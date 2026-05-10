Squads Kent vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

KEN
KEN

314

GLA
GLA

354

Playing

KEN
KEN
GLA
GLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

KEN
KEN
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

McColl Megan

all rounder

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Streets Coco

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet