Match details Somerset vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

SOM
SOM

(50 ov.) 201/3

YOR
YOR

162

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M, Lammonby Tom, Rew James, Abell Tom, Smeed Will, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Ogborne Alfie Richard James
BenchBall Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Theedom James

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bean Finlay, Wharton James Henry, Root Joe, Bairstow Jonny, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Bess Dom, van Beek Logan, Richardson Jhye, White Curtley-Jack
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Moeen, Bennison Will, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Duke Harry, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Rickelton Ryan, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wade Alex, Whiteman Sam, Wiese David

Venue Guide

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