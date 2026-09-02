Highlights Surrey vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Revis, 1 run
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 1 run
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 4 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Revis defends for 1 run.
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Revis defends for 1 run.
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Lawes to Revis, 0 runs
Revis defends for a single run.
Lawes to Wharton, 1 run
Lawes to Wharton, 4 runs
Lawes to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 4 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 1 run
Fisher to Wharton, 3 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Dar to Wharton, 2 runs
Dar to Wharton, 4 leg byes
Dar to Revis, 0 runs
Wharton plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Dar to Wharton, 0 runs
Dar to Revis, 1 run
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 1 run
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 1 run
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 2 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 4 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Wharton, 1 run
Revis defends for a single run.
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 4 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Worrall to Wharton, 3 runs
Worrall to Wharton, 0 runs
Revis plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.
Worrall to Luxton, appeal, wicket (caught - Luxton)
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Fisher to Wharton, 0 runs
Fisher to Whiteman, wicket (lbw - Whiteman)
Fisher to Whiteman, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, wicket (lbw - Lyth)
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Lyth defends for a run.
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs