Match details Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs TT Red Force First class West Indies Championship 26.04.2026

First classRonald Webster Park, The Valley
LIH
LIH
TRF
TRF

Match Info

Match:West Indies Championship 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, April 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ronald Webster Park, The Valley, Anguilla
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leeward Islands Hurricanes Squad

Players
BenchLouis Mikyle, Pittman Kelvin

TT Red Force Squad

Players
BenchMohan Vikash, Muhammad Uthman

Venue Guide

StadiumRonald Webster Park
CityThe Valley
Capacityno information yet
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2