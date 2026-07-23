Match details Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gloucestershire Squad
|Players
|Ahearne Megan, Belcher Cailin, Bird Alice, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Daniels Liv, Dolman Katie, Geach Emily, Halliday Becca, Herring Bella, Moledina Laila, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, White Maddie
|Bench
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Barnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet