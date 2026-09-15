Highlights Yorkshire vs Somerset First class County Championship 15.09.2026
LiveFirst class
3.6
.
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
3.5
.
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
3.4
.
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
3.3
.
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
3.2
4
Pretorius to Lyth, 4 runs
2.6
1
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
2.5
.
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
2.4
1
Gregory to Luxton, 1 run
2.3
4
Gregory to Luxton, 4 runs
2.2
1
Gregory to Lyth, leg bye
2.1
.
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
1.6
1
Pretorius to Lyth, 1 run
1.5
.
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
1.4
.
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
1.3
.
Pretorius to Lyth, 0 runs
1.2
1
Pretorius to Luxton, 1 run
1.1
.
Pretorius to Luxton, 0 runs
0.6
.
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
0.5
.
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
0.4
4
Gregory to Lyth, 4 leg byes
0.3
.
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
0.2
.
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs
0.1
.
Gregory to Lyth, 0 runs