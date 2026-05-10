Match details Kent vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 10, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Barnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
Glamorgan Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Ellis Bea, Gammon Bethan, Jackson Eve, Lambert Charlotte, McColl Megan, Parfitt Lauren, Phillips Sara, Porter Gemma, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet