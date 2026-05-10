Match details Kent vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

KEN
KEN

314

GLA
GLA

354

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

Players
BenchBarnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie

Glamorgan Squad

Players
BenchEllis Bea, Gammon Bethan, Jackson Eve, Lambert Charlotte, McColl Megan, Parfitt Lauren, Phillips Sara, Porter Gemma, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet