Match details Gujarat vs Odisha First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

GUJ
GUJ
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBagga Sunpreet, Bishnoi Ravi, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Malusare Jay, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Vaghela Rinkesh Anil
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Das Tapas, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Gouda Sourav, Mohanty Rajesh, Mohapatra Jamala, Paharia Sawan, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Samal Swastik, Sanatana Rana Prasanta, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Sharma Sumit, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tarini Sa
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet