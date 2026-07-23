Squads Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Bird Alice
batsman
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Gordon Amy
bowler
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Dolman Katie
bowler
James Isabella
no information yet
Geach Emily
all rounder
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Streets Coco
no information yet
Herring Bella
no information yet
Young Hollie
no information yet
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Phillips Charley
batsman
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Story Melissa
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White Maddie
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Match has not started yet