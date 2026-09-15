Highlights Yorkshire vs Somerset First class County Championship 15.09.2026

Live
First class

YOR
YOR

(0 ov.) 17/0

SOM
SOM
3.6
.

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

3.5
.

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

3.4
.

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

3.3
.

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

3.2
4

Pretorius to Lyth, 4 runs

2.6
1

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

2.4
1

Gregory to Luxton, 1 run

2.3
4

Gregory to Luxton, 4 runs

2.2
1

Gregory to Lyth, leg bye

2.1
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

1.6
1

Pretorius to Lyth, 1 run

1.5
.

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

1.4
.

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

1.3
.

Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs

1.2
1

Pretorius to Luxton, 1 run

1.1
.

Pretorius to Luxton, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.4
4

Gregory to Lyth, 4 leg byes

0.3
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs