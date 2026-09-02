Highlights Surrey vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

Live
First class

SUR
SUR
YOR
YOR

(0 ov.) 51/3

19.5
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

19.4
1

Lawes to Revis, 1 run

19.3
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

19.2
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

19.1
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

18.6
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

18.5
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

18.4
1

Dar to Revis, 1 run

18.3
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

18.2
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

18.1
4

Dar to Revis, 4 runs

17.6
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

17.5
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

17.4
1

Revis defends for 1 run.

17.3
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

17.2
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

17.1
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

16.6
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

16.5
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

16.4
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

16.3
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

16.2
1

Revis defends for 1 run.

16.1
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

15.6
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

15.5
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

15.4
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

15.3
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

15.2
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

15.1
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

14.6
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

14.5
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

14.4
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

14.3
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

14.2
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

14.1
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

13.6
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

13.5
.

Lawes to Revis, 0 runs

13.4
1

Revis defends for a single run.

13.3
1

Lawes to Wharton, 1 run

13.2
4

Lawes to Wharton, 4 runs

13.1
.

Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs

12.6
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

12.5
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

12.4
4

Dar to Revis, 4 runs

12.3
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

12.2
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

12.1
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

11.6
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

11.5
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

11.4
1

Fisher to Revis, 1 run

11.3
3

Fisher to Wharton, 3 runs

11.2
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

11.1
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

10.6
2

Dar to Wharton, 2 runs

10.5
4

Dar to Wharton, 4 leg byes

10.4
.

Dar to Revis, 0 runs

10.3
1

Wharton plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.2
.

Dar to Wharton, 0 runs

10.1
1

Dar to Revis, 1 run

9.6
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

9.5
1

Fisher to Revis, 1 run

9.4
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

9.3
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

9.2
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

9.1
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

8.6
1

Worrall to Revis, 1 run

8.5
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.4
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.3
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.2
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.1
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

7.6
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

7.5
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

7.4
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

7.3
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

7.2
2

Fisher to Wharton, 2 runs

7.1
4

Fisher to Wharton, 4 runs

6.6
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

6.5
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

6.4
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

6.3
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

6.2
1

Worrall to Wharton, 1 run

6.1
1

Revis defends for a single run.

5.6
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

5.5
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

5.4
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

5.3
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

5.2
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

5.1
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

4.6
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

4.5
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

4.4
4

Worrall to Revis, 4 runs

4.3
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

4.2
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

4.1
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

3.6
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

3.5
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

3.4
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

3.3
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

3.2
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

3.1
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

2.6
3

Worrall to Wharton, 3 runs

2.5
.

Worrall to Wharton, 0 runs

2.4
3

Revis plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

2.3
W

Worrall to Luxton, appeal, wicket (caught - Luxton)

2.2
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

2.1
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

1.6
.

Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs

1.5
W

Fisher to Whiteman, wicket (lbw - Whiteman)

1.4
.

Fisher to Whiteman, 0 runs

1.3
W

Fisher to Lyth, wicket (lbw - Lyth)

1.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

1.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

0.6
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

0.5
1

Lyth defends for a run.

0.4
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.3
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs