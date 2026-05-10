Squads Kent vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Castle Kelly
all rounder
McColl Megan
all rounder
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Gordon Amy
bowler
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Porter Gemma
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Streets Coco
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Young Hollie
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet