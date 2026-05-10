Highlights Kent vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Cobb to James, appeal, wicket (caught - James)
Cobb to James, wide
Cobb to James, 0 runs
Cobb to Gorham, appeal, wicket (run out - Gorham)
Cobb to Bilal, appeal, wicket (caught - Bilal)
Cobb to James, 1 run
Cobb to James, 0 runs
Cobb to James, wide
Porter to Bilal, 0 runs
Porter to Bilal, 4 runs
Porter to James, 1 run
Porter to Bilal, 1 run
Porter to Bilal, 2 runs
Cobb to James, 4 runs
Cobb to James, 2 runs
Cobb to Bilal, 1 run
Cobb to Bilal, 0 runs
Cobb to Bilal, 2 runs
Cobb to James, 1 run
Cobb to James, wide
Porter to Bilal, 0 runs
Porter to Bilal, 2 runs
Porter to Bilal, appeal, wicket (run out - King)
Porter to King, 1 run
Porter to King, 0 runs
Porter to King, 0 runs
Cobb to King, bye
Cobb to Bilal, 1 run
Cobb to Bilal, 4 runs
Cobb to King, 1 run
Cobb to King, 2 runs
Cobb to King, 2 runs
Wheeler to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (bowled - Barnfather)
Wheeler to Barnfather, 6 runs
Wheeler to Barnfather, 6 runs
Wheeler to Barnfather, 4 runs
Wheeler to King, 1 run
Wheeler to King, 0 runs
Jackson to King, 1 run
Jackson to King, 4 runs
Jackson to Barnfather, 1 run
Jackson to Barnfather, 4 runs
Jackson to Barnfather, 6 runs
Jackson to Barnfather, 6 runs
Wheeler to King, 4 runs
Wheeler to King, 0 runs
Wheeler to Barnfather, 1 run
Wheeler to King, 1 run
Wheeler to Barnfather, 1 run
Wheeler to King, 1 run
Jackson to King, 1 run
Jackson to King, 2 runs
Jackson to King, 2 runs
Jackson to Barnfather, 1 run
Jackson to Barnfather, 4 runs
Jackson to King, 1 run
Reid to Barnfather, 2 runs
Reid to Barnfather, 4 runs
Reid to Barnfather, 2 runs
Reid to Barnfather, 0 runs
Reid to Barnfather, 4 runs
Reid to King, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 2 runs
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to King, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, leg bye
Reid to Barnfather, 1 run
Reid to King, 1 run
Reid to King, 0 runs
Reid to Barnfather, 1 run
Reid to King, 1 run
Reid to King, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to King, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to King, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run
Reid to King, 0 runs
Reid to King, 4 runs
Reid to King, 2 runs
Reid to King, 0 runs
Reid to King, 0 runs
Reid to King, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to King, 0 runs
Porter to King, 1 run
Porter to King, 0 runs
Porter to Barnfather, 1 run
Porter to Barnfather, 2 runs
Porter to Barnfather, 2 runs
Porter to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)
Bethan Ellis to Streets, 2 runs
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Streets, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Barnfather, 1 run
Porter to Barnfather, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Barnfather, 1 run
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Streets, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Streets, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Streets, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Barnfather, 1 run
Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Streets, 2 runs
Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Cobb to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, 4 runs
Cobb to Streets, 4 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
McColl to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Cobb to Streets, 2 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Cobb to Streets, 1 run
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
FOUR! Streets defends for 4 runs.
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
McColl to Streets, 1 run
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
McColl to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, 1 run
Cobb to Streets, 2 runs
Cobb to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 1 run
McColl to Streets, 0 runs
McColl to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)
Cobb to Streets, 1 run
Cobb to Castle, 1 run
Cobb to Castle, 0 runs
Cobb to Castle, 0 runs
Cobb to Castle, 0 runs
Cobb to Castle, wide
Reid to Castle, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 1 run
Reid to Castle, 4 runs
Reid to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Castle, 4 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Castle, 1 run
Porter to Castle, 2 runs
Porter to Castle, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 1 run
Reid to Castle, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Castle, 2 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Castle, 1 run
Porter to Castle, 0 runs
Porter to Castle, 2 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 1 run
Reid to Castle, 2 runs
Reid to Castle, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 2 runs
Porter to Castle, 1 run
Porter to Castle, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Streets, 2 runs
Porter to Streets, 2 runs
Porter to Castle, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 4 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Castle, 0 runs
Porter to Castle, 0 runs
Porter to Castle, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 3 runs
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 1 run
Reid to Castle, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Castle, 1 run
Jackson to Castle, 1 run
Jackson to Castle, 0 runs
Jackson to Castle, wide
Jackson to Streets, 1 run
Jackson to Streets, 4 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 4 runs
Wheeler to Castle, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 1 run
Wheeler to Streets, 4 runs
Wheeler to Castle, 1 run
Wheeler to Castle, 2 runs
Wheeler to Castle, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 2 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)
Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 1 run
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, 1 run
Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 4 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, 4 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, 4 runs
Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 1 run
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 4 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, wide
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 4 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 2 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 4 leg byes
Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 2 runs
Wheeler to Streets, 2 runs
Bilal to Wheeler, 3 runs
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to Wheeler, 1 run
Bilal to Wheeler, 2 runs
Bilal to Wheeler, wide
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to Wheeler, 2 runs
Gorham to McColl, 2 runs
Gorham to McColl, 6 runs
Gorham to Wheeler, leg bye
Gorham to McColl, 1 run
Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run
Gorham to Wheeler, 4 runs
Bilal to McColl, 2 runs
Bilal to Wheeler, 1 run
Bilal to Wheeler, 0 runs
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to McColl, 2 runs
Bilal to McColl, 0 runs
Gorham to Wheeler, 2 runs
Gorham to McColl, 1 run
Gorham to McColl, 2 runs
Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run
Gorham to Wheeler, 4 runs
Gorham to Wheeler, 2 runs
Belt to McColl, 0 runs
Belt to Wheeler, 1 run
Belt to McColl, 1 run
Belt to McColl, 2 runs
Belt to McColl, 4 runs
Belt to Wheeler, 0 runs
Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run
Gorham to Wheeler, 2 runs
Gorham to McColl, 1 run
Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run
Gorham to Wheeler, 4 runs
Gorham to McColl, 1 run
Gorham to Wheeler, 2 wides
Belt to Wheeler, 1 run
Belt to Wheeler, 2 runs
Belt to McColl, 1 run
Belt to McColl, 2 runs
Belt to McColl, 0 runs
Belt to McColl, 4 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to McColl, 2 runs
Gordon to McColl, 2 runs
Gordon to Wheeler, 1 run
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to Wheeler, 3 runs
Belt to McColl, 4 runs
Belt to Wheeler, 1 run
Belt to Wheeler, 0 runs
Belt to McColl, 1 run
Belt to McColl, 0 runs
Belt to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to Wheeler, 1 run
Gordon to Wheeler, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to Wheeler, 1 run
Gordon to Wheeler, 0 runs
Belt to Wheeler, 1 run
Belt to Wheeler, 0 runs
Belt to Porter, appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)
Belt to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to Porter, 2 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to Porter, 1 run
Gordon to Porter, 0 runs
Gordon to Porter, 0 runs
Gordon to Porter, wide
Gordon to Porter, wide
Gordon to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to McColl, 4 runs
Belt to Porter, 1 run
Belt to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to McColl, 1 run
Belt to Porter, 1 run
Gordon to Porter, 1 run
Gordon to Porter, 0 runs
Gordon to Porter, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to Porter, 1 run
Bilal to Porter, 0 runs
Bilal to Porter, wide
Bilal to Porter, 4 runs
Bilal to Porter, 0 runs
Bilal to Porter, 0 runs
Bilal to Porter, wide
Streets to McColl, 4 runs
Cloke to Porter, 1 run
Cloke to McColl, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Jackson)
Cloke to McColl, 2 runs
Cloke to McColl, 4 runs
Cloke to Jackson, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, wide
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to McColl, 0 runs
Cloke to McColl, 1 run
Cloke to McColl, 0 runs
Cloke to McColl, 2 runs
Cloke to Jackson, 1 run
Cloke to McColl, 3 runs
Cloke to McColl, 2 runs
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs
Bilal to Jackson, wide
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to McColl, 4 runs
Bilal to McColl, no ball
Bilal to Jackson, 1 run
Cloke to Jackson, 1 run
Cloke to McColl, leg bye
Cloke to Jackson, 1 run
Cloke to Jackson, 0 runs
Cloke to Jackson, 0 runs
Cloke to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs
Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)
Bilal to McColl, 1 run
Bilal to McColl, 0 runs
Bilal to McColl, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to McColl, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 6 runs
James to Jeanes, 2 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run
Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 4 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 4 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 6 runs
James to McColl, 1 run
James to McColl, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 2 runs
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run
Gordon to McColl, 3 runs
Gordon to McColl, 4 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 4 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 4 runs
James to McColl, 1 run
James to McColl, 0 runs
James to McColl, 2 runs
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 3 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run
Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
James to McColl, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to McColl, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to McColl, 1 run
James to McColl, 2 runs
Gordon to McColl, 1 run
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
Gordon to McColl, 0 runs
James to McColl, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to McColl, 1 run
James to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)
James to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)
James to Jeanes, 1 run
Belt to Sturge, 4 runs
Belt to Sturge, 2 runs
Belt to Jeanes, 1 run
Belt to Sturge, 1 run
Belt to Jeanes, 1 run
Belt to Jeanes, 2 runs
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 4 runs
James to Sturge, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to Sturge, 1 run
Belt to Jeanes, 0 runs
Belt to Jeanes, 0 runs
Belt to Sturge, 1 run
Belt to Sturge, 0 runs
Belt to Jeanes, 1 run
Belt to Jeanes, 4 runs
James to Sturge, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 2 runs
James to Jeanes, 4 runs
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
Belt to Jeanes, 3 runs
Belt to Jeanes, 2 runs
Belt to Sturge, 1 run
Belt to Sturge, 0 runs
Belt to Sturge, 0 runs
Belt to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Sturge, 4 runs
Sturge plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to Sturge, 1 run
James to Sturge, 0 runs
Belt to Sturge, 1 run
Belt to Jeanes, 1 run
Belt to Jeanes, 4 runs
Belt to Sturge, no ball + 1 run
Belt to Sturge, 0 runs
Belt to Sturge, 0 runs
Belt to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Sturge, 0 runs
James to Sturge, 0 runs
James to Sturge, 0 runs
James to Bethan Ellis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bethan Ellis)
James to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
James to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Belt to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Belt to Jeanes, 1 run
Belt to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Belt to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Belt to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Belt to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
James to Jeanes, 0 runs
James to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 1 run
James to Jeanes, 4 runs
Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs
Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Cloke to Jeanes, 1 run
Cloke to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, wide
Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, wide
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Cloke to Jeanes, 0 runs
Cloke to Jeanes, 4 runs
Cloke to Jeanes, 0 runs
Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Cloke to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run
Bilal to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Bilal to Bethan Ellis, wide
Bilal to Jeanes, 1 run
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 4 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Gorham to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (bowled - Parfitt)
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 4 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 2 leg byes
Gorham to Parfitt, 1 run
Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs
Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs
Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 1 run
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 1 run
Bilal to Parfitt, no ball
Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs