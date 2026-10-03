Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

HIM
HIM
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Kalsi Ankit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Purohit Sidhant Rajeev, Sen Ekant, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Vipin, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Thakur Ravi, Vasisht Akash
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersAhmed Khaleel, Chahar Deepak, Chahar Rahul, Changra Mohit, Chauhan Shiva, Chelani Amol Sanjay, Choudhary Deepak, Choudhary M, Godara Sumit, Hooda Deepak, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Roy Hrituraj, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Kartik, Singh Jaideep, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Tomar Abhijeet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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