Highlights Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

Live
List a

GLO
GLO

(16 ov.) 91/6

KEN
KEN
16.2
.

Belt to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 0 runs

16.1
.

Belt to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 0 runs

15.6
1

James to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 1 run

15.5
W

James to Geach, appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)

15.4
1

James to Belcher, 1 run

15.3
.

James to Belcher, 0 runs

15.2
4

James to Belcher, 4 runs

15.1
1

James to Geach, 1 run

14.6
.

Belt to Belcher, 0 runs

14.5
.

Belt to Belcher, 0 runs

14.5
1

Belt to Belcher, wide

14.4
1

Belt to Geach, 1 run

14.3
1

Belcher plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.2
.

Belt to Belcher, 0 runs

14.1
.

Belt to Belcher, 0 runs

13.6
1

James to Belcher, leg bye

13.5
W

James to Daniels, appeal, wicket (caught - Daniels)

13.4
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

13.3
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

13.2
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

13.1
1

James to Geach, 1 run

12.6
.

Belt to Daniels, 0 runs

12.5
.

Belt to Daniels, 0 runs

12.4
.

Belt to Daniels, 0 runs

12.3
.

Belt to Daniels, 0 runs

12.3
1

Belt to Daniels, wide

12.2
.

Belt to Daniels, 0 runs

12.1
1

Belt to Geach, 1 run

11.6
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

11.5
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

11.4
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

11.3
4

James to Daniels, 4 runs

11.2
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

11.1
.

James to Daniels, 0 runs

10.6
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

10.5
1

Gorham to Daniels, 1 run

10.4
.

Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs

10.3
.

Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs

10.2
.

Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs

10.1
.

Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs

9.6
.

Jeer to Geach, 0 runs

9.5
.

Jeer to Geach, 0 runs

9.4
.

Jeer to Geach, 0 runs

9.3
.

Jeer to Geach, 0 runs

9.2
4

Jeer to Geach, 4 runs

9.2
3

Jeer to Geach, 3 wides

9.2
2

Jeer to Daniels, 2 wides

9.1
.

Jeer to Daniels, 0 runs

8.6
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

8.5
5w

Wide. Geach plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.

8.4
1

Gorham to Daniels, 1 run

8.3
1

Gorham to Geach, 1 run

8.2
1

Gorham to Daniels, 1 run

8.1
.

Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs

7.6
1

Jeer to Daniels, 1 run

7.6
1

Jeer to Daniels, wide

7.5
.

Jeer to Daniels, 0 runs

7.4
W

Jeer to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

7.3
.

Jeer to Patel, 0 runs

7.2
1

Jeer to Geach, 1 run

7.1
.

Jeer to Geach, 0 runs

6.6
.

Gorham to Patel, 0 runs

6.5
.

Gorham to Patel, 0 runs

6.4
.

Gorham to Patel, 0 runs

6.3
.

Gorham to Patel, 0 runs

6.2
1

Gorham to Geach, leg bye

6.1
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

5.6
4

Hardwick to Patel, 4 runs

5.5
4

Hardwick to Patel, 4 runs

5.4
.

Hardwick to Patel, 0 runs

5.3
.

Hardwick to Patel, appeal

5.3
1

Hardwick to Patel, no ball

5.2
.

Hardwick to Patel, 0 runs

5.1
4

Hardwick to Patel, 4 runs

4.6
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

4.6
1

Gorham to Geach, wide

4.5
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

4.4
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

4.3
1

Gorham to Patel, 1 run

4.2
.

Gorham to Patel, 0 runs

4.1
W

Gorham to Storrar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Storrar)

3.6
1

Hardwick to Storrar, 1 run

3.5
.

Hardwick to Storrar, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hardwick to Storrar, 0 runs

3.3
1

Hardwick to Geach, 1 run

3.2
4

Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs

3.1
4

Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs

2.6
.

Gorham to Storrar, 0 runs

2.5
2

Gorham to Storrar, 2 runs

2.4
1

Gorham to Geach, 1 run

2.3
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gorham to Geach, 0 runs

2.1
1

Gorham to Storrar, 1 run

1.6
4

Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs

1.6
1

no ball

1.6
5

Hardwick to Geach, 5 wides

1.5
4

Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs

1.4
.

Hardwick to Geach, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hardwick to Geach, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hardwick to Geach, 0 runs

1.1
W

Hardwick to Start, wicket (lbw - Start)

0.6
1

Gorham to Start, 1 run

0.5
W

Gorham to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)

0.4
.

Gorham to Munday, 0 runs

0.3
3

Gorham to Storrar, 3 runs

0.2
4

Gorham to Storrar, 4 runs

0.1
.

Gorham to Storrar, 0 runs