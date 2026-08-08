Match details Yorkshire vs Somerset First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Hasan, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Richardson Jhye, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wade Alex, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Whiteman Sam, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Smeed Will, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
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Match has not started yet