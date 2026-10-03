Match details Gujarat vs Odisha First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gujarat Squad
|Players
|Bagga Sunpreet, Bishnoi Ravi, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Malusare Jay, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Vaghela Rinkesh Anil
|Bench
|no information yet
Odisha Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet