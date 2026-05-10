Highlights Kent vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

KEN
KEN

314

GLA
GLA

354

47.6
W

Cobb to James, appeal, wicket (caught - James)

47.6
1

Cobb to James, wide

47.5
.

Cobb to James, 0 runs

47.4
W

Cobb to Gorham, appeal, wicket (run out - Gorham)

47.3
W

Cobb to Bilal, appeal, wicket (caught - Bilal)

47.2
1

Cobb to James, 1 run

47.1
.

Cobb to James, 0 runs

46.6
2

Cobb to James, wide

46.5
.

Porter to Bilal, 0 runs

46.4
4

Porter to Bilal, 4 runs

46.3
1

Porter to James, 1 run

46.2
1

Porter to Bilal, 1 run

46.1
2

Porter to Bilal, 2 runs

45.6
4

Cobb to James, 4 runs

45.5
2

Cobb to James, 2 runs

45.4
1

Cobb to Bilal, 1 run

45.3
.

Cobb to Bilal, 0 runs

45.2
2

Cobb to Bilal, 2 runs

45.1
1

Cobb to James, 1 run

45.1
1

Cobb to James, wide

44.6
1

Porter to Bilal, 0 runs

44.5
2

Porter to Bilal, 2 runs

44.4
W

Porter to Bilal, appeal, wicket (run out - King)

44.3
1

Porter to King, 1 run

44.2
2

Porter to King, 0 runs

44.1
.

Porter to King, 0 runs

43.6
1

Cobb to King, bye

43.5
1

Cobb to Bilal, 1 run

43.4
4

Cobb to Bilal, 4 runs

43.3
1

Cobb to King, 1 run

43.2
2

Cobb to King, 2 runs

43.1
2

Cobb to King, 2 runs

42.6
W

Wheeler to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (bowled - Barnfather)

42.5
6

Wheeler to Barnfather, 6 runs

42.4
6

Wheeler to Barnfather, 6 runs

42.3
4

Wheeler to Barnfather, 4 runs

42.2
1

Wheeler to King, 1 run

42.1
.

Wheeler to King, 0 runs

41.6
1

Jackson to King, 1 run

41.5
4

Jackson to King, 4 runs

41.4
1

Jackson to Barnfather, 1 run

41.3
4

Jackson to Barnfather, 4 runs

41.2
6

Jackson to Barnfather, 6 runs

41.1
6

Jackson to Barnfather, 6 runs

40.6
4

Wheeler to King, 4 runs

40.5
.

Wheeler to King, 0 runs

40.4
1

Wheeler to Barnfather, 1 run

40.3
1

Wheeler to King, 1 run

40.2
1

Wheeler to Barnfather, 1 run

40.1
1

Wheeler to King, 1 run

39.6
1

Jackson to King, 1 run

39.5
2

Jackson to King, 2 runs

39.4
2

Jackson to King, 2 runs

39.3
1

Jackson to Barnfather, 1 run

39.2
4

Jackson to Barnfather, 4 runs

39.1
1

Jackson to King, 1 run

38.6
2

Reid to Barnfather, 2 runs

38.5
4

Reid to Barnfather, 4 runs

38.4
2

Reid to Barnfather, 2 runs

38.3
.

Reid to Barnfather, 0 runs

38.2
4

Reid to Barnfather, 4 runs

38.1
1

Reid to King, 1 run

37.6
2

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 2 runs

37.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs

37.4
.

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs

37.3
1

Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run

37.2
4

Bethan Ellis to King, 4 runs

37.1
1

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, leg bye

36.6
1

Reid to Barnfather, 1 run

36.5
1

Reid to King, 1 run

36.4
.

Reid to King, 0 runs

36.3
1

Reid to Barnfather, 1 run

36.2
1

Reid to King, 1 run

36.1
.

Reid to King, 0 runs

35.6
1

Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run

35.5
.

Bethan Ellis to King, 0 runs

35.4
1

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run

35.3
1

Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run

35.2
.

Bethan Ellis to King, 0 runs

35.1
1

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run

34.6
.

Reid to King, 0 runs

34.5
4

Reid to King, 4 runs

34.4
2

Reid to King, 2 runs

34.3
.

Reid to King, 0 runs

34.2
.

Reid to King, 0 runs

34.1
.

Reid to King, 0 runs

33.6
1

Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run

33.5
1

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run

33.4
1

Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run

33.3
1

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run

33.2
1

Bethan Ellis to King, 1 run

33.1
.

Bethan Ellis to King, 0 runs

32.6
1

Porter to King, 1 run

32.5
.

Porter to King, 0 runs

32.4
1

Porter to Barnfather, 1 run

32.3
2

Porter to Barnfather, 2 runs

32.2
2

Porter to Barnfather, 2 runs

32.1
.

Porter to Barnfather, 0 runs

31.6
W

Bethan Ellis to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)

31.5
2

Bethan Ellis to Streets, 2 runs

31.4
1

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run

31.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs

31.2
1

Bethan Ellis to Streets, 1 run

31.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Streets, 0 runs

30.6
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

30.5
1

Porter to Barnfather, 1 run

30.4
.

Porter to Barnfather, 0 runs

30.3
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

30.2
1

Porter to Barnfather, 1 run

30.1
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

29.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 0 runs

29.5
1

Bethan Ellis to Streets, 1 run

29.4
1

Bethan Ellis to Barnfather, 1 run

29.3
1

Bethan Ellis to Streets, 1 run

29.2
.

Bethan Ellis to Streets, 0 runs

29.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Streets, 0 runs

28.6
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

28.5
1

Porter to Barnfather, 1 run

28.4
W

Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)

28.3
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

28.2
2

Porter to Streets, 2 runs

28.1
1

Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

27.6
.

Cobb to Streets, 0 runs

27.5
4

Cobb to Streets, 4 runs

27.4
4

Cobb to Streets, 4 runs

27.3
1

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

27.2
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

27.1
1

Cobb to Streets, 1 run

26.6
2

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

26.5
2

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

26.4
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

26.3
1

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

26.2
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

26.1
.

McColl to Streets, 0 runs

25.5
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

25.5
1

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

25.4
1

Cobb to Streets, 2 runs

25.3
1

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

25.2
1

Cobb to Streets, 1 run

25.1
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

25.1
1

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

24.6
1

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

24.5
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

24.4
1

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

24.3
1

FOUR! Streets defends for 4 runs.

24.2
3

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

24.1
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

23.6
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

23.5
2

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

23.4
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

23.4
1

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

23.3
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

23.2
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

23.1
1

Cobb to Streets, 1 run

22.6
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

22.5
1

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

22.4
.

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

22.3
.

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

22.2
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

22.1
.

McColl to Streets, 0 runs

21.6
1

Cobb to Streets, 1 run

21.5
2

Cobb to Streets, 2 runs

21.4
.

Cobb to Streets, 0 runs

21.3
.

Cobb to Streets, 0 runs

21.2
.

Cobb to Streets, 0 runs

21.1
1

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

20.6
1

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

20.5
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

20.4
1

McColl to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

20.3
1

McColl to Streets, 1 run

20.2
.

McColl to Streets, 0 runs

20.1
.

McColl to Streets, 0 runs

19.6
W

Cobb to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)

19.5
1

Cobb to Streets, 1 run

19.4
1

Cobb to Castle, 1 run

19.3
.

Cobb to Castle, 0 runs

19.2
.

Cobb to Castle, 0 runs

19.1
.

Cobb to Castle, 0 runs

19.1
1

Cobb to Castle, wide

18.6
1

Reid to Castle, 1 run

18.5
1

Reid to Streets, 1 run

18.4
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

18.3
1

Reid to Castle, 1 run

18.2
4

Reid to Castle, 4 runs

18.1
1

Reid to Streets, 1 run

17.6
4

Porter to Castle, 4 runs

17.5
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

17.4
1

Porter to Castle, 1 run

17.3
2

Porter to Castle, 2 runs

17.2
.

Porter to Castle, 0 runs

17.1
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

16.6
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

16.5
1

Reid to Castle, 1 run

16.4
.

Reid to Castle, 0 runs

16.3
2

Reid to Streets, 1 run

16.2
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

16.1
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

15.6
2

Porter to Castle, 2 runs

15.5
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

15.4
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

15.3
1

Porter to Castle, 1 run

15.2
.

Porter to Castle, 0 runs

15.1
2

Porter to Castle, 2 runs

14.6
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

14.5
1

Reid to Castle, 1 run

14.4
2

Reid to Castle, 2 runs

14.3
.

Reid to Castle, 0 runs

14.2
.

Reid to Castle, 0 runs

14.1
2

Reid to Castle, 2 runs

13.6
1

Porter to Castle, 1 run

13.5
.

Porter to Castle, 0 runs

13.4
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

13.3
2

Porter to Streets, 2 runs

13.2
2

Porter to Streets, 2 runs

13.1
1

Porter to Castle, 1 run

12.6
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

12.5
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

12.4
4

Reid to Streets, 4 runs

12.3
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

12.2
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

12.1
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

11.6
.

Porter to Castle, 0 runs

11.5
.

Porter to Castle, 0 runs

11.4
.

Porter to Castle, 0 runs

11.3
3

Porter to Streets, 3 runs

11.2
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

10.6
2

Reid to Castle, 1 run

10.5
.

Reid to Castle, 0 runs

10.4
.

Reid to Castle, 0 runs

10.3
1

Reid to Streets, 1 run

10.2
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

10.1
1

Reid to Castle, 1 run

9.6
1

Jackson to Castle, 1 run

9.5
.

Jackson to Castle, 0 runs

9.5
1

Jackson to Castle, wide

9.4
1

Jackson to Streets, 1 run

9.3
4

Jackson to Streets, 4 runs

9.2
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

9.1
4

Jackson to Streets, 4 runs

8.6
.

Wheeler to Castle, 0 runs

8.5
1

Wheeler to Streets, 1 run

8.4
4

Wheeler to Streets, 4 runs

8.3
1

Wheeler to Castle, 1 run

8.2
2

Wheeler to Castle, 2 runs

8.1
.

Wheeler to Castle, 0 runs

7.6
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

7.5
2

Jackson to Streets, 2 runs

7.4
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

7.3
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

7.2
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

7.1
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

6.6
W

Wheeler to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)

6.5
.

Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs

6.4
1

Wheeler to Streets, 1 run

6.3
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

6.2
1

Wheeler to Gordon, 1 run

6.1
.

Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs

5.6
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

5.5
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

5.4
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

5.3
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

5.2
4

Jackson to Streets, 4 runs

5.1
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

4.6
.

Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs

4.5
.

Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs

4.4
4

Wheeler to Gordon, 4 runs

4.3
.

Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs

4.2
4

Wheeler to Gordon, 4 runs

4.1
.

Wheeler to Gordon, 0 runs

3.6
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

3.5
1

Jackson to Gordon, 1 run

3.4
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

3.3
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

3.2
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

3.1
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

2.6
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

2.5
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

2.4
4

Wheeler to Streets, 4 runs

2.3
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

2.3
1

Wheeler to Streets, wide

2.2
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

2.1
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

1.6
4

Jackson to Gordon, 4 runs

1.5
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

1.4
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

1.3
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

1.2
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

1.1
.

Jackson to Gordon, 0 runs

0.7
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

0.6
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

0.5
2

Wheeler to Streets, 2 runs

0.4
4

Wheeler to Streets, 4 leg byes

0.3
.

Wheeler to Streets, 0 runs

0.2
2

Wheeler to Streets, 2 runs

0.1
2

Wheeler to Streets, 2 runs

49.6
3

Bilal to Wheeler, 3 runs

49.5
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

49.4
1

Bilal to Wheeler, 1 run

49.3
2

Bilal to Wheeler, 2 runs

49.3
1

Bilal to Wheeler, wide

49.2
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

49.1
2

Bilal to Wheeler, 2 runs

48.6
1

Gorham to McColl, 2 runs

48.5
4

Gorham to McColl, 6 runs

48.4
1

Gorham to Wheeler, leg bye

48.3
1

Gorham to McColl, 1 run

48.2
1

Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run

48.1
4

Gorham to Wheeler, 4 runs

47.6
2

Bilal to McColl, 2 runs

47.5
1

Bilal to Wheeler, 1 run

47.4
.

Bilal to Wheeler, 0 runs

47.3
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

47.2
2

Bilal to McColl, 2 runs

47.1
.

Bilal to McColl, 0 runs

46.6
2

Gorham to Wheeler, 2 runs

46.5
1

Gorham to McColl, 1 run

46.4
2

Gorham to McColl, 2 runs

46.3
1

Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run

46.2
4

Gorham to Wheeler, 4 runs

46.1
2

Gorham to Wheeler, 2 runs

45.6
.

Belt to McColl, 0 runs

45.5
1

Belt to Wheeler, 1 run

45.4
1

Belt to McColl, 1 run

45.3
2

Belt to McColl, 2 runs

45.2
4

Belt to McColl, 4 runs

45.1
1

Belt to Wheeler, 0 runs

44.6
1

Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run

44.5
2

Gorham to Wheeler, 2 runs

44.4
1

Gorham to McColl, 1 run

44.3
1

Gorham to Wheeler, 1 run

44.2
4

Gorham to Wheeler, 4 runs

44.1
1

Gorham to McColl, 1 run

44.1
2

Gorham to Wheeler, 2 wides

43.6
1

Belt to Wheeler, 1 run

43.5
2

Belt to Wheeler, 2 runs

43.4
1

Belt to McColl, 1 run

43.3
2

Belt to McColl, 2 runs

43.2
.

Belt to McColl, 0 runs

43.1
4

Belt to McColl, 4 runs

42.6
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

42.5
2

Gordon to McColl, 2 runs

42.4
2

Gordon to McColl, 2 runs

42.3
1

Gordon to Wheeler, 1 run

42.2
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

42.1
3

Gordon to Wheeler, 3 runs

41.6
4

Belt to McColl, 4 runs

41.5
1

Belt to Wheeler, 1 run

41.4
.

Belt to Wheeler, 0 runs

41.3
1

Belt to McColl, 1 run

41.2
.

Belt to McColl, 0 runs

41.1
.

Belt to McColl, 0 runs

40.6
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

40.5
1

Gordon to Wheeler, 1 run

40.4
.

Gordon to Wheeler, 0 runs

40.3
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

40.2
1

Gordon to Wheeler, 1 run

40.1
.

Gordon to Wheeler, 0 runs

39.6
1

Belt to Wheeler, 1 run

39.5
.

Belt to Wheeler, 0 runs

39.4
W

Belt to Porter, appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)

39.3
.

Belt to Porter, 0 runs

39.2
.

Belt to Porter, 0 runs

39.1
1

Belt to McColl, 1 run

38.6
2

Gordon to Porter, 2 runs

38.5
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

38.4
1

Gordon to Porter, 1 run

38.3
.

Gordon to Porter, 0 runs

38.2
.

Gordon to Porter, 0 runs

38.2
1

Gordon to Porter, wide

38.2
1

Gordon to Porter, wide

38.1
.

Gordon to Porter, 0 runs

37.6
4

Belt to McColl, 4 runs

37.5
1

Belt to Porter, 1 run

37.4
.

Belt to Porter, 0 runs

37.3
.

Belt to Porter, 0 runs

37.2
1

Belt to McColl, 1 run

37.1
1

Belt to Porter, 1 run

36.6
1

Gordon to Porter, 1 run

36.5
.

Gordon to Porter, 0 runs

36.4
.

Gordon to Porter, 0 runs

36.3
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

36.2
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

36.1
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

35.6
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

35.5
1

Bilal to Porter, 1 run

35.4
.

Bilal to Porter, 0 runs

35.4
1

Bilal to Porter, wide

35.3
4

Bilal to Porter, 4 runs

35.2
.

Bilal to Porter, 0 runs

35.1
.

Bilal to Porter, 0 runs

35.1
1

Bilal to Porter, wide

34.6
4

Streets to McColl, 4 runs

34.5
1

Cloke to Porter, 1 run

34.4
W

Cloke to McColl, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Jackson)

34.3
2

Cloke to McColl, 2 runs

34.2
4

Cloke to McColl, 4 runs

34.1
1

Cloke to Jackson, 1 run

33.6
1

Bilal to Jackson, 1 run

33.6
1

Bilal to Jackson, wide

33.5
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

33.4
1

Bilal to Jackson, 1 run

33.3
.

Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs

33.2
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

33.1
.

Bilal to McColl, 0 runs

32.6
1

Cloke to McColl, 1 run

32.5
.

Cloke to McColl, 0 runs

32.4
2

Cloke to McColl, 2 runs

32.3
1

Cloke to Jackson, 1 run

32.2
3

Cloke to McColl, 3 runs

32.1
2

Cloke to McColl, 2 runs

31.6
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

31.5
1

Bilal to Jackson, 1 run

31.4
.

Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs

31.4
1

Bilal to Jackson, wide

31.3
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

31.2
4

Bilal to McColl, 4 runs

31.2
1

Bilal to McColl, no ball

31.1
1

Bilal to Jackson, 1 run

30.6
1

Cloke to Jackson, 1 run

30.5
1

Cloke to McColl, leg bye

30.4
1

Cloke to Jackson, 1 run

30.3
.

Cloke to Jackson, 0 runs

30.2
.

Cloke to Jackson, 0 runs

30.1
1

Cloke to McColl, 1 run

29.6
.

Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs

29.5
.

Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs

29.4
W

Bilal to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)

29.3
1

Bilal to McColl, 1 run

29.2
.

Bilal to McColl, 0 runs

29.1
.

Bilal to McColl, 0 runs

28.6
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

28.5
1

James to McColl, 1 run

28.4
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

28.3
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

28.2
6

James to Jeanes, 6 runs

28.1
2

James to Jeanes, 2 runs

27.6
1

Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run

27.5
.

Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs

27.4
4

Gordon to Jeanes, 4 runs

27.3
4

Gordon to Jeanes, 4 runs

27.2
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

27.1
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

26.6
6

James to Jeanes, 6 runs

26.5
1

James to McColl, 1 run

26.4
.

James to McColl, 0 runs

26.3
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

26.2
2

James to Jeanes, 2 runs

26.1
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

25.6
1

Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run

25.5
3

Gordon to McColl, 3 runs

25.4
4

Gordon to McColl, 4 runs

25.3
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

25.2
4

Gordon to McColl, 4 runs

25.1
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

24.6
4

James to Jeanes, 4 runs

24.5
1

James to McColl, 1 run

24.4
.

James to McColl, 0 runs

24.3
2

James to McColl, 2 runs

24.2
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

24.1
1

James to McColl, 1 run

23.6
.

Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs

23.5
3

Gordon to McColl, 3 runs

23.4
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

23.3
1

Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run

23.2
.

Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs

23.1
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

22.6
1

James to McColl, 1 run

22.5
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

22.4
1

James to McColl, 1 run

22.3
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

22.2
1

James to McColl, 1 run

22.1
2

James to McColl, 2 runs

21.6
1

Gordon to McColl, 1 run

21.5
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

21.4
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

21.3
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

21.2
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

21.1
.

Gordon to McColl, 0 runs

20.6
1

James to McColl, 1 run

20.5
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

20.4
1

James to McColl, 1 run

20.3
W

James to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)

20.2
W

James to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

20.1
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

19.6
4

Belt to Sturge, 4 runs

19.5
2

Belt to Sturge, 2 runs

19.4
1

Belt to Jeanes, 1 run

19.3
1

Belt to Sturge, 1 run

19.2
1

Belt to Jeanes, 1 run

19.1
2

Belt to Jeanes, 2 runs

18.6
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

18.5
4

James to Jeanes, 4 runs

18.4
1

James to Sturge, 1 run

18.3
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

18.2
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

18.1
1

James to Sturge, 1 run

17.6
.

Belt to Jeanes, 0 runs

17.5
.

Belt to Jeanes, 0 runs

17.4
1

Belt to Sturge, 1 run

17.3
1

Belt to Sturge, 0 runs

17.2
1

Belt to Jeanes, 1 run

17.1
4

Belt to Jeanes, 4 runs

16.6
.

James to Sturge, 0 runs

16.5
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

16.4
2

James to Jeanes, 2 runs

16.3
4

James to Jeanes, 4 runs

16.2
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

16.1
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

15.6
3

Belt to Jeanes, 3 runs

15.5
2

Belt to Jeanes, 2 runs

15.4
1

Belt to Sturge, 1 run

15.3
.

Belt to Sturge, 0 runs

15.2
.

Belt to Sturge, 0 runs

15.1
1

Belt to Jeanes, 1 run

14.6
4

James to Sturge, 4 runs

14.5
.

Sturge plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.4
1

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

14.3
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

14.2
1

James to Sturge, 1 run

14.1
.

James to Sturge, 0 runs

13.6
1

Belt to Sturge, 1 run

13.5
1

Belt to Jeanes, 1 run

13.4
4

Belt to Jeanes, 4 runs

13.4
nb

Belt to Sturge, no ball + 1 run

13.3
.

Belt to Sturge, 0 runs

13.2
.

Belt to Sturge, 0 runs

13.1
1

Belt to Jeanes, 1 run

12.6
.

James to Sturge, 0 runs

12.5
.

James to Sturge, 0 runs

12.4
.

James to Sturge, 0 runs

12.3
W

James to Bethan Ellis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bethan Ellis)

12.2
.

James to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

12.1
.

James to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

11.6
1

Belt to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

11.5
1

Belt to Jeanes, 1 run

11.4
1

Belt to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

11.3
.

Belt to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

11.2
.

Belt to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

11.1
.

Belt to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

10.6
.

James to Jeanes, 0 runs

10.5
1

James to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

10.4
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

10.3
1

James to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

10.2
1

James to Jeanes, 1 run

10.1
4

James to Jeanes, 4 runs

9.6
4

Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

9.5
.

Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

9.4
2

Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs

9.3
4

Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

9.2
1

Cloke to Jeanes, 1 run

9.1
.

Cloke to Jeanes, 0 runs

8.6
1

Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run

8.5
1

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

8.4
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

8.4
1

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, wide

8.3
1

Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run

8.2
1

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

8.2
1

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, wide

8.1
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

7.6
.

Cloke to Jeanes, 0 runs

7.5
4

Cloke to Jeanes, 4 runs

7.4
.

Cloke to Jeanes, 0 runs

7.3
1

Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

7.2
4

Cloke to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

7.1
1

Cloke to Jeanes, 1 run

6.6
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

6.5
1

Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run

6.4
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

6.3
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

6.2
1

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

6.1
1

Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run

5.6
4

Bilal to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

5.6
1

Bilal to Bethan Ellis, wide

5.5
1

Bilal to Jeanes, 1 run

5.4
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

5.2
4

Bilal to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.1
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

4.4
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

4.3
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gorham to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

4.1
W

Gorham to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (bowled - Parfitt)

3.6
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.4
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.3
4

Bilal to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.2
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.1
1

Bilal to Parfitt, 2 leg byes

2.6
1

Gorham to Parfitt, 1 run

2.5
.

Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.2
1

Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run

2.1
4

Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.6
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.5
1

Bilal to Jeanes, 1 run

1.4
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bilal to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.1
1

Bilal to Parfitt, 1 run

1.1
1

Bilal to Parfitt, no ball

0.6
4

Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs

0.5
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.4
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.2
4

Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs

0.1
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs