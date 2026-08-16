Highlights Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Belt to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 0 runs
Belt to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 0 runs
James to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 1 run
James to Geach, appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)
James to Belcher, 1 run
James to Belcher, 0 runs
James to Belcher, 4 runs
James to Geach, 1 run
Belt to Belcher, 0 runs
Belt to Belcher, 0 runs
Belt to Belcher, wide
Belt to Geach, 1 run
Belcher plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Belt to Belcher, 0 runs
Belt to Belcher, 0 runs
James to Belcher, leg bye
James to Daniels, appeal, wicket (caught - Daniels)
James to Daniels, 0 runs
James to Daniels, 0 runs
James to Daniels, 0 runs
James to Geach, 1 run
Belt to Daniels, 0 runs
Belt to Daniels, 0 runs
Belt to Daniels, 0 runs
Belt to Daniels, 0 runs
Belt to Daniels, wide
Belt to Daniels, 0 runs
Belt to Geach, 1 run
James to Daniels, 0 runs
James to Daniels, 0 runs
James to Daniels, 0 runs
James to Daniels, 4 runs
James to Daniels, 0 runs
James to Daniels, 0 runs
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Daniels, 1 run
Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs
Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs
Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs
Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs
Jeer to Geach, 0 runs
Jeer to Geach, 0 runs
Jeer to Geach, 0 runs
Jeer to Geach, 0 runs
Jeer to Geach, 4 runs
Jeer to Geach, 3 wides
Jeer to Daniels, 2 wides
Jeer to Daniels, 0 runs
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Wide. Geach plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.
Gorham to Daniels, 1 run
Gorham to Geach, 1 run
Gorham to Daniels, 1 run
Gorham to Daniels, 0 runs
Jeer to Daniels, 1 run
Jeer to Daniels, wide
Jeer to Daniels, 0 runs
Jeer to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Jeer to Patel, 0 runs
Jeer to Geach, 1 run
Jeer to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Patel, 0 runs
Gorham to Patel, 0 runs
Gorham to Patel, 0 runs
Gorham to Patel, 0 runs
Gorham to Geach, leg bye
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Hardwick to Patel, 4 runs
Hardwick to Patel, 4 runs
Hardwick to Patel, 0 runs
Hardwick to Patel, appeal
Hardwick to Patel, no ball
Hardwick to Patel, 0 runs
Hardwick to Patel, 4 runs
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Geach, wide
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Patel, 1 run
Gorham to Patel, 0 runs
Gorham to Storrar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Storrar)
Hardwick to Storrar, 1 run
Hardwick to Storrar, 0 runs
Hardwick to Storrar, 0 runs
Hardwick to Geach, 1 run
Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs
Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs
Gorham to Storrar, 0 runs
Gorham to Storrar, 2 runs
Gorham to Geach, 1 run
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Geach, 0 runs
Gorham to Storrar, 1 run
Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs
no ball
Hardwick to Geach, 5 wides
Hardwick to Geach, 4 runs
Hardwick to Geach, 0 runs
Hardwick to Geach, 0 runs
Hardwick to Geach, 0 runs
Hardwick to Start, wicket (lbw - Start)
Gorham to Start, 1 run
Gorham to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)
Gorham to Munday, 0 runs
Gorham to Storrar, 3 runs
Gorham to Storrar, 4 runs
Gorham to Storrar, 0 runs