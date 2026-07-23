Match details Gloucestershire vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhearne Megan, Belcher Cailin, Bird Alice, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Daniels Liv, Dolman Katie, Geach Emily, Halliday Becca, Herring Bella, Moledina Laila, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, White Maddie
Benchno information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBarnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet