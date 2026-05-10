Match details TT Red Force vs Barbados Pride First class West Indies Championship 10.05.2026

First classQueen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
TRF
TRF
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:West Indies Championship 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

TT Red Force Squad

Players
BenchMohan Vikash, Muhammad Uthman

Barbados Pride Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

StadiumQueen's Park Oval
CityPort of Spain
Capacity20000
EndsBrian Lara Pavilion End
Hosts toMedia Centre End