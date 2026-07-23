Squads Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
KEN
KEN

Playing

GLO
GLO
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Bird Alice

batsman

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Streets Coco

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet

Bench

GLO
GLO
KEN
KEN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet