Match details Surrey vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

SUR
SUR
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Chahar Rahul, Clark Jordan, Ealham Thomas Mark, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Hasan, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Richardson Jhye, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wade Alex, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Whiteman Sam, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
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Match has not started yet