
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

30.5
.

Gregory to Revis, 0 runs

30.4
W

Gregory to Root, appeal, wicket (bowled - Root)

30.3
.

Gregory to Root, 0 runs

30.2
.

Gregory to Root, 0 runs

30.1
1

Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run

29.6
2

Overton to Root, 2 runs

29.5
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

29.4
.

Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs

29.3
.

Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs

29.2
.

Overton to Bairstow, 0 runs

29.1
1

Overton to Root, 1 run

28.6
.

0 runs

28.5
.

Gregory to Bairstow, 0 runs

28.4
.

Gregory to Bairstow, 0 runs

28.3
4

Gregory to Bairstow, 4 runs

28.2
1

Gregory to Bairstow, 1 run

28.1
.

Gregory to Bairstow, appeal

27.6
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

27.5
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

27.4
1

Pretorius to Bairstow, 1 run

27.3
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

27.2
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

27.1
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

26.6
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

26.5
4

Overton to Root, 4 byes

26.4
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

26.3
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

26.2
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

26.1
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

25.5
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

25.4
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

25.3
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

25.2
4

Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs

25.1
4

Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs

24.6
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

24.5
4

Overton to Root, 4 runs

24.4
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

24.3
4

Overton to Root, 4 runs

24.2
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

24.1
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

23.6
2

Pretorius to Bairstow, 2 runs

23.5
4

Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs

23.4
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

23.3
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

23.2
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

23.1
4

Pretorius to Bairstow, 4 runs

22.6
4

Ogborne to Root, 4 runs

22.5
.

Ogborne to Root, 0 runs

22.4
2

Ogborne to Root, 2 leg byes

22.3
4

Ogborne to Root, 4 runs

22.2
4

Ogborne to Root, 4 runs

22.1
.

Ogborne to Root, 0 runs

21.6
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

21.5
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

21.4
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

21.3
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

21.2
1

Pretorius to Root, 1 run

21.1
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

20.6
.

Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs

20.5
.

Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs

20.4
.

Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs

20.3
4

Ogborne to Bairstow, 4 runs

20.2
.

Ogborne to Bairstow, 0 runs

20.1
1

Ogborne to Root, 1 run

19.6
.

Pretorius to Bairstow, 0 runs

19.5
W

Pretorius to Bean, appeal, wicket (caught - Bean)

19.4
1

Pretorius to Root, 1 run

19.3
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

19.2
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

19.1
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

18.6
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

18.5
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

18.4
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

18.3
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

18.2
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

18.1
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

17.6
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

17.5
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

17.4
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

17.3
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

17.2
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

17.1
.

Pretorius to Root, 0 runs

16.6
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

16.5
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

16.4
4

Ogborne to Bean, 4 runs

16.3
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

16.2
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

16.1
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

15.6
1

Overton to Bean, 1 run

15.5
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

15.4
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

15.3
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

15.2
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

15.1
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

14.6
.

Gregory to Root, 0 runs

14.5
.

Gregory to Root, 0 runs

14.4
.

Gregory to Root, 0 runs

14.3
1

Gregory to Bean, 1 run

14.2
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

14.1
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

13.6
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

13.5
2

Overton to Root, 2 runs

13.4
1

Overton to Bean, 1 run

13.3
1

Overton to Root, 1 run

13.2
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

13.1
.

Overton to Root, 0 runs

12.6
1

Gregory to Root, 1 run

12.5
.

Gregory to Root, 0 runs

12.4
1

Gregory to Bean, 1 run

12.3
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

12.2
2

Gregory to Bean, 2 runs

12.1
1

Gregory to Root, leg bye

11.6
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

11.5
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

11.4
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

11.3
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

11.2
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

11.1
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

10.7
.

Gregory to Root, 0 runs

10.6
W

Gregory to Wharton, appeal, wicket (caught - Wharton)

10.5
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

10.4
1

Gregory to Bean, bye

10.3
4

Gregory to Bean, 4 runs

10.2
nb

Gregory to Bean, no ball + 5 byes

10.1
4

Gregory to Bean, 4 runs

9.6
.

Overton to Wharton, 0 runs

9.5
.

Overton to Wharton, 0 runs

9.4
.

Overton to Wharton, 0 runs

9.3
.

Overton to Wharton, 0 runs

9.2
1

Overton to Bean, 1 run

9.1
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

8.6
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

8.4
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

8.3
4

Gregory to Wharton, 4 byes

8.2
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

8.1
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

7.6
2

Overton to Bean, 2 runs

7.5
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

7.4
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

7.3
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

7.2
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

7.1
.

Overton to Bean, 0 runs

6.6
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

6.5
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

6.4
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

6.3
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

6.2
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

6.1
.

Gregory to Wharton, 0 runs

5.6
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

5.5
4

Ogborne to Bean, 4 runs

5.4
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

5.3
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

5.2
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

4.6
1

Gregory to Bean, 1 run

4.5
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

4.4
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

4.3
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

4.2
4

Gregory to Bean, 2 no balls + 2 runs

4.1
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

3.6
.

Ogborne to Wharton, 0 runs

3.5
.

Ogborne to Wharton, 0 runs

3.4
W

Ogborne to Lyth, wicket (lbw - Lyth)

3.3
.

Ogborne to Lyth, 0 runs

3.2
.

Ogborne to Lyth, 0 runs

3.1
4

Ogborne to Lyth, 4 runs

2.6
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gregory to Bean, 0 runs

1.6
1

Ogborne to Bean, 1 run

1.5
2

Ogborne to Bean, 2 runs

1.4
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

1.3
.

Ogborne to Lyth, 0 runs

1.2
4

Ogborne to Lyth, 4 runs

1.2
2

Ogborne to Bean, 2 no balls

1.1
.

Ogborne to Bean, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.4
4

Gregory to Lyth, 4 runs

0.3
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs