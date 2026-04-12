International career

Mikyle Louis, born on August 19, 2000, is a cricketer from St Kitts, currently playing as an opening batsman for the West Indies. He is part of the West Indies squad for their Test series and has shown impressive form in First-Class cricket.

2024

Test Debut: England vs West Indies at Lord's, July 10–12, 2024

Mikyle Louis made his debut against England at Lord’s in July 2024. His first innings didn’t go as planned, but he scored the most runs in the West Indies' first innings, with 27 runs out of 121.

2025

Last Test Match: Pakistan vs West Indies at Multan, January 25–27, 2025

Mikyle Louis played his last Test match in January 2025 against Pakistan in Multan.

In preparation for their World Test Championship match against England, Mikyle Louis was included in the team for the Lord’s Test. At 23 years old, Louis became the first player from St Kitts to play Test cricket for the West Indies.

Before his debut, Louis had performed well in First-Class cricket. He had an average of 48.71 in 14 innings with three centuries and four fifties. Leading up to the match, Louis scored 52, 80, 100, and 33 in his last four innings. He also made a half-century against a County Select XI.

Key Moments Leading to Louis' Test Debut

Selection: Mikyle Louis secured a spot in the team over Zac McCaskie. He opened the batting alongside captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

Brathwaite’s Message: Brathwaite encouraged the younger players to aim high and avoid complacency. He told them to aspire to do great things, such as being the first to score 30 hundreds in Test cricket.

Leagues Participation

Mikyle Louis has taken part in some important cricket leagues, such as the Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League. His journey in these leagues has had some interesting moments.

Indian Premier League

Mikyle Louis was part of the list for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The auction took place in November 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His base price was ₹75,00,000. However, he did not get a bid and remained unsold.

Year Team Notes 2025 Not sold Listed with a base price of ₹75,00,000 but did not attract any bids.

Caribbean Premier League

Mikyle Louis plays for St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He faced some issues early on. In August 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he left the team’s bio-bubble without permission and was removed from the squad. However, he returned to the league and showed great form in 2024.

In September 2024, Louis scored 63 off 36 balls for St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL. He hit two fours and seven sixes, though his team lost by two wickets.

Year Team Notes 2024 St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots Scored 63 off 36 balls in a CPL match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Domestic career

Mikyle Louis started his career with the West Indies Under-19s in the 2016–17 Regional Super50, making his List A debut on January 31, 2017. His good performances in domestic cricket earned him a place in the West Indies senior team for the 2024 tour of England. In the 2023-24 West Indies Championship, Louis was the top run-scorer for the Leeward Islands, with 682 runs at an average of 48.71. He scored three centuries and four fifties in his 14 innings.

In June 2024, Louis was named to the West Indies Test squad for the series against England. He became the first cricketer from St. Kitts to play Test cricket for the West Indies.

On February 15, 2025, Louis scored his fourth first-class century at Warner Park for Leeward Islands against Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies Championship. His century, along with a 220-run partnership with Kadeem Henry, helped his team perform well. This partnership broke several records, including surpassing previous opening stands by Montcin Hodge and Kieran Powell, and came close to the record set by Richie Richardson and Livingstone Lawrence in 1984.

Louis scored 110 runs from 210 balls, while Henry made 100 runs. His performance was widely praised, and even Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis congratulated him. This success added to Louis' growing reputation and highlighted his important role in the cricketing history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Records and achievements

Mikyle Louis has achieved several important milestones in his cricket career. Here are some of his major accomplishments:

Best Player of the Match Award (2024): Louis won the award after scoring 113 and 130 runs in two innings in a match against Guyana.

Top Scorer of the Season (2023-2024): Louis scored 682 runs in the West Indies Championship, 100 more than his captain.

National Recognition (2024): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis honored Louis with a $10,000 grant and named a grandstand at Warner Park Cricket Ground after him.

West Indies National Team (2024): Louis was included in the West Indies squad for the tour of England in June 2024. He debuted for the national team against England on July 10, 2024.

Personal life

Mikyle Louis lives an interesting life both on and off the field. Here are some details about his personal life:

Family

Mikyle has a brother named Jeremiah Louis. He is a Christian and follows his faith by worshiping all gods and goddesses. Mikyle enjoys celebrating different festivals. He follows a non-vegetarian diet and has acting as a hobby.

Finance

Mikyle Louis is a cricketer from Saint Kitts and Nevis. His net worth is estimated between $1 million and $4 million USD.

Scandals

Mikyle faced a scandal when he left the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament after breaking the rules. He left the hotel without permission after hearing bad news about a close friend. In July 2024, during a tour of England, Mikyle met King Charles. Mikyle greeted him with a fist bump, and the King smiled back. Mikyle later explained that he did it with approval from the royal staff.

Fans

Mikyle has about 7,000 followers on Instagram. His fan base continues to grow as he gains more recognition in his career.