Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Kalsi Ankit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Purohit Sidhant Rajeev, Sen Ekant, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Vipin, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Thakur Ravi, Vasisht Akash
|Bench
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Khaleel, Chahar Deepak, Chahar Rahul, Changra Mohit, Chauhan Shiva, Chelani Amol Sanjay, Choudhary Deepak, Choudhary M, Godara Sumit, Hooda Deepak, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Roy Hrituraj, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Kartik, Singh Jaideep, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Tomar Abhijeet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet