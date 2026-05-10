Match details TT Red Force vs Barbados Pride First class West Indies Championship 10.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|West Indies Championship 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, May 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
TT Red Force Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Mohan Vikash, Muhammad Uthman
Barbados Pride Squad
|Players
|Bench
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Queen's Park Oval
|City
|Port of Spain
|Capacity
|20000
|Ends
|Brian Lara Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Media Centre End